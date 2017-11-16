Viacom's (VIAB) CEO Robert Bakish on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 16, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

James Bombassei - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Robert Bakish - President and Chief Executive Officer

Wade Davis - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

John Janedis - Jefferies LLC

Benjamin Swinburne - Morgan Stanley

Jessica Reif Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Mark Kelley - BTIG, LLC

Operator

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to the Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Mr. Jim Bombassei. Please go ahead, sir.

James Bombassei

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join us for our September quarter’s earnings call. Joining me for today's discussion are Bob Bakish, our President and CEO; and Wade Davis, our Chief Financial Officer. Please note that in addition to our press release, we have slides and trending schedules containing supplemental information available on our website.

I want to refer you to Page number 2 in the web presentation and remind you that certain statements made on this call are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC. Today's remarks will focus on adjusted results. Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial information discussed on this call can be found in our earnings release or on our website.

Now I'll turn the call over to Bob.

Robert Bakish

Thanks, Jim, and good morning, everyone. Thanks so much for joining us. Let me start by highlighting what a different a year makes. Last year on the Q4 call, when I had just been announced as Acting CEO, Viacom reported meaningful declines across all key financial metrics.

This quarters and this year's performance is dramatically stronger. Comparing year-over-year performance for 2017 versus 2016 on a like-for-like basis, excluding Telefe and foreign exchange consolidated revenues improved 5% versus a decline of 5%. Adjusted operating income was flat versus a decline of 30%, and operating free cash flow grew by more than $300 million versus a decline of over $1 billion in 2016.

Finally, as part of our commitment to a strong balance sheet and maintaining investment grade metrics, since February, we paid down approximately $2 billion of debt, a reduction of 15%. This is an area we continue to be focused on and you will see further delevering over the course of 2018. Our momentum has been driven by the new strategy we introduced in February, a strategy we have spent the last nine months aggressively executing against.

Our momentum is also the product of the many organizational and operational changes we have made to support that strategy. And it's not just financial metrics that have improved, it’s operating metrics as well. Throughout 2017, we set out to fundamentally stabilize and revitalize the business and that is exactly what we've done. First, you see it in the flagship brands, which we have prioritized and put on a path to broader exposure. It's a strategy that's working. We close the quarter with U.S. ratings across the portfolio, up 3% and flagships up 6%.

This ratings story extends internationally as well, where each and every one of our flagship brands as well as our general entertainment cornerstones Channel 5 and Telefe achieved growth in share for the first time ever. At the same time, we've made progress in broadening the expression of our brand, particularly with respect to features at Paramount, where we have a slate of branded films coming in 2019.

Second, you see it in the partnerships that we've strengthened. In distribution per our strategy, we have in fact grown our business beyond carriage to include data, advertising, and co-production. Our renewed agreements with Altice and more recently Charter demonstrate the value of this approach.

Here we accomplished what we intended. We secured broad distribution as part of multifaceted agreements at rates that are consistent with other large distributors and with attractive weight escalators going forward and we continue to be overwhelmingly carried on basic tears.

In the past year, deals representing nearly 50% of our subscriber base have been renewed or extended and we now have no significant renewals until well into 2019. To be clear, this was a significant accomplishment at a critical time for our business that removed the major area of uncertainty that hung over the business in 2017.

It's a key part of the stabilization story and I am very happy about it. I'm also excited to see that the gap in the market for a sports free, low cost entertainment bundle, the entertainment skinny pack that Viacom has been calling for is now starting to be filled. Just this week, we joined with Philo and a number of other entertainment content companies to announce a first-of-its kind U.S. product offered to consumers at $16 per month.

But it's not just distribution you also see the growing strength of our partnerships in the ad market too, where our strong relationships, industry-leading innovation, and growing ratings have improved chick ad sales revenue by eight percentage points from last year's minus eight to this quarter's flat, a dramatic improvement in performance.

Third, you see that across the talent and IP at our brand, whether that's the cross-house deal with Tyler Perry who's writing a film for BET as we speak or the joining of Jim Cameron and Paramount Pictures for the next new Terminator films, or the iconic band U2 rocking the Trafalgar Square in London as part of the MTV EMA last weekend. There's a fresh energy and talent vitality across Viacom and that is critically important for a creative company like ours.

Four, you see it in our expanding digital and real world offerings. I'm in digital front. We piloted a series of initiatives and are now about to accelerate our push into digital native content with the launch of Viacom Digital Studios under Kelly Day’s leadership. Kelly formerly Chief Digital Officer of Awesomeness brings deep expertise to the table to help take our brands to a significantly higher level in the space, and what I call the real world, we have doubled attendance at Viacom event this year to over 2 million people and we have significant room to grow this, our Consumer Products business further, which I'll talk about in a moment.

