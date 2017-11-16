Who Is Afraid Of Big Bad Amazon?

It's not a sure thing that Amazon could seriously hurt other pharmacies, especially if they buy an existing company to mirror the Whole Foods deal.

Speculation that Amazon (AMZN) has made moves to enter the pharmacy business has sent shares of other pharmacy companies down in the fear that such a move by Amazon would hurt their margins. In fact, speculation is both premature and has created an opportunity for dividend growth investors to pick up shares of two good companies at attractive valuations.

What news has people up in arms recently?

The news that AMZN was seeking pharmacy licenses sparked a lot of panic dropping the share prices of CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA). It also generated articles like this one speculating that CVS was doomed by AMZN entering this market. As typical of the articles about WBA and AMZN, this one was far less gloomy about WBA’s prospects than the articles about CVS.

Even Bloomberg came out with speculation of how Amazon could get into the pharmacy business. The speculation that Amazon could start a mail order pharmacy business centered around wholesale distribution licenses that it had picked up in 13 states caused a lot of panic and resulted in the share prices of CVS and WBA being put under pressure.

In many retail segments and certainly in most such segments with a lot of online volume, Amazon is the 800-pound gorilla, but if that isn’t true of everywhere management might launch an initiative. Amazon has many advantages, which include its size, and the fact that it doesn’t have to pay for its merchandise until almost a month after it sells it, that should give an investor in a competing company pause. However, just because Amazon is in a market doesn’t mean that all competing companies are doomed to failure or lower profits.

Why setting your hair on fire over this news is unwarranted?

I wrote about CVS back on October 24th and concerns that Amazon might get into the pharmacy business were expressed in the comments. Given that you can already order prescription drugs from the CVS website and that CVS has an extensive PBM network already established, I just don’t see Amazon as offering much in the way of additional benefits. CVS also already has fairly tight margins, so that is another area where Amazon wouldn’t offer much unless it was willing to lose money.

Part of why Amazon inspires fear in competitors is because it does so well in so many different retail segments. But that isn’t because every initiative succeeds, many actually fail. Here is an article that talks about Amazon’s 10 biggest failures. I was surprised to see that Amazon couldn’t make its own phone a success, but I think the other failures give better insight into how Amazon might fare if it went into the pharmacy business.

Note that most of the other failures already had companies doing much the same thing online already. I think the shampoo initiative also gives some insight as well. Amazon bought into KOZOMO.com that delivered shampoo ordered online with a delivery time of an hour. I think this might be a model for what Amazon could offer to beat existing players in pharmacies. I know I sometimes don’t realize I need to refill one of my prescriptions until I go to take that day’s pill and find I am out. But they failed to make this work with a product that is far easier to handle than prescription drugs.

Here is another article that covers industries where Amazon has struggled to compete and certainly failed to disrupt. Notice that all of them already had significant competitors already offering an online service. I particularly want to point to the Food Delivery business, where GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) was already a presence, and where it is now grown to around 50% of the total market, while Amazon is stuck at 11%.

I think a market with online competition to deliver perishable products is a good model for what online pharmacy will look like. And I see that not only did Amazon not really disrupt this market, they are hard-pressed to be a large player while one of the competitors is growing significantly. I also note that Alexa now allows you to order food delivery from GrubHub. That is clearly a sign that Amazon can’t beat it.

Recently, Amazon announced that the wholesale pharmacy licenses they bought are not intended to sell prescription drugs but rather to sell medical devices. I think if Amazon wants to get into the pharmacy business, it’s more likely to take the approach it did when it bought Whole Foods. I think it's much more likely that Amazon could succeed in this business by buying up a company that is already doing it and leverage the existing experience and knowledge into a larger business than it would be for Amazon to try and build such a business from scratch.

What should a dividend growth investor do?

Amazon isn’t a dividend growth company as it doesn’t pay a dividend at all. CVS and WBA are such companies. And the rumors about what would happen to those two companies if Amazon entered the pharmacy business has depressed their prices, potentially offering dividend growth investors an opportunity.

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel®-based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). Looking at David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see both CVS and WBA have records of an annual dividend increase more than 14 years long (WBA is actually longer than 40 years).

I am going to assume that Amazon will enter the pharmacy business and this entry will cause both CVS and WBA to grow 25% slower than they otherwise would (I will assume that EPS growth is only 75% of what finfiz.com reports).

Let first look at CVS. I will use the $2.09 value for a dividend payment over the next 12 months (based on one more 50-cent dividend and then 3 dividends with a 3-cent raise) I used in my article. Finfiz has the EPS growing at 7.9%, so I originally had the dividend grow at 7.5%. Assuming that is cut back 25%, which gives me a rate of 5.6% for dividend growth.

Those parameters give me an NPV of $71.19 or a buy price of $72. The current market price is just above $70, so it’s a buy at the current market price.

Looking at WBA, I will assume the next 12 months of dividend payments is made up of 2 payments at 40 cents and 2 payments at 41.5 cents, for a total of $1.63. I will also assume that despite analysts’ predictions that WBA will be able to grow its EPS by 13.7%, that instead the growth will only be 11% which is the rate I will expect the dividend to grow as well.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV of WBA’s dividend stream is $70.29 setting my buy price as anything under $71. Currently the market is offering shares of WBA for around $70.66, so it too is a buy at the current market price.

I will also note that the 4-year average yield for both CVS and WBA is currently below the current yield, yet another indication that the current price is a good value.

What to watch for going forward?

Given the announcement that the wholesale pharmacy licenses that Amazon has obtained are for selling medical devices, going forward, I will want to see Amazon buy a retail pharmacy or PBM. Without that, I don’t see how Amazon actually enters the pharmacy business.

Conclusion

Amazon is a very successful company and investors should be concerned anytime it looks like Amazon might enter into competition with a company they own. However, at this time, I just don’t see Amazon damaging either CVS or WBA. Just the fear that it might enter this market has created an opportunity for dividend growth investors interested in either CVS or WBA to pick shares up at an attractive price.

