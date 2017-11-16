Fully Analyzing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q1 2018 (Including Current Price Target)

My thoughts on PSEC’s quarter, including my buy, sell, or hold recommendation and current price target, are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section near the end of the article.

There were several notable events that occurred within PSEC’s investment portfolio during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. This article discusses how these events impact current and future operations.

My projected quarterly NII, earnings, and NAV as of 9/30/2017 of $0.180, $0.107, and $9.20 per share, respectively, were either close or very close to reported results.

On 11/8/2017, PSEC reported results for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. PSEC reported NII, earnings, and a NAV as of 9/30/2017 of $0.177, $0.033, and $9.12 per share, respectively.

Introduction/Recap:

On 11/8/2017, Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) reported quarterly net investment income (“NII”) of $0.177 per share, earnings per share (“EPS”) (also known as “net assets resulting from operations”) of $0.033, and a net asset value (“NAV”) as of 9/30/2017 of $9.12 per share. In comparison, I projected PSEC would report quarterly NII of $0.180 per share, EPS of $0.107 per share, and a NAV as of 9/30/2017 of $9.20 per share in the following article:

Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q1 2018 NII And NAV Projection

When calculated, my NII, EPS, and NAV projections had a variance of $0.003, $0.074, and $0.077 per share, respectively. As such, PSEC’s quarterly NII was “as expected” and nearly an identical match. PSEC’s quarterly EPS and NAV were close to my projected figures and should be seen as a minor underperformance. With that being said, there were several notable events that occurred during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. This article will discuss how these events impact current and future operations.

I will now summarize my prior article’s account projections and compare each account to PSEC’s actual results. I will discuss PSEC’s accounts in the same order as provided in my NII and NAV projection article (link provided above).

PSEC’s Projected Versus Actual Results (Overview):

To begin this assessment analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows my prior account projections and compares these figures to PSEC’s actual results for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. For comparative purposes, I also include PSEC’s actual results for the fiscal second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017 (additional data/insight for readers).

Table 1 – PSEC NII and EPS for the Fiscal First Quarter of 2018 (Actual Versus Projected)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using PSEC data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

PSEC’s Income and Expense Accounts:

In my prior PSEC NII and NAV projection article, I expected the company would report another quarter of “below average” loan originations and add-on investments for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 when compared to levels experienced over the prior several years. I also anticipated PSEC would have a higher level of portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings when compared to the company’s quarterly loan originations/add-on investments.

These two assumptions/projections came to fruition as PSEC reported loan originations and add-on investments of $222 million during the company’s fiscal first quarter of 2018 while reporting portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($311) million. When calculated, PSEC’s total investment portfolio decreased ($89) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 (prior to all quarterly “fair market value” [FMV] fluctuations and scheduled principle payments). When compared to my projected loan originations and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings of ($75) million, PSEC’s actual decrease in its investment portfolio was an additional ($14) million.

In addition, I correctly anticipated the following recent events negatively impacted PSEC’s NII during the fiscal first quarter of 2018: 1) refinancing of First Tower Finance Company LLC’s (First Tower) loan whereas the payment-in-kind (“PIK”) provision was reduced from an interest rate of 12% to 7%; 2) partial debt-to-equity exchange of National Property REIT Corp.’s (“NPRC”) Senior Secured Term Loan E; and 3) notable decrease in weighted average yield within the company’s CLO portfolio (partially due to “seasoning” of the portfolio; older/legacy securitizations).

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total interest income” of $154.2 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported total interest income of $148.1 million. When calculated, this was a variance of $6.1 million. This variance is mainly due to the outperformance within PSEC’s control portfolio offset by a minor-modest underperformance when it comes to the company’s non-control/non-affiliate and CLO portfolio.

PSEC’s outperformance within the company’s control investments was mainly due to one portfolio company, NPRC. During the fiscal first quarter of 2018, PSEC increased the PIK provision of NPRC’s Senior Secured Term Loan A from 5.50% to 10.50%. This 5% PIK interest rate increase (which continues to be paid in cash; an important and positive distinction) raised PSEC’s accrued interest income by approximately $3.7 million.

PSEC’s underperformance within the company’s non-control/non-affiliate investments was mainly due to the events surrounding several portfolio companies who negotiated lower interest rates on their debt obligations during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. Simply put, this negatively impacted PSEC’s quarterly accrued interest income. This included, but was not limited to, debt investments within the following portfolio companies: 1) Inpatient Care Management Company LLC (Inpatient Care); and 2) USG Intermediate, LLC (“USG”).