Fifth, and finally, you see it in the energy in our buildings all around the world. Today we are more integrated efficient and creative organization and I've been blown away by how this organization has embraced the new strategy and executed so quickly to drive our meaningful progress.

Taken together, these were all important steps forward for Viacom and more importantly, we now have a strong stable foundation from which to attack the changing media landscape. The stabilization effort did have some near-term cost. From a revenue standpoint, the combined effect of renewal driven rate reset with the industry-wide decline in pay-TV subs will contribute to some further softness in domestic affiliate revenues, particularly in the first half of 2018.

But as the year goes on, we will see the benefit of regaining distribution at Charter combined with easing of rate renewal comps, these efforts will allow Viacom to once again get the full benefit of its annual escalators and set the stage for return to affiliate growth in 2019. And it's off this now stable base we've established that we have turned our attention to the next phase of the journey, which is accelerating the transition to long-term sustainable growth in both revenue and ROI.

But before I take you through that, let me turn it over to Wade, who will go over our quarterly and fiscal year results.

Wade Davis

Thanks, Bob. Good morning. We are pleased to report our financial results for the September quarter full-year fiscal 2017. The quarter and for the full-year, we saw revenue growth at both Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment as well as growth in operating free cash flow.

First, I will discuss the consolidated results for the year. Viacom generated revenue of $13.3 billion, 6% increase over the prior year and adjusted operating income $2.7 billion was flat with last year. Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment grew revenues. We generated adjusted earnings per share of $3.77, an increase of 2% over the prior year and we've generated $1.5 billion of operating free cash flow, which is up 26% over last year, demonstrating the durability of our cash flows. This represents operating free cash flow per share of $3.77, which translates to an operating free cash flow yield of 15%.

Now moving to the results for the quarter. Viacom generated $3.3 billion of revenue and $578 million of adjusted operating income, up 3% and 7% respectively over the prior year. Both Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment grew revenues. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter was up 12% year-over-year.

As we previously announced, Paramount has secured a series of individual financing agreement, which replaces our prior slate financing deal and better aligned with the studio's new slate strategy, consisting of a mix of big broad audience films and more targeted flagship branded films. More flexible and tailored financing model will allow us to capture greater upside and more modestly budgeted titles were presently there is no third-party financing.

Given the decision to end the slate financing deal with HuaHua and pursue alternative financing arrangement, we recorded a net $59 million negative impact on operating income in the quarter related to the write-off of amounts previously reported. Absent this impact, EPS would have been $0.88 in the quarter.

Turning to our segments. Slide 4 of our web deck provides the financial overview of our Media Networks segment. Revenues for the quarter increased by 3% to $2.6 billion, worldwide advertising revenues increased 6%, and ancillary revenues were up 5%, while affiliate revenues declined 1%. Adjusted operating income declined by 8% to $693 million.

Slide 5 of the web deck provides the breakdown of our Media Networks domestic and international revenue performance. Domestic revenues decreased 2% to $2 billion, while international revenues increased by 24% to $593 million. On organic basis, absent a four percentage point favorable foreign currency impact and 14 percentage point positive impact from the Telefe acquisition, international revenue would have grown 6% a quarter.

At our Media Networks business, domestic advertising in the quarter improved sequentially to flat year-over-year, which exceeded our prior guidance. This compares to a year-over-year decline of 2% in the June quarter. In the quarter, ratings growth was largely offset by an overall decline in cable subscribers and our strategic reduction in unit load to improve the viewer experience.

Domestic affiliate revenues decreased 3%. Decrease in the quarter was due to the lower revenues from SVOD and OTT agreement, decline in subscribers including continued flow through from Charter re-tiering and the transitional impact from rate resets associated with renewals.

These factors were partially offset by mid single-digit contractual rate increases. 12% decline in Media Networks domestic ancillary revenue to $76 million is principally due to lower consumer products revenues and lower revenues from our Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise ahead of its relaunch in 2018.

Now turning to international. Advertising revenues increased 36% in the quarter. Absent a 3 percentage point favorable impact from foreign currency and a 26 percentage point favorable impact from the acquisition of Telefe, organic international advertising revenues would have been up 7%. The organic performance reflects strength in Europe.

International affiliate revenues increased 12% including a 4 percentage point favorable impact from foreign currency and a 2 percentage point favorable impact from the acquisition of Telefe.

Growth in the quarter reflects the impact of new channel launches, rate increases, and subscriber growth. 21% increase in Media Networks international ancillary revenue to $105 million included a 7 percentage point favorable impact from foreign currency and a 7 percentage point benefit from Telefe. The organic growth benefited from our strategy to grow our off-network business driven by revenue from our recreational deals and higher consumer product license.

