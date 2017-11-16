Ocean Rig UDW's (ORIG) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIG)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 16, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Anthony Argyropoulos - Capital Markets Special Advisor to CEO

Anthony Kandylidis - EVP

Analysts

Gregory Lewis - Credit Suisse

Anthony Kandylidis

Thank you, operator and good morning, everyone and thank you for participating in Ocean Rig's third quarter earnings conference call. I'm starting with Page 3 our income statement.

As a result of our successful restructuring there a quite lot of onetime adjustments. I will walk you through them going from the top of the income statement in the middle column on the slide.

There are $16.0 million associated with the special survey of Ocean Rig's Mykonos and Corcovado. For everyone's benefit we wish to remind our investors that's Ocean Rig's accounting policies to expense special surveys as they occur as opposed to capitalizing and amortizing them later.

We also incurred an impairment loss of $1,48,800 million which related mainly to the reduction of carrying amounts of Ocean Rig Apollo by $4,33,300 million and the impairment of the total advances and related cost provided to the yards regarding our two drilling units under construction Ocean Rig Santorini and Ocean Rig Crete. These amounted to $5,73,200 million. Following this impairment and subject to market conditions and circumstances we do not anticipate we will incur further impairments associated with our drilling units.

Our interest expense moving further down included 47.2 million related to the discharge of our term loans and senior notes. As a result of the restructuring of our debt we expect this cost to be substantially lower going forward.

Our net-reorganization gain mainly resulting from debt extinguishments in write off amounted to $1,69,000 million. This reflects onetime non-recurring items related to our structuring.

We also incurred a $204.6 million non-cash loss associated with the issuance of shares pursuant to the management equity plan agreed as part of their restructuring. Again, we do not expect any further non-cash losses associated with the management equity plan.

Following all these adjustment during the quarter, we have $200.9 million in total revenues against 63.3 million in total rig expenses. Depreciation was 32.4 million and G&A expenses 14.9 million.

In addition, our net interest expense for the quarter was 63.7 million and we paid 10.7 million in taxes about 5.3% of revenues. So, against our 86 million in operating income, we had a total of 72.6 million expenses resulting in net income of 13.6 million or $1.54 per share. Again, based in the weighted average number of shares we showed at the bottom.

Turning to slide 4. During the quarter, we had 1,012 calendar days of which 552 were un-contracted and 13 days were spend on the mobilizing the Ocean Rig Poseidon relating to its contract with G&A. Moreover 54 days were spent in drydocking the Ocean Rig Mykonos and 10 days we spend in hot stacking Ocean Rig Poseidon.

Thus, our fleet available contracted drilling days for the quarter amounted to 383 days. During this quarter, we experienced zero rate days fleet-wide downtime and as a result, we’re earning revenue for 375 days. Therefore, our fleet-wide contracted revenue efficiency rate that is revenue earning days over our available contracted drilling days was 98% during the quarter.

Our daily direct and onshore rig operating expenses this quarter excluding OpEx cold stacked units Olympia, Eirik Raude, Paros, Athena, Mylos and Apollo for their respective idle days averaged 118,000 versus 119,000 during the second quarter of 2017 and 115,000 in Q3 2016, which excluded OpEx of the idle units Olympia, Eirik Raude, Paros, Mylos and Apollo for their respective day, idle days.

The average course for these units is approximately 5,000 per day. Our operating expenses are stabilize at low levels driven more importantly from various cost savings initiatives we put in place at the start of this downturn and the general conditions in our industry.

I now turn the presentation over to Anthony Kandylidis.

Anthony Kandylidis

Thank you, Anthony. Moving onto slide 5, I would like to take the opportunity to showcase some of the company’s features following the successful structure. Following the completion of our restructuring in September and the extinguishment of approximately 3.7 billion of debt Ocean Rig has reset the clock. At the extraordinary general meeting of our shareholders on November 3rd we have adopted the Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles. The new articles ensure the transparent corporate governance of the company whereby the three independent directors that were appointed by our major shareholders have to approve all major actions. We are really excited to work together with our new Board to maximize the value of all stakeholders.

Turning to slide six. We have the best in class balance sheet. To put it simply, our net debt is negative and our financial condition is the envy of our competitors. This offers us a unique flexibility at this point in the cycle.

Moving on to slide 7. I would like to point out that the newly structured company is one of the Largest Pure Play Modern Deepwater Drillers having the fourth largest fleet of floaters and the third largest equity market capitalization among ultra-drillers. In the changing industry landscape were consolidation will take place and our customers are more demanding. We now have the critical mass we need to have the flexibility to control our own destiny.

