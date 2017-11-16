Have The PIMCO CEFs Turned The Corner?

Discounts and premiums are as attractive as they have been in many months. I note four of the funds that look to be the best buys among all fixed-income CEFs.

The selling pressure has been driven by perceptions that the funds would be cutting distributions, fueled by poorly informed analyses that disregard the funds' strongest points.

This despite the fact that they are the clear leaders among fixed-income closed-end funds on the most meaningful metric: NAV growth.

PIMCO CEFs: Turning the Corner

At Tuesday's (14 Nov) closing prices, three of PIMCO's eleven taxable CEFs had dropped into discount valuation and one was exactly at par. For the past seven months, PCI has been the only PIMCO CEF that was discounted, so this is a marked change. The last time three of these funds carried a discount was eight months ago, 15 Mar of this year, and the last time fewer than seven were priced at a premium valuation was 6 Jan 2017.

The eleven PIMCO taxable fixed-income CEFs are: PCM Fund Inc. (PCM), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN), PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK), PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN), PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (RCS), PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP). This chart shows their current discounts or premiums.

This resulted from the day's large drops in market prices accompanied by relatively modest drops for their net asset values. Nine of the eleven funds fell more than 1%, while NAV changes ranged from 0 to -0.2%.

Here are the returns for the month of November.

With the exception of PGP, the month to date has seen market drops well in excess of the NAV drops, but I've long since given up trying to make sense of PGP.

I have no single explanation for that disconnect, other than the well known tendencies for CEF investors to embrace herd-driven panic-selling. And, PIMCO's CEF have been struggling relative to NAV for a while now so this drop fells like a full expression of herding in the face of that downward momentum.

We see the strength of this trend most clearly in this chart of Z-scores from the past 3, 6 and 12 months.

The Z-scores tell us how many standard deviations a fund's current premium or discount is above or below the mean for the period. For example, a Z-score of -3 means the current valuation is three standard deviations below (more discounted) the mean for the period. That is, of course, a massive move. Of the eleven funds, three have Z-scores below -3 for three and six months; eight have Z-scores below -2 for three months. All eleven are negative for three and six months. There is only a single positive Z-score in the field: PCM for one year. I'll discuss distribution coverage ratios soon, but it's not a coincidence that PCM has been leading the PIMCO funds in coverage ratio.

There are those who look for deeply negative Z-scores as an indication that a CEF is ripe for a purchase. Z-scores at these levels are exceptional. For those inclined to see Z-scores as that kind of indicator, they are pointing to exceptionally oversold funds. For the past year or so every discussion of every closed-end fund inevitably includes some commentary on how discounts have disappeared and there is nothing at a buying valuation. I've even seen articles claiming a "new normal" and warning we'll not see a return to the good-old-days when deep discounts were common. Z-scores at these levels are certainly telling us, "discounts are back." The question is how far will they go.

PIMCO's CEFs have been getting a lot of bad press recently. This is especially the case for two of the largest and most widely followed funds: PCI and PDI. Do they deserve the thumbs-down ratings they have been receiving? Let's see.

PIMCO Is Lapping the Field at NAV

I ran up a list of all taxable fixed-income CEFs with market capitalizations over $200M (n=91) at last week's close, and calculated total return at NAV (not including distributions) TTM. PIMCO CEFs are the top four and make up eight of the top ten for the metric.

Yes, you read that right: There are only two non-PIMCO funds in the top ten: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income (BIT) and AllianzGI Divers Inc & Convert (ACV).

For a three year time frame, three PIMCO funds are in the top four; PDI and PCI again head the list, with BIT third and PCN fourth.

This is a remarkable record of performance; the PIMCO CEFs simply dominate the category for NAV returns. Why, then, do the funds keep falling? It is true that they have had heady premiums and some of this may be simply investors taking profits as those premiums have been shrinking (see those Z-scores).

A second factor is the fact that NAVs have been dropping this month. This is evident in the month to date chart (third chart in this article). NAV growth has been outstanding, but a downward trend is potentially a bad sign here and is surely a factor driving investors out of the funds.

I submit it's also a case of too much information. Few other CEF shops are as transparent with information as PIMCO. It's not uncommon to be working from data that's six months old, sometimes even older than that, for many CEFs. PIMCO puts out hard numbers on UNII and distribution coverage every month. And, those numbers have not been good in recent months. So PIMCO has taken a lot of bashing, much of which would never have happened had those coverage numbers not gotten such widespread attention.

That bashing has often come from writers who may well understand OEFs and ETFs and have an appreciation for income investing in equities like MLPs, BDCs and REITs, but may be less well informed about CEFs. If you're going to understand CEFs, and especially if you're going to give advice to others about CEFs, you have to understand that NAV is the primary metric. Not saying you ignore market prices. After all, you can't buy NAV. But you have to see market changes in relation to NAV and evaluate them accordingly. And PIMCO continues to kill at NAV. Remember, eight of the top ten NAV performers are from PIMCO and every one of the greater than 10% NAV performers in the category is from PIMCO. You can point to the downturns in NAV in November, but most of the negative opinions on PIMCO CEFs came before this was a consideration.

I'll add that Blackrock is a notable exception to my generalization about lack of transparency by other CEF sponsors. One can find three-month coverage ratios on their CEFs (here). BIT's coverage through Sept 30 is 93.4%, which would put it about mid-way through the list of PIMCO CEFs.