Worldwide expenses increased 7% in the quarter and included a 4 percentage point impact from the acquisition of Telefe. In operating expenses, programming expense increased 12% driven primarily by the timing of original programming premieres and the acquisition of Telefe, while distribution and another expense declined 2%. SG&A expense increased 3% in the quarter which included a 3 percentage point impact from Telefe.

Now turning to the studios results for the quarter. Filmed Entertainment revenues were up 2%, as increases in license fees and ancillary revenue were partially offset by decreases in Theatrical and Home Entertainment revenues. Slide 6 of the earnings presentation provides the breakdown of Filmed Entertainment revenues.

Theatrical revenues decreased 43% to $115 million, principally reflecting lower revenue from our current quarter releases. Higher carryover revenues driven by Transformers, The Last Knight were more than offset by difficult comparison to the release of Star Trek Beyond in the September quarter of last year.

License fees increased 30% to $423 million driven by higher Paramount Television production revenue as well as higher revenues from pay-TV and SVOD. Paramount Television continued its significant growth more than tripling its revenues in the fiscal year through breakout releases, including Shooter, 13 Reasons Why and Berlin Station, all of which were renewed for a second season.

Ancillary revenues increased 33% to $61 million in the quarter. Filmed Entertainment generated an adjusted operating loss of $43 million in the quarter which included the $59 million negative impact related to our decision to end our prior slate financing arrangement. This compares to a loss of $137 million in the prior year, an improvement of $94 million. The improvement was driven by the increase in revenues and lower operating expenses.

In term of taxes, the adjusted effective tax rate for the fiscal year was 30% as compared to 31.7% in the prior year. This was driven by the mix of domestic and international income. Components of free cash flow are broken out in Slide 11 of the earnings presentation. We generated $962 million of operating free cash flow in the quarter and 9% improvement versus the prior year.

For the fiscal year, we generated $1.5 billion of operating free cash flow which is up 26% year-over-year. The increase in full-year operating free cash flow was principally driven by improvements in working capital at Filmed Entertainment, including lower film spend, partially offset by higher cash taxes.

Turning to Slide 10. Since we announced our strategic plan on February 9 and our commitment to reducing leverage and maintaining investment-grade metrics, we have made meaningful progress, reducing gross debt by approximately $2 billion or 15%.

In terms of our debt, at quarter end, it was principally fixed rate with a weighted-average cost of 4.9%. We had $11.1 billion of total debt outstanding cash equivalents increased $1.4 billion. If you take into consideration, the equity credit we received on our hybrid securities, our adjusted gross debt at quarter end was $10.5 billion.

I want to echo Bob's commitment to strengthening our balance sheet and maintaining investment grade metrics. Over the course of fiscal 2018, we will continue to pursue opportunities to delever. Looking ahead to fiscal 2018 transitional impacts from our renewed distributor relationships will continue to flow through our results, particularly in the first half of the year.

The near-term, we anticipate pressure on domestic affiliate revenues driven in large part by rate resets, lower SVOD revenues and the subscriber declines, which are amplified by a lag in the penetration improvement associated with our recent Charter renewal. Domestic affiliate revenues will show high single-digit declines in Q1 and Q2 with these declines improving in the second half, resulting in a mid single-digit decline for fiscal 2018.

Importantly, we expect that the momentum we gained in the back half of 2018 will set us up to return to domestic growth as we get into fiscal 2019, we benefit from regaining Charter distribution, flat renewal rate resets and fully benefit from contractual rate increases. This guidance reflects the transitional impact of our successful efforts to stabilize the distributor base and position us to drive new opportunities for future growth with our distributor. As of international affiliate revenues in fiscal 2018, we anticipate continued growth.

Turning to the ad sales, in the December quarter, we expect to see overall growth driven by continued strength of International, a low single-digit decline on the domestic side due to some ratings softness. We expect domestic performance to improve over the year with positive growth in the back half due to new original programming coming on air, as well as greater carriage benefits and contributions from digital initiatives.

Turning to Media Networks fiscal 2018 programming expenses, we expect the growth rate will be in the low to mid single-digits and continue to invest in our flagship networks, while benefiting from a shift in mix to non-scripted programming. Network from our programming expense, we see the opportunity to reinvent our cost structure to drive margin and profitability.

Based on the plan we have constructed, we project cost savings approximately $100 million in fiscal 2018, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars of additional run rate savings, most of which will be realized by fiscal 2019 and will drop to the bottom line. Accordingly, fiscal 2018 Media Networks SG&A expense will improve by low single-digits driven by these cost initiatives.

Moving to the Studio, Paramount Pictures new management team has moved quickly to begin production on a 2019 slate and find cost efficiencies in production and marketing to enhance the bottom line. For fiscal 2018, we anticipate hundreds of millions of dollars operating income improvement.