PSEC’s slight underperformance within the company’s CLO portfolio was mainly due to the fact most of its structured credit investments continued to experience a decrease in yields (a more severe decrease when compared to my projections). While several of PSEC’s recently refinanced CLO investments experienced a slight increase in Generally Accepting Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) yields during the fiscal first quarter of 2018 (as anticipated; a favorable trend), the remaining CLO portfolio (especially older/legacy securitizations) continued to experience a decrease in GAAP yields (a negative trend). This even considers the fact a majority of PSEC’s CLO investments recently have refinanced existing liabilities, extended reinvestment periods (through “resets”), and/or reinvested proceeds from prepayments into other senior secured loans. This trend stems from the spread/yield compression that debt markets have experienced over the past few years (especially within high yield debt). Simply put, this is a negative consideration when it comes to both accrued interest income and projected future discounted cash flows.

As of 6/30/2017, PSEC’s CLO portfolio generated an annualized GAAP yield of 13.6% (based on FMV). As of 9/30/2017, this yield decreased to 12.4%. This should be seen as a notable decrease for just one quarter. In comparison, I projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would generate an annualized GAAP yield of 12.8% as of 9/30/2017. As such, the more severe decrease directly led to PSEC reporting slightly lower accrued interest income versus my projection. I believe this should be seen as a negative factor/trend.

Moving down Table 1, PSEC’s combined dividend and structuring/fee income was a minor outperformance. I projected PSEC would report combined dividend and structuring/fee income of $6.0 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported combined dividend and structuring/fee income of $10.5 million. Consistent with my thoughts from prior quarters, I wanted to see more dividend income being reported by PSEC in regards to the company’s profiting control investments, thus offsetting the income lost from one-time monetization events such as last year’s Harbortouch Payments LLC (Harbortouch) sale. Simply put, no dividend income was recorded by PSEC during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. This includes no dividends from a control investment that typically provides such income, Nationwide Acceptance Holdings, LLC (Nationwide). I believe this should be seen as a “cautionary”/negative factor/trend and should be monitored.

When PSEC’s total interest, dividend, and structuring/fee income are combined, I projected the company would report “total investment income” of $160.2 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported total investment income of $158.6 million. When calculated, this was a variance of only ($1.6) million which was well within my stated range.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference, I projected PSEC would report “total operating expenses” of $95.4 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported total operating expenses of $94.8 million. When calculated, this comes out to be a variance of only $0.6 million. This was also well within my stated range. Since all of PSEC’s expense/fee accounts were extremely close to my projections, further discussion of this section of the income statement (technically speaking the company’s “consolidated statement of operations”) is deemed unwarranted.

Continuing to move down Table 1, when all the amounts above are combined, I projected PSEC would report NII of $64.8 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported NII of $63.7 million. Simply put, PSEC’s reported NII was as expected and nearly an identical match. When calculated, this was a variance of only $1.1 million or $0.003 per share. Let us now discuss PSEC’s valuation accounts.

PSEC’s Valuation Accounts:

Continuing to move down Table 1, I projected PSEC would report a “gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt” of ($1.3) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC reported a loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($0.4) million. Due to this immaterial variance (less unamortized fees being “trued-up” upon realization), further discussion of this account is deemed unwarranted.

I believe PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, from a valuation perspective, performed slightly below my expectations (some could argue a modest underperformance) which ultimately led to the company reporting EPS of $0.033 when compared to my projection of $0.107. This directly led to PSEC reporting a NAV as of 9/30/2017 of $9.12 per share versus my projection of $9.20 per share. However, this variance was within my stated range of $9.00-$9.40 per share.

When it comes to the valuation fluctuations within PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, I believe the following two areas should be separately examined to compare projected versus actual results: 1) CLO portfolio; and 2) several “struggling”/underperforming investments.

1) PSEC’s CLO Portfolio:

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated most of the company’s CLO investments (especially older/legacy securitizations) would continue to experience a decrease in current yields/projected future discounted cash flows, hence negatively impacting valuations. In a nutshell, this has continued to put some pressure on valuations within this particular portfolio. However, with that being said, as stated earlier in this assessment article, the severity of PSEC’s annualized GAAP yield decrease within the company’s CLO portfolio was greater than I anticipated. As such, this portfolio’s valuation decrease was slightly greater versus my projection.

