Fortinet's Efficiency Ratios Suggest Continued Growth

Intro

Fortinet (FTNT) is a multinational company that develops and markets software, appliances, and services in a booming cybersecurity industry. The company is experiencing solid growth, and a concern with these kind of growth companies is whether they warrant their current market valuation. I looked at certain efficiency ratios that I believe help paint a clear picture of where the company is headed. No single ratio tells the entire story, but analyzing a variety of ratios can give you a nice perspective on certain aspects of the business. Here are my findings:

Receivables Turnover

FTNT data by YCharts

Receivables turnover measures how effectively a company collects credit it extends to customers and clients. The higher the number, the more quickly the company is able to collect money it is owed. A low ratio, on the other hand, suggests that the company does a poor job in collecting its credit on time or has clients who often fail to pay the company back on time.

The graph above reveals that Fortinet has increased its receivables turnover ratio since the start of the year, which means that is becoming more efficient in collecting credit that it extends out. This is a significant for a couple reasons. One, money owed by customers on accounts receivable is interest free for a certain number of days based on agreed upon terms. Additionally, the time value of money states that money available at the present time is worth more than the same amount at a future time. This means that the longer a company takes to collect its extended credit, the more potential earnings and appreciated money it misses out on since the money it is getting back didn't accumulate with interest. Therefore, since Fortinet is collecting its credit more efficiently, it is minimizing this detrimental effect.

Also, being able to efficiently collect money that the company is owed means that Fortinet is not left waiting for a payment in order to fund its next big investment or acquisition. Having a steady and fast collection process means that the company will rarely put themselves in a situation where they are tight on cash. For example, Fortinet has never issued long term debt to finance its operations since it went public in 2009. This is attractive in an investment for me because this means that the majority of the growth of Fortinet's business has been coming from internal revenue sources. I also believe that a big part of the decision to not issue debt is because of how efficient the company is becoming at collecting money. In other words, if you always have a sufficient amount of cash on hand, there is to need to borrow. Not having to focus on paying back this debt allows Fortinet to focus its money solely on the expansion of its business, which sets the company up for continued growth.

Return on Assets/Return on Equity

FTNT Return on Assets (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Two of the more common ratios used when analyzing a company's efficiency are return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). ROA measures how efficiently a company uses its assets to generate earnings, and similarly, ROE shows how well a company uses invested shareholder money to generate earnings. Obviously, a high return on either assets or shareholder equity relative to peers is preferred, along with increasing numbers over time.

Looking at the graph, Fortinet has successfully managed to increase its ROA in the past year, meaning their assets are becoming more efficient and are improving their ability to produce income for the company. Since the equation for ROA is pretty simple (net income / total assets), it is very easy to see what is contributing to the growth of the ratio by looking at the balance sheet. In Q3 of 2016, Fortinet's net income stood at $7 million and has made the jump to $60 million in Q3 of 2017. On the other side of the equation, their total assets have increased from $2 billion a year ago to $2.4 billion in Q3 2017. Having this information makes it easy to see why Fortinet's ROA has gone up so significantly over the past year. Their increase in net income was much greater relative to the increase in total assets, which displays how the company's assets are generating more profit for the company. If the trend continues, Fortinet will continue to add to their total assets, but at the same time net income will rise even further, making the company more valuable causing the share price to appreciate.

ROE can be analyzed in a similar way to ROA. Just like its ROA, Fortinet's ROE has also climbed an impressive amount since the beginning of the year. This rise signifies that the company has continued to generate more after tax profit based on their shareholder equity. Fortinet's recent ability to consistently raise the amount of income they generate from shareholders' money should give investors confidence that the company is set to continue its rapid growth as well as effectively generate cash internally. The market for cybersecurity isn't disappearing any time soon as cyberattacks are becoming an increased risk around the world. Therefore, Fortinet has an upside that only to seems to increase when looking how effectively it is able to turn money from shareholders into profit that it can then put towards future business ventures.

Inventory Turnover

FTNT Inventory Turnover (TTM) data by YCharts

The inventory turnover ratio measures how quickly a company can sell its inventory. A low turnover could suggest the company is having a hard time selling what's in their inventory, meaning weak sales. On the contrary, a high number means that the business is able to sell goods at a rapid pace, equating to stellar sales.

Fortinet has experienced an ample increase in their inventory turnover over the last year. This increase represents goods and services offered by Fortinet being sold more quickly as time passes. This trend also signals that there is demand for Fortinet's inventory. If there was no demand or declining demand, you would see a downward trend in the ratio because it would take longer for the company to sell its inventory. I expect this ratio to continue to rise as well, because cybersecurity is becoming a staple for businesses in the modern world. That means Fortinet will continue to sell their inventory at a rapid pace and increase their revenue. As the company increases its revenue, it will be able to deliver more value to its shareholders and increase its earnings.

It's also worth looking at Fortinet's profit margin when analyzing its inventory turnover. If a company's inventory turnover is increasing but its profit margins are going down, then the company isn't really getting any additional value for selling units at a more rapid pace. However, Fortinet has an increase in both of these numbers, meaning that along with selling more units, it is also taking in more profit for every unit it sells. This outcome means that Fortinet is experiencing increased revenue with a rise in profit margins, which is extremely valuable and why Fortinet is a great stock to own due to its future growth prospects.

Return on Capital Employed

FTNT Return on Capital Employed (TTM) data by YCharts

Return on capital employed (ROCE) is a ratio that determines how effectively a company uses its capital employed (which is the sum of shareholder equity and current debt liability). An increasing ratio means that the company is being efficient with its capital and is able to increase shareholder value, while a decreasing ratio shows that a company is struggling to maintain profitability due to its inefficient use of capital.

Fortinet has seen more than a two fold increase in this figure since the beginning of the year, which means that they are finding ways to make their capital more profitable at a rapid rate. Even though that Fortinet has a high number in this area, it wouldn't mean anything if the weighted average cost of capital was greater. If the WACC was larger than the ROCE, that would mean that Fortinet wasn't actually getting any increase in shareholder value because the average cost of additional equity it offered was greater than the return they actually received from it. Fortinet's current WACC is 7.2%, which means that Fortinet can successfully produce shareholder value since its ROCE stands at 8.13%.

Bottom Line

Looking at these ratios, it seems that Fortinet is on the right track to continue its growth and establish a foothold in the increasingly competitive cybersecurity industry. These ratios help highlight significant advantages that Fortinet has, such as plenty of cash on hand to finance its business activities and revenue growth supported by increasing margins. I believe that advantages such as these, along with the growing importance of cybersecurity, will help lead the stock price to much higher levels in the future. These ratios alone won't determine future success of the company, but if they continue to improve like they have been, Fortinet will continue to grow and its share price will follow.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTNT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.