Turning to slide 8, we would like to stress our assets high quality and superior technology. And I’m not sure our deepwater fleet is second to none. We owe 9 high-spec 6 and 7 generation drill ships, 8 of which are full drill activity capable and 2 rigs are empty drill ready.

In addition, we have exposure to the harsh environment segment, operating deliveries in the Norway that is fully winterized and capable of year around operations in the balance sheet an attractive feature for our clients.

Lastly, we hold what is effectively two options for ultra-high-spec newbuilding drill ships that depending on the circumstances could potentially be volume.

Moving on to slide 9, I would like to address something that is on everyone’s mind. How does Ocean Rig maintain its reserves equipment. At Ocean Rig, we take pride in making sure the condition of our rigs and equipment is top notch. During the years, we have invested in online condition monitoring systems, our training center, our systems and procedures and our planned maintenance system, which is based on solid principals of preventive maintenance that enhances reliability and safety and reduces the total cost of ownership.

With the respect to our cold stacked rigs, we have chosen the stacking location thoughtfully. Taking into account prevailing weather conditions and easy access from our operating office in Athens. This is a differentiating factor that ensures that we do what we say.

As attested by the recent inception by attributable third-party auditor have redeemed really consultants in October. We have given the rigs every opportunity for a successful reactivation, when the time occurs.

And to be clear with regards to rumors that we have heard that someone may have stolen our thrusters, I want to categorically say that this is not the case. The thrusters of our cold stacked rigs are safely stored and preserved in the Rolls Royce works in Las Palmas and we have an ongoing refurbishment program that will recycle them in our operating fleet. Bottom-line, our assets are well preserved and maintained.

Turning to slide 10. We always remain focused on reducing operating costs without compromising safety and efficiency. Our average daily OpEx of units and operation in the first nine months of 2017 was about 119,000 per unit, per day excluding lower cost associated with the stacked units benefiting from various cost savings initiatives and a robust management system focused on performance and efficiency.

Over the first nine months of 2017, our [indiscernible] reporter fleet incurred average general administrative expenses of 15,000 per rig, per day due to cost reduction initiatives implemented and the reduction of our staff due to fewer drilling operations. The total recoverable incidents rate of 0.32 remained at low levels.

Finally, over the first nine months of 2017, we achieved 97.3% revenue efficiency rate over available contracted drilling base, which exclude mobilization and contracted in special survey base. With the retraction completed, we can now focus 100% on running the business and continue to improve on our performance and service to our clients.

Moving onto Slide 11. Our total contract backlog stands at about $1 billion. In October we announced that Lundin exercised their fifth option to extend the contract that results in the Leiv Eiriksson being employed up to March 2018.

Ocean Rig has granted Lundin two additional options to drill further wells in the future. Should Lundin exercise its remaining seven one-well options, the rig could be employed until the middle of 2019.

In October we also signed a new drilling contract with Statoil, for a one-well drilling program offshore Tanzania. The contract is expected to commence in early January and will be performed by the Ocean Rig Poseidon. Despite the recent fixture activity in the market, the day rate environment remains challenging, but we remain cautiously optimistic that the wells maybe behind us. As such we do not expect to cold stack any additional units and we will be ready to fire up our cold stacked units when the market turns.

I turn now the presentation to Mr. Argyropoulos.

Anthony Argyropoulos

Thank you, Anthony. We will now go through an industry review starting with Slide 12. As you will know on the left-hand bar chart at the present time, only one-third of offshore oil produced is replaced. This is the lowest ratio in the past 20 years and is expected to lead to a decline in offshore oil production from approximately 28 million barrels in 2018, down to 23 million by 2025.

Shale oil production even with very optimistic estimates, may increase by 8 million barrels a day at the same time. So, without offshore oil, and assuming a very optimistic ramp up in shale production, there is no additional global oil production to meet demand growth over the next eight years.

Turning to Slide 13. Now as you know, offshore oil production requires a long lead time, in fact, on average, offshore oil preproduction has reached seven to eight years following FID. And this is depicted on the left line graph.

So top spend a decline in offshore oil production sanctioning which has averaged a mere 3.3 billion barrels over the past three years, analysts’ estimate it needs to grow to 13.2 billion over the next three years. I remind you that the 2009 till 2014 average was 11.7 billion barrels, so we have a long way to go.

Turning to Slide 14. It has now become widely evident that the decline in EMP spending as depicted on the line graph on the left has resulted in significant cost [inflation] in our industry.

The industry at the same time has benefited from significant improvements in efficiency, drilling efficiency specifically. The combined result is a material reduction in the overall breakeven costs to develop offshore fields. You will note on the right-hand bar chart that almost 60% of undeveloped offshore reserves are currently estimated to have a breakeven cost below $50 per barrel. So not only there the industry need to develop offshore fields, but it is becoming increasingly more economical to do so.