When analyzing PSEC’s CLO portfolio, market participants need to consider there was a continued “flattening” of the forward London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) curve during the calendar third quarter of 2017. This factor partially offset broader CLO price stability during the quarter. On the liability side of the equation per se, due to the fact most of a CLO’s liabilities are “floating-rate” in nature (which are directly tied to current/spot LIBOR), including the fact that most investments currently have cash LIBOR floors of say 1% (typically higher floors with more vintage securitizations), an increase in current/spot LIBOR up to a certain percentage actually negatively impacts current and projected near-term discounted cash flows. However, during the calendar second quarter of 2017, most cash LIBOR floors were surpassed which partially helped mitigate the severity of decreases in cash flows stemmed from continued yield/spread compression (discussed next).

On the asset side of the equation, continued spread/yield compression has negatively impacted overall investment returns within theses securitizations. This is mainly due to prepayments/refinancing of higher-yielding debt investments which are being replaced by lower-yielding debt investments (or not replaced at all in the current environment). Due to the fact all of PSEC’s current CLO investments are within the equity tranche (residual interests) of these securitizations, the recent spread/yield compression has negatively impacted overall yields within this portfolio to a greater degree (more on this relationship is provided later).

I projected PSEC’s CLO portfolio would record a net valuation decrease of ($30) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded a net valuation decrease of ($45) million. Due to the size of PSEC’s CLO portfolio (FMV of $970 million as of 9/30/2017), I believe a ($15) million variance is a minor underperformance.

Due to the longer weighted average “age” of PSEC’s CLO portfolio as a whole, the continued spread/yield compression witnessed throughout virtually all facets of credit markets, and the recent enhanced levels of prepayment activity to “lock-in” lower borrowing costs, the company’s CLO portfolio continued to experience both a decrease in accrued interest income (current cash flows per se; shown within the income statement) and in the actual valuation of the portfolio itself (projected future discounted cash flows per se; shown within the balance sheet).

It should also be noted PSEC’s CLO residual interests are in the “lowest tranche/bottom basket” when it comes to income distributions. If, in the future, there is a noticeable uptick in underperforming/non-performing loans (defaults) and/or a material decrease in the weighted average interest rate associated with the underlying loans that make up a particular securitization (which has recently been occurring), the residual interest (equity) tranche of a CLO bears first risk loss of this income. This methodology is also known as a CLO’s “waterfall” calculation which I have discussed at length in prior PSEC articles. This is why this particular tranche of the CLO can have highly attractive yields under certain positive environments/life cycles (say north of 25%) yet also have very poor yields under certain negative environments/life cycles (say single digit or even no yield). This all gets back to an investment’s “risk versus reward” metric. Within a CLO’s residual interest/equity tranche, there’s heightened risk for poor investment returns but also a heightened reward if the securitization is performing above expectations. The four other than temporary impairments (“OTTI”) that occurred during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017 are also a good example of what could occur when it comes to equity tranches of certain older/legacy securitizations (something to be mindful of in the future).

This is an analysis that constantly needs to be “tweaked”. As is the case with all my mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) and business development company (“BDC”) research, I constantly evaluate all applicable factors/variables that go in a modeled projection. In this instance, this includes a non-simulated future discounted cash flow projection, various modeled forecasts through a privately accessed intranet valuation software (includes “Monte Carlo” modeling), and comparable research tools/models from outside resources (including Intex).

With that being said, I continue to stress to readers valuing a CLO portfolio is not an “exact science”. This is dealing with various imputed factors/variables and providing certain “judgments”. That is why these types of investments are classified as level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification 820 (ASC 820) which I have continued to reiterate since I began covering PSEC several years ago. In the end, if a company were to engage three independent valuation firms, I believe each firm will likely derive three different valuation ranges for a particular portfolio (though a partial overlap of these three ranges would likely occur). Currently, that’s just the “grim reality” that investors/market participants have to deal with regarding these types of more illiquid investments/securitizations. Let us now move on to the next area to discuss.

2) PSEC’s Non-Accrual Portfolio Investments:

As stated in my PSEC NII and NAV projection article (link provided above), I correctly anticipated continued stress on certain “struggling”/underperforming portfolio companies. However, the amount of net depreciation within three portfolio companies was more severe than I anticipated.

