Christmas Comes Early: This High-Yield, Ultra-Low-Risk Stock Is A Very Strong Buy Today

While I own EPD for my own high-yield retirement portfolio, I also recognize that this stock isn't a true buy and hold forever investment (just one for the next 10-20 years).

Today's valuation is absurd, with the unit price totally disconnected from the improving fundamentals and strong long-term growth outlook.

EPD represents a perfect combination of generous, highly secure, and steadily growing income, backed by one of the industry's best management teams, a strong balance sheet, and excellent growth prospects.

Enterprise Products Partners is the epitome of what low-risk, high-yield income investors should look for.

Low-risk, high-yield dividend growth stocks can be the perfect solution for those looking to live off dividends in retirement.

One of my main goals is to help readers solve their real world problems, and for millions of Americans who are within 10 years of retirement (or already retired), concerns over insufficient income during your golden years is a major concern resulting in plenty of sleepless nights.

And as a retiree myself, I know that a properly designed high-yield dividend growth portfolio can be just the thing that you need to supplement your Social Security and enjoy a comfortable retirement.

This means a good personalized mix of both medium-risk and low-risk high-yield investments (preferably purchased at a discount) that can ensure a steady, secure, and exponentially growing income stream.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) happens to be one of the absolute best, ultra-low-risk, high-yield investments, one that I recently added to my own high-yield retirement portfolio.

Let's take a closer look at what makes Enterprise a great core holding for conservative retiree portfolios, and as importantly, why today is the perfect time to take advantage of Wall Street's mispricing of this industry blue chip.

One Of The Lowest Risk Business Models In The Industry...

Enterprise Products Partners is one of America's largest midstream infrastructure with a massively diversified gathering, storage, processing, and transportation system for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and refined petroleum products.

The cornerstone of its ultra-safe business model is two-fold. First, its vertically integrated, best-in-class assets are able to supply any hydrocarbon from any major US shale formation from production site to end users including those in the refining, petrochemical, and energy export industries.

More importantly, almost all of its distributable cash flow, or DCF, (MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the payout) is generated from long-term, fee-based contracts, most of which specify fixed margins.

In other words, EPD's cash flow is nearly 100% immune to volatile energy prices, which explains why it's been able to achieve such an impressive distribution growth track record despite incredible volatility in oil & gas prices.

In fact, since its 1998 IPO, Enterprise has raised its payout 62 times, including for 53 consecutive quarters (13.25 years).

Part of that clockwork like consistency is the MLP's ability to retain far more of its DCF to fund internal growth than many of its peers.

However, what should really excite low-risk income investors is that Enterprise, historically among the most conservative and disciplined MLPs, is upping its game once again.

...Is Getting Even Safer

Enterprise Products Partners has always been a very disciplined pioneer in its industry.

For example, it was amongst the first midstream MLP to buy out its general partner's incentive distribution rights (in 2010), which means that instead of paying 50% of marginal DCF from each new project to the GP, unit holders get to keep all the cash.

That in turn means both lower costs of capital (more profitable long-term growth) and faster and more secure payouts.

However, now Enterprise has announced a new even more conservative policy, in which it is cutting the rate of its distribution growth in half (to 2.4% from 4.8%) in order to hopefully become fully independent of equity markets by the end of 2019.

That's because, historically, MLPs have paid out the vast majority of DCF as distributions, and fund growth through a combination of debt and equity.

While this model works well when unit prices are rising (because oil prices are high and Wall Street loves the industry), during the worst oil crash in over 50 years, falling unit prices and less access to cheap debt for over leveraged MLPs resulted in severe liquidity traps that forced many former blue chip (such as Kinder Morgan) to slash their payouts, thus badly hurting retail investors.

Fortunately, Enterprise Products Partners, because of its long-term focused and highly disciplined management over the years, never faced the same level of hardship.

However, as Randy Fowler, Enterprise's President explains:

You've not seen the market rewarding the distribution growth that we have been paying out. So our view is rather than ... stay a little bit on this treadmill of pay it out and then go raise it and then dilute our limited partners ... let's go ahead and take this small step ... and stay out of the equity markets a little bit more and retain some of that capital back in the business."

Enterprise's CFO further clarified the new policy.

balancing distribution growth with retaining sufficient levels at distributable cash flow to fund the equity portion of a $2 billion to $3 billion per year organic growth capital program without reliance upon the equity capital markets, or if you will, a self-funding model. We currently anticipate reaching a self-funding equity model in 2019 with very modest needs, if any in 2018." -Bryan Bulawa, EPD CFO

In other words, Enterprise will continue to offer token payout growth (on its already highly generous distribution) of about 2.4% (enough to offset inflation) but will focus on becoming independent of equity markets.