Turning to slide 15. Let’s look at the supply side. We believe the potential increased in offshore development CapEx will go inside with the smaller fleet capable to meet the increasing demand for efficiency and reliable drilling services. Total floater demand [tip at] 200 to 250 floaters in the 2011 through 2015 period.

Through this downturn, it has [skidded a little bit] by the 120 to 140 units. On the right-hand bar chart, we can see the contracted fleet is currently 135 units and there are 71 more units in very stacking malls labeled generically here as warm stacked. Adding new buildings through 2020, the fleet is estimated to grow from 206 to 220 units. And with more scrapping of 12 units to a net number of 208.

This created gap of 42 units compared with the estimated demand of 166 units in 2020. However, it remains to be seen how many of the 135 currently contracted units will actually be stacked over the next three years on top of the 71 that are already stacked. And of course, how many of the stacked units will eventually ever return to the market.

Depending on that outcome, the 42-unit excess capacity you see depicted on the graph here may be significantly lower. This will result in fleet utilization moving higher leading the way to a balanced market thereafter.

Now turn over the presentation to Anthony Kandylidis to provide you with some closing remarks.

Anthony Kandylidis

Thank you, Anthony. Moving on to slide 16, I would like to summarize where the company is today. Ocean Rig is a large global pure play ultra-deepwater capable drilling company with premium assets with an established track record and a diverse customer base.

After emerging from our restructuring, we have the best in class balance sheet with negative net debt and to cash liquidity in outlook. Practically, we have no debt maturity until 7 years from now. And our cash balance of 700 million and contracted cash flows of 1 billion provides us with all the flexibility we need.

Our focus remains on containing costs adjusted available capacity to prevailing market conditions and maintaining efficiency. The company is trying position to benefit from the recovery in the offshore drilling market whenever this occurs and we can choose the direction for the benefit of all our stakeholders. We have now reach the end of our presentation and we would like to open the floor for questions.

Gregory Lewis

I think just a few questions. One you touched on the new build options, is there any contractual liability or any -- yeah, I guess is there a right of first refusal on you guys part?

Anthony Argyropoulos

Yeah, we don’t have any liability. So, there is no corporate guarantee, so we can walk away whenever we want.

Gregory Lewis

Okay. Perfect. That’s actually really good news. And then thanks for the chart on the fleet -- you’re highlighting the balancing of the market, and you guys just went through restructuring as we think about that.

Was there any sort of asset based tests or analysis or inspections on the vessels to see if there was the potential to the retire any of those or should we be thinking about whenever the market recovers, do you view -- I mean, it’s the whole fleet, the 11 vessels or rigs on the water, are those all core rigs that we should be thinking about not being retired over the next couple of years?

Anthony Argyropoulos

Yes, absolutely. Yeah, I think now that we have done the restructuring. We have officially actually reclassified the [LMV] so there are no longer held for sale. We are going to start our plans for the reactivation of the [indiscernible] given the strength of the harsh environment market and the rest of the [indiscernible] and when the market is back, we’ll reactivate.

Gregory Lewis

Okay. Perfect. And then just one on the Corcovado and the Mykonos, those I guess are looking to come off higher in Brazil in the spring of next year, could you guys provide us any sort of outlook or at least how you’re thinking about those rigs and positioning those rigs beyond those current contracts?

Anthony Argyropoulos

Yeah, sure. I mean both rigs completed their SPSs earlier this year. So, they have clearer path with not a lot of CapEx for the next five years. There is quite bit of activity that we believe will come out in Brazil. So, we’re optimistic that we will be able to employ those in the near future. There will probably be a gap, so we won't be able to fix them in direct integration, but we think that they are in the right place to get follow on.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys, there were a couple of questions from me. First on the Leiv Eiriksson, I know from your earlier presentation that [indiscernible] potentially sold, how do you say relative for this rig going forward, you said yesterday [indiscernible] floater fleet or how do you say it?

Anthony Argyropoulos

Yes. As we said that both rigs that were previously 10% classified. So, we tend to keep on those two rigs. And we believe in the harsh environment market. So yes, they are both part of the floater fleet and that’s depending on market conditions at some point [indiscernible] activated.

Unidentified Analyst

And then other question on the cash balance, I know in statements in September, you had estimated a cash balance of at least $690 million at the end of September and ended at [743]. Can you just explain the cash uplift, what drove that?

Anthony Argyropoulos

Yes. I think we were a little bit conservative probably and some of the revenue that we were expecting some of the in-voice payments came right before by the end of the quarter.

Operator

Anthony Argyropoulos

Okay. We must have done a very good job explaining everything. So, thank you very much for joining the third quarter 2017 call and we look forward to speaking to you next quarter. Thank you.