The most notable amount of net investment depreciation occurred within United Sporting Companies, Inc. (United Sporting). This was not that much of a surprise. When it comes to this portfolio company, it is struggling mainly due to a bankruptcy of one of its major customers, Gander Mountain. This private company filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year and has recently been acquired by Camping World Holdings, Inc. However, under the terms of the acquisition, Gander Mountain must liquidate all current inventories nationwide and refrain from new purchases. Simply put, this likely puts United Sporting in a bind going forward and causes a lot of uncertainly about future operations/results.

I projected PSEC would record unrealized depreciation of ($10) million in regards to United Sporting during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, PSEC recorded unrealized depreciation of nearly ($15) million. When calculated, this was additional unrealized depreciation of approximately ($5) million. In addition, it should be noted United Sporting still had a fair market value (“FMV”) balance of $65 million as of 9/30/2017 which has a fairly high probability of continuing to be written down in future quarters. If PSEC’s entire investment with United Sporting was totally written-off in the future, this would negatively impact the company’s NAV by and additional ($0.18) per share.

In addition, PSEC’s recorded unrealized depreciation of nearly ($10) million within Edmentum Ultimate Holdings, LLC (Edmentum) and USES Corp. (“USES”) during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, I projected net investment depreciation of approximately ($5) million for each portfolio company. When calculated, this was additional unrealized depreciation of ($10) million. If PSEC’s Unsecured Junior PIK Note with Edmentum (the investment on non-accrual) was totally written-off in the future, this would negatively impact the company’s NAV by an additional ($0.06) per share. If PSEC’s entire investment with USES was totally written-off in the future, this would negatively impact the company’s NAV by an additional ($0.01) per share.

3) Remaining Companies within PSEC’s Investment Portfolio:

Finally, there were several notable FMV fluctuations when it came to the rest of PSEC’s investment portfolio. Some valuation fluctuations were positive in nature while various others were negative. Notable net investment appreciation occurred within the following portfolio companies (excludes all CLO investments discussed as a whole earlier): 1) CP Energy Services Inc. (CP Energy); 2) First Tower Finance Company LLC (First Tower); 3) Valley Electric Company, Inc. (Valley); 4) Pacific World Corp. (Pacific); and 5) PrimeSport, Inc.(PrimeSport). The net investment appreciation within these portfolio companies should be seen as a positive trend/catalyst. This especially holds true due to the fact four out of five of the portfolio companies listed above had experienced notable investment depreciation (proportionately speaking) in prior quarters. Most of the investment appreciation recorded this quarter was as a direct result of improving operations/operating metrics.

However, notable net investment depreciation occurred within the following portfolio companies (excludes all CLO investments discussed as a whole earlier and specific non-accrual investments discussed above): 1) NPRC (however, this decrease was mainly as a direct result of the 5% PIK increase within one of its loans [discussed earlier]; 2) R-V Industries, Inc. (R-V); and 3) Universal Turbine Parts, LLC (Universal Turbine). I was most disappointed in the net investment depreciation within R-V Industries. This was mainly due to deteriorating operating performance (higher costs) within this portfolio company. As such, I will pay particular attention to R-V (and to a lesser degree Universal Turbine) regarding future FMV fluctuations (heightened monitoring).

Therefore, when analyzing PSEC’s entire investment portfolio, I had the following (undervaluations) overvaluations when compared to the company’s reported FMV fluctuations during the fiscal first quarter of 2018: 1) CLO portfolio by $15 million; 2) United Sporting by $5 million; 3) Edmentum by approximately $5 million; 4) USES by approximately $5 million; and 5) remainder of the company’s investment portfolio by ($4) million. Simply put, when analyzing PSEC’s valuation fluctuations across the company’s entire investment portfolio, I believe the company slightly (some could argue modestly) underperformed my expectations.

Conclusions Drawn:

Readers have continued to request that I provide these types of “update/follow-up” articles showing how my quarterly projections “stacked-up” to PSEC’s actual results. I believe the analysis above accomplishes this request. Since a company’s operating performance (quarterly earnings) is one of the key drivers to stock price valuations, I believe these types of projection/assessment articles are appreciated by most readers. In addition, this article provides my overall thoughts on the quarter which I believe most readers see as beneficial when assessing certain investing strategies.

From the analysis provided above, I believe it was determined PSEC’s NII per share figure was nearly an identical match to my projection while the company’s earnings and NAV per share figures were close. PSEC’s EPS and NAV per share figures were a slight underperformance when compared to my projections.