Specifically, going forward, EPD intends to fund growth (beyond 2019) with pure retained DCF and debt.

Fortunately, due to one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, and a long track record of avoiding dangerous debt levels, Enterprise is likely to maintain access to very low cost debt (4.5%) even in a rising rate environment.

Stock Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Enterprise Products Partners 4.26 5.51 45% BBB+ Industry Average 6.44 3.95 63% Junk

That's because in the coming years, the MLP will be able to refinance some expensive bonds (6.5% to 7.5% yields) which should allow it to continue its trend of lowering borrowing costs over time.

And given that equity is the most expensive form of capital (because each new unit is a permanent claim on future DCF and distributions), this means that if EPD can truly eliminate future equity capital raises, its cost of capital will fall substantially, allowing for more profitable investments in the future.

Enterprise DCF Cost Of Capital

Source Of Capital Capital Weighting Going Forward Cost Of Capital Retained DCF 16.7% 0% Debt 83.3% 4.5% New Equity 0% 8.3% Weighted Average DCF Cost Of Capital 100% 3.8% DCF Yield On Invested Capital NA 9.1% Net DCF Spread On Invested Capital NA 5.3%

Sources: EPD investor presentation, earnings supplement, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

But wait, it gets better. After 2019, when the MLP's coverage ratio is expected to rise from a highly secure 1.2 to a rock solid 1.4 (more on this in a moment), and its leverage ratio declines to below 3.8, Enterprise will have a lot more financial flexibility.

That means that it will be able to reward investors in a number of potential ways, including potentially buying back undervalued units (something few MLPs have ever done), or upping the growth rate on its payout to 4% while still maintaining an industry-leading distribution coverage ratio of 1.3.

However, while this may be great news for low risk, high-yield investors through 2019, the real reason for owning Enterprise is its strong growth potential through at least 2025.

Strong Growth Prospects Over The Next 10 Years And Potentially Beyond

Metric Q3 YoY Growth YTD YOY Growth Revenue 16.3% 25.8% DCF 8.9% 5.6% Units Outstanding 2.1% 2.1% DCF/Unit 6.7% 3.5% Distribution 5.0% 5.1% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.17 1.20

Sources: Earnings Supplement

Despite the impacts of Hurricane Harvey, which dumped 50 inches of rain on Mont Belvieu (a major NGL market hub), and delayed the startup of Enterprise's propane dehydrogenation (PDH) facility by a month, Enterprise continues to grow at a steady pace.

The continued recovery in oil prices, as well as booming demand in NGL, and multiple projects coming online resulted in impressive top and bottom line growth in the past quarter.

In fact, excluding the temporary effects of the storm, EPD's DCF/unit increased 11.0% and the MLP is far from done with its aggressive (but disciplined) growth ambitions.

Assuming EPD achieves its historical 9.1% DCF yield on invested capital, this backlog will result in $828 million in additional annual DCF by 2019. That translates into an additional $0.39 per unit per year, and a 2019 full-year DCF/unit of $2.39.

That means that by the time Enterprise hits its self funding goal, it will have a distribution coverage ratio of 1.40, and will be retaining approximately $1.5 billion a year in DCF. That's more than enough to fully fund the equity portion of future growth (which management estimates at about $1.25 billion a year).

This is what opens the MLP's future to either buybacks (if units are still dirt cheap), faster payout growth, or some combination of the two.

Going forward, Enterprise's long-term growth runway is incredibly diversified, and chock full of opportunity.

For example, Enterprise management expects fourth-quarter export activity to be about double what it was last year, which continues a strong trend of EPD becoming a leading oil, refined products, and NGL exporter.

This is a trend that's expected to continue as the much leaner and more profitable US shale industry takes advantage of America's massive shale oil & gas reserves to become the world's largest energy producer and exporter.

Better yet? Unlike in the past when Enterprise was more dependent on just natural gas, today the MLP is far more diversified into literally every facet of hydrocarbon energy product and consumption.

This including the booming NGL industry which is expected to see almost 50% production growth in the next five years.

But wait?! What about rising interest rates and the potential for oil prices to once again crater?

Well, while those are obvious potential headline risks, in reality they aren't likely to stop Enterprise's long-term growth.

For one thing, the global supply glut of oil is now over, thanks to improved global economic growth raising demand for oil by 2.3 million barrels per day in 2017 according to the IEA.

This has allowed record inventory levels to drift lower, likely placing a floor below crude, and ensuring that US shale producers (and EPD) will both survive and thrive in the future.

