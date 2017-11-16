Chase Corporation - Great Performance, Terrible Price

The Business

Chase corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) is a Massachusetts based global manufacturer of specialty tapes, laminates, adhesives, sealants and coatings for high reliability applications. The company operates in two reporting segments: Industrial materials and Construction materials that are distinguished by the nature of products manufactured and delivered to their respective markets.

Industrial materials - includes products that are used in, or integrated into, another company’s product. It includes, but not limited to, the following product lines and products:

Product line Products Cable materials Protective coatings and tape products for wire and tape manufacturers Electronic and industrial coatings Moisture protective coatings, sealant and adhesive systems for electronics Specialty products Laminated durable papers, packaging and industrial laminate Fiber optic cable components Glass based strength elements allowing cables to withstand mechanical and environmental strain and stress Specialty chemical intermediates Polyurethane dispersions and polymeric microspheres

Construction materials segment is composed of products that are primarily sold under Chase brand.

Product line Products Coating and lining systems Protective coatings and tape products Pipeline coatings Protective coatings for pipeline and general construction applications Building envelope Adhesives and sealants Bridge and highway High-performance polymeric asphalt additives and expansion and control joint systems

The key point is that the company business is cyclical – its Industrial materials arm’s revenue is dependent upon general economic conditions, while Construction materials segment is more project-oriented and also depends upon investments in infrastructure. The good news is that customer base and product lines are differentiated and include businesses from different industries that helps to level decrease of demand in one area by growth in another.

Speaking of the operational form, Chase is seeking growth via horizontal integration. In fiscal 2017 Chase continued with acquisitions by the purchase of Resign Designs, LLC, an advanced adhesives and sealants manufacturer, with locations in Woburn, MA and Newark, CA, for $30,270,000 (Source: 10-K, FY2017). This acquisition aims to broaden Chase’s adhesives and sealants product offering and manufacturing capabilities.

M&A seems to be the main revenue driver for the company in the future. The latest 10-K says:

Organic growth opportunities are minimal; however, we have used and will continue to use strategic acquisitions as a means to build and grow the business

This point is important for understanding the business, its growth perspectives and how it relates to further performance measurement and valuation.

Historical performance

Before going further in performance measurement, let me cover key figures required for calculations (in $ thousands, except for per share data).

FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 Income statement Revenue 224,006 238,046 238,094 252,560 Operating profit 26,791 42,245 47,782 58,134 Net income 26,523 26,413 32,807 42,014 Shares fully diluted 9,166 9,254 9,294 9,357 Cash flow statement Net cash from operations 28,606 40,959 48,833 51,932 Capex, maintenance 4,290 2,642 2,046 3,199 Capex, total 4,573 35,961 3,271 33,540 Balance sheet Cash and cash equivalents 53,222 43,819 73,411 47,354 Goodwill 38,280 44,123 43,576 50,784 Other intangibles 27,215 44,852 36,580 46,846 Total intangibles 65,495 88,975 80,156 97,630 Equity 136,552 154,342 174,089 210,929 Total assets 245,545 257,897 254,738 262,819 Short term debt 7,000 8,400 43,400 - Long term debt 51,800 43,400 - - Total debt 58,800 51,800 43,400 -

During years considered, Chase demonstrated stable growth in both top and bottom lines, however, I’d like to emphasize changes in operating margin as it is the main source of improved profitability. To be more specific, top line rises thanks to revenue going from Chase’s Industrial materials arm, while Construction materials struggle with sluggish revenue decline.

FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 Industrial materials 176547.00 74% 181728.00 76% 202956.00 80% Construction materials 61499.00 26% 56366.00 24% 49604.00 20% Total 238046.00 100% 238094.00 100% 252560.00 100%

In general, operating profit margin demonstrates steady increase from 12% in 2014 to impressive 23% in 2017.

FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 EBIT margin 12% 18% 20% 23%

Balance sheet is solid, Chase paid out its debt and had no debt outstanding as of August 2017, while total L/E ration fell from 0.8 in 2014 to 0.25 in 2017. Cash flow from operations steadily grows showing 6.3% increase from the previous year. Having no debt outstanding, Chase made recent acquisitions with cash generated entirely by its operations –the purchase of Resign Design totaled $33.27 mln, while CFO was at the level of $51.92 mln. this year. This is definitely a good sign that boosts investors’ confidence in a company. Nevertheless, an issue arises in judgment of what to include in CAPEX for the determination of free cash flow. “Capex, maintenance” row in the table above includes only PPE purchases, and that is exactly how FCFE is calculated in the latest 10-K. However, as it was mentioned earlier, management views organic growth as limited and state further M&A deals as a growth driver. Taking the necessity of periodic acquisitions into account, author decided to conduct his analysis with and without inclusion of such purchases in CAPEX. Also, Chase has operating lease obligations, but due to their relatively small size in costs structure, their capitalization is not material.

My further analysis is based on such metrics as return on capital employed (ROCE), free cash flow to capital employed (FCFROCE), and other metrics per fully diluted shares. Considering different techniques of capital employed calculations, several variations are provided below. Also, usage of fully diluted shares (FDS) is important as it’s not uncommon for companies to demonstrate increase in operating performance that is deteriorated or diluted by issue of new shares or other convertible securities. The benchmark returns for ROCE and FCFROCE in this model are 15% and 8%, respectively, that were derived from historic S&P500 return of around 10%, adjusted for the relative average value of operating income and free cash flow to net income).

FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 Capital employed w/cash, beginning 195,352 206,142 217,489 Capital employed w/cash, ending 195,352 206,142 217,489 210,929 Capital employed w/o cash, beginning 142,130 162,323 144,078 Capital employed w/o cash, ending 142,130 162,323 144,078 163,575

Given these numbers, ROCE and FCFROCE are the following (maintenance CAPEX used only):

FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 Average ROCE w/cash, beginning 21.63% 23.18% 26.73% 23.84% ROCE w/ cash, ending 13.71% 20.49% 21.97% 27.56% 20.93% ROCE w/o cash, beginning 29.72% 29.44% 40.35% 33.17% ROCE w/o cash, ending 18.85% 26.03% 33.16% 35.54% 28.39% FCFROCE w/cash, beginning 19.61% 22.70% 22.41% 21.57% FCFROCE w/cash, ending 12.45% 18.59% 21.51% 23.10% 18.91% FCFROCE w/o cash, beginning 26.96% 28.82% 33.82% 29.87% FCFROCE w/o cash, ending 17.11% 23.61% 32.47% 29.79% 25.74%

These return measures demonstrate a terrific operating performance in the past that are well above my benchmark of 15% and 8%.

FY2014 FY2015 FY2016 FY2017 CAGR OI / FDS 2.92 4.57 5.14 6.21 28.58% FCF / FDS 2.65 4.14 5.03 5.21 25.22% BV / FDS 14.90 16.68 18.73 22.54 14.80% TBV / FDS 7.75 7.06 10.11 12.11 16.03%

These metrics show an outstanding value creation for shareholders by more than doubling operating income and free cash flow generated per share just in four years. However, if value of acquisitions made is included in the CAPEX, FCFROCE drops to the range of 11-15%, while FCF/FDS becomes too turbulent to provide meaningful results. If we normalize huge purchases made in 2017 and 2015, then FCFROCE drops to 11-18%, but in any case the measure is above required 8%. That makes general outlook on historical performance very positive given solid debt-free balance sheet and juicy returns that easily beat my threshold for making investments in a stock.

Future performance

No past earning guarantee future results, that is why the further focus is on breadth and Porter’s Five forces analyses. Starting with breadth analysis, 10-K states that Chase has well-established consumer base and that none of them accounted for more than 10% of total sales and that the company has a wide variety of suppliers. Given this, we can claim that Chase is safe from rapid sales decline or manufacturing issues caused by issues with a specific client or a supplier.

As for the Porter’s Five forces, noting variety of clients and suppliers, bargaining power of both suppliers and buyers are weak. Threat of substitutes is also considered to be weak as there are not a lot of substitutes available in the market. Threat of new entrants is high – a new technology enabling cheaper production may be the reason for new entrants, but the industry rivalry is measured to be high. However, given three weak forces we can claim sustainable strategic position to the company and continue with valuation.

Valuation

For defining a stock to be expensive or not, I use the following ratios – market capitalization to free cash flow (MCAP/FCF), enterprise value to operating income (EV/OI), PB and PTB. I view stocks as inexpensive if ratios MCAP/FCF and EV/OI are lower than 10, while PB and PTB are not higher than 4.

In the case of Chase Corp. these metrics are:

Stock price 119.50 Shares outstanding 9,365 Market cap 1,119,117.50 Enterprise Value 1,071,763.50 MCAP/FCF 32.05 EV/OI 18.37 P/B 5.31 P/TB 9.88

From this model perspective, the company costs around twice as much of its fair value. In order to check this, I made simple DCF model with the following assumptions:

Sales to capital ratio 1.34 Target D/E 0.5 beta, unlevered 0.97 beta, levered 1.30 risk-free rate 0.045 ERP 0.0569 Cost of equity 0.119 Cost of debt, pre tax 0.025 WACC 0.095

Currently Chase does not have debt outstanding, however, I assume it will eventually attract debt to fund its future acquisitions and that D/E would be around 0,5 (previous four year average). Growth rate is assumed to be 6% during the next 10 years; terminal growth rate is 4%; EBIT margin of 20%; tax rate is 20% assuming Trump’s tax cut takes place. Other assumptions are driven by Aswath Damodaran’s data.

Terminal value 1,124,050 PV (TV) 453,799 PV of CF s 249,899 SUM of PV 703,698 Cash 47,354 Debt 0 Value of equity 751,052 Shares outstanding 9,365 Fair value of stock 80

According to the obtained results, fair value of Chase stock is $80 that is significantly lower $109.50 that was used in the calculations above. The sensitivity analysis also proves extremely high premiums when we input different values for WACC and TV growth rate (assuming 6% growth during the next 10 years).

growth rate/WACC 8% 8.5% 9% 9.5% 10% 10.5% 1% 83 77 72 67 63 59 2% 89 82 76 70 66 62 3% 97 88 81 74 69 64 4% 110 98 88 80 73 68 5% 131 113 99 88 80 73

I find current prices to be too high. From my point of view, the fair value of stock is around $80, but I like to have a wide margin of safety and would invest in Chase only when price drops to $60.

Summary

Chase corporation is a great company with solid operating performance and sustainable strategic position. However, from my model's standpoint this stock is too expensive. Recommendation is to sell.

