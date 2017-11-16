'Mr. Lithium' Joe Lowry Talks On Lithium Supply And Demand, Developments In Sector

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on October 17, therefore all information is relevant as of that date.

Here begins my exclusive interview with "Mr Lithium" Joe Lowry.

Can you please tell our readers about your background and your current roles in the lithium industry?

I started in the lithium industry in 1991 at FMC (FMC) in North Carolina. This was when FMC was still producing from hard rock. A few years later I was responsible for the global upstream lithium business products. This was at the time the lithium ion battery was being commercialized by Sony (NYSE:SNE) and quickly thereafter other Japanese companies. FMC’s product was the first product “spec’d in” by all the Japanese producers. Over the next few years, working with FMC’s Japanese partners, I stayed very close to the customer’s driving the growth. In 2000, I moved to Japan and lived in Asia for eleven years (half in Japan and half in China). I got to know the people that started Ganfeng and Tianqi as well as cathode and battery makers as Korea, China and Taiwan entered the LIB market. I left FMC in 2012 and started Global Lithium LLC. I don’t disclose details of my client relationships but my work is with a broad cross section of industry stakeholders including lithium producers, large lithium buyers, cathode and battery producers, government entities, hedge funds, large investors and a nano technology company. Finally, I have worked for clients on five continents.

What are your current views on the lithium industry? Can you please give your views on supply and demand issues, industry consolidation or takeovers. Also on current lithium pricing.

A false start in the EV world about a decade ago and a few high profile lithium project failures led to a long period of limited investment that ultimately has resulted in a tight market that could last a decade. The industry was not adequately prepared for the growth profile of the electrification of transportation that we are beginning to see unfold. In fact, it is my opinion that delayed investment makes it virtually impossible for much greater than 5% EV penetration by 2025. I'm talking about pure EVs, not hybrids. The industry needs > $6 billion of resource investment before 2021 (~400K MT of new LCE capacity in chemical form) just to cover the base market, consumer battery market, ESS and 5% EV penetration in 2025.

The major capital commitments this year in junior projects have been led by Ganfeng’s funding of LAC (OTCQX:LACDD) and smaller investment in Pilbara (OTC:PILBF) which seemed to spur others in the battery supply chain to act. Of course the majors like SQM (SQM) and ALB (ALB) do not need outside funding for their expansions but as I write this the industry still is shockingly short of capital. I expect one or two car companies or their battery partners to step up with funding in the next year. Many expected ALB to make an acquisition but it has been Ganfeng and SQM making the major moves.

How do you see the likely outcome between CORFO and SQM, meaning will SQM have to leave Chile?

I have a hard time believing Mr. Bitran’s recent statement will ultimately mean SQM is no longer an operator in the Atacama. What I have been calling “Kabuki in Chile” seems to be entering the final phase but I am personally hopeful that a solution will be reached. If not both the Chilean people and SQM will ultimately lose.

Do you see the ICE car manufacturers such as Volkswagen playing a bigger role going forward?

I don’t know which company(s) it will be but VW can hardly have an $84 billion dollar EV plan without considering where their battery raw materials are coming from.

What do you see as the main issues we will see in the lithium sector in the next year?

Execution, execution and execution. We have Mt Cattlin and Mt Marion ramping up, Nemaska (OTCQX:NMKEF) trying to prove small scale commercial viability, the ongoing situation at Orocobre and ALB’s embarrassment at LaNegra II. Next year we will be watching Pilbara and Altura (OTC:ALTAF) closely. All of these projects are needed. The fear of a supply glut is overblown as ramp ups to capacity have historically taken longer than expected. The other elephant in the room is investment but I have already touched on that.

Do you have any favorite lithium miners right now that stand out to you?

Anyone who reads my posts on LinkedIn knows SQM and Ganfeng are two of my favorites. When you look at their affiliated companies you get what I call the Lithium Star Alliance which brings in LAC, PLS and Kidman. Beyond that, Galaxy (OTCPK:GALXF) is a favorite junior with current production from Mt Cattlin, a world-class brine asset to develop in SDV and another hard rock project at James Bay. So they have both types of assets and geographic diversity. Finally because of my North Carolina lithium roots, I am watching early stage junior Piedmont Lithium (OTCPK:PLLLY) who has a drilling program going less than an hour from my house near the two pits that got the lithium industry started.

Is there any of the smaller speculative lithium miners that are on your radar or look to have potential in your view?

I just mentioned Piedmont Lithium – normally I don’t say much about early stage plays so I will leave it at that. I will say the DRC is pretty best left to cobalt.