But what about interest rates? Surely, higher rates spell doom for any highly capital intensive business model that requires constant access to fresh debt growth capital, right?

Well, actually Enterprise Products Partners has proven that it can achieve impressive growth, including clockwork like payout increases that generate market-beating total returns in all manner of economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts EPD Total Return Price data by YCharts

That includes times when oil was as cheap as $12.50 a barrel and US Treasuries yielded nearly 7%.

Given that crude isn't going to retest, much less go lower than the $26 it hit back in January of 2016, and that Treasury yields are unlikely to go above 4% anytime soon, the world-class management team at Enterprise shouldn't have any trouble growing its business and enriching high-yield income investors in the coming years.

That's especially true given that the US midstream industry is expecting to see $700 to $900 billion in new infrastructure investment over the next decade, meaning EPD's current growth backlog is just 1% of the potential addressable market.

Payout Profile: Rock-Solid Income, Steady Distribution Growth, And Market-Beating Total Return Potential

Stock Yield TTM Payout Coverage 10-Year Projected Payout Growth 10-Year Potential Annual Total Return Enterprise Products Partners 7.0% 1.2 3% to 5% 10% to 12% S&P 500 1.9% 2.25 6.1% 8.0%

Sources: Earnings Supplement, Morningstar, Multpl.com, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

Ultimately what dividend investors need, especially low-risk income seekers such as retirees (or near retirees), is a strong payout profile.

This means a generous yield, highly secure payout (good distribution coverage, and a strong balance sheet), and decent long-term payout growth prospects.

EPD Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Enterprise is currently offering its highest yield in some time, and keep in mind that the two times yields have been higher in the last decade were times of extreme economic and industry distress.

For example, in 2009, the world was on the brink of a depression and credit markets had dried up (though not for EPD).

And in January of 2016, OPEC was in the midst of a nuclear price war with US shale producers with some analysts at the time predicting that crude might not bottom until $10, which would have bankrupted most of Enterprise's customers.

Today, on the other hand, not just is it clear that the worst of the oil crash is over, but crude is steadily heading higher, the US shale industry is thriving once again, and quality MLPs with strong balance sheets continue to see bountiful access to low cost growth capital.

In other words, EPD's 7% yield is totally irrational, and indicates that, for whatever reason (tax loss harvesting, window dressing by fund managers, or irrational Fed rate hike freak out), EPD is now a bargain worth adding to your diversified high-yield portfolio.

Valuation: This Just Makes No Darn Sense!

EPD Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the past year, while Enterprise has outperformed most of its MLP peers, it's still underperformed the S&P 500 by a substantial amount.

Of course, this is precisely why I'm so eagerly pounding the table on the stock, because EPD's price has become totally disconnected from reality.

In fact, while most MLPs have decoupled from oil price correlation (which makes sense since their business model isn't directly affected by crude prices), EPD's price has actually been moving in the opposite direction of oil prices, which is just absurd.

Rising oil prices mean that US shale producers are now generating substantial returns and cash flow, which is why US production is likely to rise steadily for the next few years greatly increasing demand for EPD's infrastructure and services.

It also means that EPD's backlog, already large enough to boost DCF/unit by about 20% in the next two years, is likely to only grow larger with time, ensuring ever safer and probably faster rising payouts over time.

In other words, the midstream MLP industry's fundamentals are strong, and getting stronger, and EPD in particular is likely on a course to hit record results every year for the next half decade.

Stock P/DCF (S&P PE) Historical P/DCF (S&P PE) Yield Historical Yield Percentage Of Time (Since IPO) Yield Has Been Higher Enterprise Products Partners 12.0 NA 7.0% 5.7% 26% S&P 500 18.2 14.7 1.9% 4.3% NA

Sources: Earnings Supplement, Fast Graphs, GuruFocus, Multpl.com, Yieldchart

Yet, whether you want to look at price/DCF (MLP equivalent of a PE ratio) or the yield relative to its historic norms, EPD looks dirt cheap right now.

That's confirmed when we take a longer-term (20 year) outlook valuing Enterprise on the only thing investors care about, the payouts.

Forward Distribution 10 Year Payout Growth Projection Payout Growth Projection Year 11-20 Fair Value Estimate Growth Baked Discount To Fair Value $1.69 3% (worst case scenario) 3% $26.00 1.2% 8% 4% (likely scenario) 4% $27.39 12% 5% (bullish scenario, analyst consensus) 4% $28.88 17% 5% (best case scenario 5% $29.34 18%

Sources: Fast Graphs, GuruFocus

Using a 9.0% discount rate (what an S&P 500 index ETF would have delivered, net of expenses, since 1871 and thus the opportunity cost of money), we can model Enterprise's fair value based on the net present value of its future distributions.

