Big Institutions Continue Tesla Sell-Off In Q3

2017 Q2 proved to be a turning point for Tesla (TSLA) shareholders as many of the largest institutional holders sold off huge blocks of stock as I reported here back in August. Once again in Q3 some of the largest shareholders dropped large numbers of shares.

(source: CNNMoney)

According to Nasdaq.com figures, it was not all bad news for Tesla in Q3. There were some bright spots.

The decliners

FMR, LLC remains Tesla's largest outside shareholder at 19.5 million shares. But in Q3 they sold off over 1.8 million shares after selling off 3.1 million shares in Q2.

Morgan Stanley (MS): After selling off 60% or 2.1 million of their Tesla shares in Q2 they sold off another 41% in Q3 of what shares remained. In just two quarters Morgan Stanley's holdings have dropped from over 3.5 million shares to just 833,704 at the end of Q3, representing a selloff of more than three-fourths of their position at the end of Q1. This is the most unusual sell-off of all since they co-broker most of Tesla's share offerings and bond sales. They may have more knowledge of Tesla's operations than any of the other largest positions.

T. Rowe Price and Associates (TROW): After selling off over 5.2 million (48.7%) of their shares in Q2 T. Rowe Price continued the sell-off in Q3. They reduced their holdings by another 476,763 (8.5%) shares, down to a new total of 5.08 million shares.

Baillie Gifford and Co: Tesla's second-largest stockholder sold off 327,934 shares in Q3, but more than the 201k shares they liquidated in Q2.

Here are the four largest decliners in Q3 by numbers of shares.

The gainers

These are the six largest increased holders by number of shares acquired in Q3.

Do you notice the biggest contrast? These large percentage increases were made at prices probably near $300/share even if they bought in at the tail end of the big decline in July. Five of the six institutions listed more than doubled their stakes in Q3. It is quite probable many of these shares were sold in Q4 as the stock ran back up into the $380 range for very quick profits.

I see this as a sign of increasing volatility in Tesla's share price. As shares are divested by the institutions who have held Tesla since the IPO, we are moving more into companies that are looking for fast profits. They will be moving in and out much faster than companies like Fidelity and Baillie Gifford. Also if you add them up the number of shares sold off by the big four are 70,874 shares more than what was bought up by the six biggest buyers of shares.

Pension and mutual funds do not like the volatility that comes with equities. If large swings become commonplace these holders could bail out of Tesla and more to less risky investments. It takes time to sell off large blocks of stock. The last thing Tesla shareholders need is too many investors "day trading" Tesla shares. One bad news item could send the stock down enough to trigger margin calls.

Now for the good news (yes there is some)

Institutional holdings increased from 95,184,649 to 96,628,047 or almost 1.5 million shares. But these new entrants were small players. 86 new entrants bought just 1,294,921 shares for an average of 15,057 shares and it means they bought at pretty high prices probably above $300/share as discussed above.

Fidelity alone sold more shares than were purchased by new entrants. But it also indicates the risk is being spread to a wider group. At the end of Q2 there were 777 institutional holders and now there are 794. So while there were 86 new players nearly the same number completely sold out.

2008 all over again?

Most readers were around for 2008. We know that CDO pricing was artificially kept high until the big players on Wall Street had liquidated as many of their holdings as possible. The crash followed shortly afterward.

As we watch the activities of Tesla's largest shareholders it is hard not to see some similarities with 2008. The big players have enjoyed the ride and are starting to quietly move to the exits while the party is going strong in the ballroom. Morgan Stanley's activity is what I would find the most disturbing if I was long Tesla.

As one of Tesla's "soldiers," what are they seeing the rest of us cannot? They are on the frontlines of Tesla's efforts to raise cash either from bond sales or stock offerings. Do they see an approaching difficulty in raising new funds? Remember this is not "insider trading" as I understand the laws if they are just reacting to what they are seeing in response to their fundraising efforts for Tesla in their normal course of business.

Insider activity

In the last three months there has only been one insider purchase for 4,874 shares by John Field, while there have been 10 insider sales for a total of 58,629 shares. Kimbal Musk and Eric Branderiz sell shares like clockwork as soon as options vest. Musk has been selling off 2,190 shares on the first of the months for four months now. Branderiz (Tesla's Chief Accounting Officer) has sold 3,472 shares in two 1,736 share transactions in the last couple of weeks. Since acquiring his shares in an off-market transaction John Field has been selling shares too.

Conclusion

This is why I watch companies like Morgan Stanley for clues about their thoughts on given stocks. When they sell off 75% of their holdings in just two quarters they know something the rest of us should probably know as well. But they are not about to share their knowledge with outsiders. So much like Charlie Sheen on his motorcycle ride in the film "Wall Street," we need to follow their movements as best as legally possible to pick up clues.

Fidelity is another one to watch. We know they were invested from the IPO maybe even before. So if they are starting to lock in profits in two consecutive quarters that should be a red flag to the rest of us. Those are long-term, big picture guys running the Fidelity funds. If they are not seeing higher prices out ahead, that could spell trouble for Tesla.

Let's face it. We are the little guys no matter how many shares or options we hold. Our activity will not move a stock price. So we have to be looking elsewhere for clues. Here is another film reference for you. In "The Sum Of All Fears" everyone just sat and watched as Morgan Freeman was rushing the President out of the football stadium just before the atomic bomb went off. It appeared none of the fans were smart enough to follow and for them, it did not end well. For investors in Tesla's ballroom party now, it might be a good idea to follow the big guys and exit now on the side of caution since they already have had 45 days to make new moves in Q4 we will not learn about until Feb 14, 2018. By then this ballroom could be ablaze.