I hear the question out there: But what about the NAV drops in November? Yes, PIMCO CEFs are losing some NAV, but they are not doing so in isolation. It is a category-wide trend. Here's a few examples of NAV returns for past 30 days for three PIMCO CEFs, the two non-PIMCO CEFs that share the top ten with eight PIMCO CEFs, and the high yield bond ETF, HYG:

Distribution Coverage and UNII: October's Numbers

So, what will it take to turn around the selling pressure on these funds? Simple-A positive change in the distribution coverage and UNII. Not because it so all-important as long as NAVs continue climbing, but because that information is out there every month giving self-proclaimed experts fodder for their naysayings.

And today (Nov. 15) we get the latest report from Newport Beach on CEF coverages.

Huge turnaround in those numbers relative to what we have been seeing in recent months. I've been saying for those months that the poor coverage ratios were a reflection of PIMCO's stated strategies of re-positioning their portfolios according to their perceptions on the changing climate for credit investing. Major changes do not happen overnight; it takes time. I anticipate that what we are getting in this October report is our first indication that PIMCO's de-risking strategies are taking hold. That may be optimistic on my part, but PIMCO's track record is so strong over such a long period of time it's hard to not be optimistic when considering their funds' future prospects.

Picks of the Litter

PDI

Let's look at PDI first.

PDI has given up almost eight percentage points of its premium. Its Z-score is below -2 for three and six months. Yet it leads the entire category in NAV growth for one and three years: Over 13% after paying out over 9% to shareholders as distribution for the past year. If can find fault with that sort of performance, I'd like to hear your arguments.

But it's faltered a bit in the past few months in distribution coverage, so we're being told to run and hide. Some are apparently listening to that advice.

Well, while investors have been hiding, distribution coverage has been turning around: As of Oct 31, distribution coverage has grown to 117.76% for August through October, and stands at 105.77% from July through October. So much for falterings.

So, you can buy this package-the top performing fixed-income CEF and a 9% yield-for a premium of only 1.45%. The last time PDI was priced that cheaply? Almost exactly a year ago, 18 Nov 2016 at 0.73%. And what did it do in the following month? Ran the premium back up to over 6.7% in 30 days and closed the year six-weeks later at 7.1%.

I added PDI today. The premium may well continue to drop but I've decided not to wait and see if it does.

PCI

How about PCI? PCI is number two on the NAV performance leaders board. For the year its NAV has grown over 12% after paying out 8.3% to shareholders. The fund is yielding 9%. You can buy PCI at a discount of -7%.

PCI has that discount because it has been turning in poor coverage numbers. Of all the PIMCO funds, PCI has been the most derided for its coverage, while the naysayers simply ignore that NAV growth. Yet despite the seemingly poor coverage it manages to pay that 8.3% of its net asset value and that keep its NAV growing at a rate exceeded only by PDI. This is not a fund that is having trouble meeting its distributions no matter what the coverage numbers may say.

PKO

PKO is a third fund that merits attention. It has the second best discount at -1.44%, yields 8.76%, has one-year NAV growth of 11% after paying distributions, and has improved its coverage to over 100% for the past three months.

I've opened a new position in PKO.

PHK

Finally, a word on PHK. PHK is an interesting fund. It has the highest market yield of the set at 13.18%.

Its yield at NAV is 14.2%. That high yield has driven PHK to exceptional premiums in the recent past. At the beginning of 2017 its premium was over 50%. At a 7.77% premium it is a relative bargain. Its one-year NAV return of 7% ranks seventh of the set of fixed-income CEFs. Again, that is after paying out over 14% to its shareholders.

Coverage is the lowest of the PIMCO funds but, along with its ten peers, it has been improving and is now up to 89% for the past three months. The distribution was cut in March, so I do not anticipate another cut any time soon. With NAV growth as strong as it is, and NAV growth as solid as it is, I strongly suspect PHK will soon be heading back to double-digit premiums. There are few other opportunities for a 13% yield. Here you get it from a fund that has been an income leader for many years and holds out the prospects for capital appreciation should buyers decide to drive the premium back to even half of what it was a few months ago as we see in this chart from cefconnect.

Closing Comments

The improved coverage ratios give reason to be encouraged about this set of CEFs. On the other hand, the trend for NAV declines in the past two weeks is potentially worrisome and will merit attention to see if it persists.

The deeply negative Z-scores, reflecting the large moves away from high premiums and into discounts in some cases, is a trend many have been looking for. Will it entice buyers into the funds and help stem the downward cycle for market prices? That remains to be seen, but from my point of view, there are attractive valuations for excellent funds, arguably the best of the lot for fixed-income CEFs. We may not be at a bottom here, but I do consider that the valuations do present a timely opportunity for opening or increasing positions in several of these funds.

Readers who share my interest in PIMCO's CEFs may want to consider following the PIMCO blogs. Here is an example excerpt from the Key Takeaways section of today's blog entry from Eve Tournier and Sonali Pier who discuss Opportunities in Multi-Sector Credit: "In today's environment, as traditional credit market betas become less attractive, investors should consider tactical allocations to non-core sectors such as bank loans and higher-quality securitized credit. These instruments can allow investors to target attractive income levels while maintaining a diversified, resilient and relatively high quality portfolio."