What we find is that no matter what realistic growth rates we assume going forward, Enterprise is trading at a significant discount to fair value, because currently the market is pricing in ridiculously pessimistic 1.2% distribution growth.

Given the massive growth potential that EPD is likely facing in the coming 10 years, I have little doubt that anyone buying this ultimate energy SWAN stock will be very happy with the medium-term results.

However, that doesn't necessarily mean that EPD, as great as it is, is a buy and hold forever investment.

Risks To Consider

While rising interest rates don't represent a major threat to Enterprise's long-term growth prospects, there are two risks to keep in mind.

First, as with all major energy stocks, EPD can be hit with black swan events, including industrial accidents, or major storms, such as hurricanes striking the Gulf Coast, where there's a major concentration of US refining, petrochemical, and oil & gas infrastructure.

Fortunately Enterprise wasn't overly affected by this year's hurricanes. For example, Hurricane Harvey resulted in no significant damage to EPD's facilities, but merely a one week shutdown of some sites and brief customer delays.

This ultimately resulted in a $0.02/unit hit to DCF, or a temporary 4.3% decline.

However, the true risk for EPD, and all oil & gas stocks for that matter, is that, while their medium-term futures (the next 10 years) are bright, none of these stocks are true "buy and hold forever" investments.

That's simply because the world is slowly but steadily (and at an accelerating pace) moving towards a post hydrocarbon economy. For example, numerous countries are now planning on phasing out gas and diesel vehicles entirely.

Norway and The Netherlands (2025)

California and Germany (2030)

France, The UK, India, China (2040)

The combination of regulatory mandates, and far more importantly, rapidly declining battery costs, is why analysts are expecting that by 2040 nearly 60% of all global light vehicle sales could be plug in vehicles.

In fact, EV battery costs have already declined 77% in just the past six years, and are expected to fall another 16% and 56% by 2020 and 2030, respectively.

In fact, if these industry estimates are correct, then battery costs will end up declining by 90% between 2010 and 2030.

Analyst firm McKinsey estimates that between 2025 and 2030, EVs will achieve cost parity with gas and diesel vehicles (without incentives), which is why mass adoption of EVs (and faster declines in fuel demand) are projected to start at that time.

Now don't get me wrong, transportation isn't the only use for oil & gas, which are cornerstones of the modern global economy. In fact, gas fired power plants are a far cleaner alternative to coal, and so will likely remain baseload power generators for decades.

Similarly, heavy trucks and industrial machinery will likely remain diesel powered for some time.

That being said here's some projections from McKinsey's oil & gas analysts that all energy investors need to keep mind:

Overall energy demand will flatten (due to efficiency improvements) and grow 0.7% a year through 2050 (30% lower than previous forecasts).

Electricity demand will outpace all other energy sources by at least 2:1.

Solar and Wind will account for 80% of new energy capacity through 2050.

Gas demand will grow at 1.4% and oil 0.4% through 2050, but overall fossil fuel market share will fall from 82% of all energy use today to 74%.

Petrochemical industry will account for 70% of oil demand growth.

By 2030 50 percent of new cars sold in China, the European Union, and the United States could be partially or fully electric (30% worldwide).

Overall global oil demand will likely peak in 2030.

The bottom line for the oil & gas industry is that it is likely to represent the majority of global energy use for the next few decades (potentially for as long as 2060), however, what matters to investors is when the industry will experience peak demand.

That's because the cornerstone of any income investment is growth, and in the case of EPD, that means that its DCF/unit growth could potentially peak within the next 12 to 17 years (once US midstream infrastructure stops expanding).

This is why considering high-quality MLPs such as Enterprise to be great high-yield income growth investments, but only through 2030 to 2035, at which point I plan to selling my units (hopefully at the industry peak) and redeploying the capital elsewhere.

Bottom Line: Enterprise Is The Epitome Of High-Yield SWAN Stocks And Is A Very Strong Buy Right Now

I can't predict when and by how much Enterprise Products Partners will eventually recover, because markets can be crazy for a long time.

That being said, for those seeking highly secure and steadily growing payouts backed by a rock-solid balance sheet, strong cash flow, and a conservative, and disciplined management team, Enterprise represents the epitome of a high-yield sleep-well-at-night (SWAN) stock.

And the fact remains that today's valuation represents an increasing divergence from the reality of EPD's improving fundamentals (and industry health) and a unit price that is approaching levels not seen since the lowest points of the oil crash.

That kind of market derangement cannot continue indefinitely which means that today is the best time since January of 2016 to add this bluest of MLP industry blue chips to your high-yield income growth portfolio.