For readers curious about PSEC’s dividend sustainability (after the notable reduction beginning in September 2017), please see the following article as to why I correctly projected the company would maintain its dividend per share rate for December 2017-February 2018:

Explaining Prospect Capital's Recent Dividend Reduction (Includes November 2017-January 2018 Dividend Projection)

My next PSEC dividend sustainability article that will be available to readers prior to the company’s next set of dividend declarations (prior to February 2018). This future article will include my PSEC estimated quarterly net investment company taxable income (“ICTI”) and cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”) balances.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

In my opinion, the following positive factors/catalysts should be highlighted for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) recent price stability within the high yield debt market (positively impacts valuations where credit risk remains low); 2) quarterly economic returns being generated in most quarters; 3) recent refinancing/resets of some CLO investments (positively impacts projected future discounted cash flows); 4) continued strong cumulative performance regarding several control investments; 5) continued minor exposure to the oil and gas sector; 6) continued extremely low (and currently no) exposure to the retail sector; 7) continued high percentage of floating-rate debt investments; 8) continued extremely high percentage of fixed-rate liabilities (100% as of 9/30/2017); 9) insiders have not sold any shares of the company since I began covering this stock (since 2013); 10) recent improved operations within several once struggling investments (including several oil and gas companies); 11) new monthly dividend per share rate of $0.06 has a greater probability of being maintained over the foreseeable future; and 12) recent insider purchases by several members of the executive management team.

However, the following cautionary/negative factors should cause heightened awareness for existing and potential PSEC shareholders: 1) continued suppressed dividend and structuring/fee income (excluding any one-time fees associated with certain sales; no dividend income generated this past fiscal quarter); 2) recent elevated amount of loan repayments due to refinancing with other market participants (including negotiated lower stated interest rates with existing portfolio companies - negatively impacts NII); 3) continued modest-material depreciation within several control/non-control investments and increase in non-accruals during 2016-2017 (one minor investment added to the company’s non-accruals during the fiscal first quarter of 2018); 4) “non-amendment” of the company’s Investment Advisory Agreement with Prospect Capital Management L.P. (regarding the “2%/20%” fee structure); 5) continued delays/no updates regarding the company’s three proposed spin-offs; 6) high weighted average cash LIBOR floor and cost of funds rate when compared to sector peers; 7) recent notable cumulative UTI decrease due to various true-down adjustments in relation to the company’s CLO portfolio and reduced quarterly net ICTI figures (negatively impacted the company’s future dividend sustainability during 2017; will be more stable during tax year 2018 though); 8) recent material monthly dividend decrease (new dividend rate at the low end of my previously projected range of $0.06-$0.07 per share); 9) recent notable decrease in current GAAP yield within some of the company’s CLO investments (mainly due to maturing/aging securitizations and spread/yield compression; negatively impacts both accrued interest income and valuations); 10) continued lack of utilization of the company’s lower-cost $885 million revolving credit facility (negatively impacts interest expense); and 11) lack of recent share repurchases initiated by PSEC (the company itself; excludes insiders).

PSEC recently closed at $6.16 per share as of 11/14/2017. This was a ($2.96) per share discount to PSEC’s NAV as of 9/30/2017 of $9.12 per share. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.6752 or a discount of (32.48%).

With the analysis above as support, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at less than a (15.0%) discount to its NAV as of 9/30/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) but less than a (25.0%) discount to its NAV as of 9/30/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (25.0%) discount to its NAV as of 9/30/2017. These recommendation ranges are unchanged when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately one week ago).

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.75 per share. This is currently the price where my BUY recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article. The current price where my BUY recommendation would change to a HOLD is $6.85 per share. This price is also ($0.05) per share decrease when compared to my last PSEC article.

As stated in several recent PSEC articles, the company’s stock price has recently notably decreased over a fairly short period of time. PSEC’s stock price has gone from trading near $9.50 per share during May 2017 (when I had a SELL rating on the stock) to recently trading as low as $5.51 per share on 11/2/2017. Simply put, I believe PSEC’s current valuation is a short-term modest-material “overreaction” by the market and could be an attractive entry point for some valued-orientated investors with a higher risk tolerance. To remain non-bias, more cautious investors should likely look elsewhere for a potential equity investment.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 8/27/2015, I initiated a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.325 per share. On 2/8/2016, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average price of $5.445 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my PSEC position had a weighted average purchase price of $6.072 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 3/2/2016, I sold my entire PSEC position at a weighted average sales price of $7.495 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 was met that day. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.