Finally, for fiscal 2018, we forecast a book tax rate of approximately 31%. We will refine this as we go through the year and get a better sense of the domestic versus international profitability.

With that, I’d like to turn it back to Bob.

Robert Bakish

Thanks Wade. So no question, the industry is changing, but we see so much opportunity in all this change, because we know our audiences are consuming more content than ever before and that's why they're evolving our content, product line and business to enable Viacom's greater participation in that consumption.

And again now that we have a stable foundation, we have been ramping up our ability to do just that. If 2017 was about stabilization of Viacom, 2018 is all about acceleration, especially when it comes to important growth initiatives. We have a global content engine with diversity and depth of content across film, television and increasingly digital-native and real world experience.

We have global infrastructure for creation, packaging and monetization and we have seen piloted and gained experience with alternative models outside the U.S., all of which we are benefiting from as we leverage our base to accelerate growth across three broad opportunity areas.

First, accelerating the evolution of Viacom's media business to better serve next-generation platforms and solutions. Second, pushing the diversification of our business to grow our revenue footprint outside of media. And third and finally, growing share and margins both in our core domestic networks business as well as at Paramount film and television production to drive earnings growth and what continues to be a very large and profitable business.

Let’s go through each of these. First, we are accelerating the evolution of Viacom's media business, ramping up our push into next-generation platforms and solutions. This is a multifaceted opportunity to expanding both B2B and B2C providing access to subscription, advertising, and production revenue stream on a global level.

Let's start with the enormous assets we have. We have a TV library with more than 10,000 unencumbered hours of content. We have an iconic film studio that not only produces premium content, but its home to a library with 100 years' worth of movies. And we are launching a digital studio that will produce short form content at scale. We are now focusing on how we can leverage, package and further monetize these incredible assets in innovative ways on multiple platforms.

Specific opportunity segments include OTT, licensing our products to third-party OTT distributors such as Sling and Sky Now and newer entrants like Philo as well as mobile platforms like Bima TV and dTV in Japan or Telkomsel in Indonesia. It also includes our own direct-to-consumer experiences, maximizing our free and authenticated apps, standalone subscription services such as Noggin and an international app version of BET and new experiences to come.

Finally, there are advanced advertising and brand solutions. These include our large and growing pool of addressable video inventory on our O&O platforms and the third-party inventory we have access to our distribution partnership. The good news is that these are not businesses we just have to create from scratch. In fact in fiscal 2017, the next-generation platform and solution business generated more than $350 million in revenue. The better news is that we can grow this substantially and that is what we are increasingly turning our efforts to.

Growth will be driven by new Viacom DTC products as well as the inclusion of our existing programming and additional OTT and mobile distribution platforms. In fact mobile with its billions of connected video enabled devices and increasingly commoditize and competitive structure as an enormous potential to drive growth. As an example of that potential, consider our recent experience in Japan where we created made for mobile versions of MTV that now have more viewers than MTV linear on pay-TV. And MTV linear ratings are at year-to-year high.

Through this end some initiatives we will take advantage of pilot work, we've been doing outside the U.S. over the past 24 months as well as those 10,000 hours of TV library content. Those will also be driven by the rapid expansion of Viacom’s digital-native content including that created by Viacom Digital Studios as we ramp up this important content factor. And again, this is both a distribution and advertising revenue opportunity and it provides important promotional linkages to the other expressions of the flagship brand and it's global.

All told, these areas are targeted to grow more than 25% to approximately $450 million in 2018 with a plan to deliver more than $1 billion organically by 2020. Going forward, we will continue to update you on our progress in these areas given their increasing importance to our business.

Second, pushing our diversification into businesses with synergies to our traditional core. In February, we announced we would increase our focus on businesses that live off the screen and in the real world. This area leverages our global brands, IP, promotion, and operational infrastructure that strategically create revenue streams that are incremental to and independent from business.

Our global consumer products and live event businesses are the key elements of this area. In 2017, these build an $80 million of revenues and are currently expected to deliver approximately 25% growth to $350 million in 2018. And we have a plan in place to deliver between $500 million and $600 million of revenue by 2020.

Growth of the Consumer Products business will be driven by leveraging Viacom's full portfolio of IP, including that associated with both TV and Film in a more structured way. We will also benefit from the launch of new IP like Nick Jr., top-ranked as well the relaunch of existing IP like the new version of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that is coming this year.

And increasingly, we will build partnerships with third-party IP owners to represent their Consumer Products business generating substantial economies of scale for both our partners and Viacom's benefit. It is through this combination of initiatives that Viacom can create a true scale position in the marketplace over the next few years.

Moving to our Live business. Growth will be driven by new licensed recreation and theme park properties, growth of existing events, and new events. This includes next month opening of the SpongeBob musical on Broadway here in New York. The opening of various licensed international destinations over the next few years, which are already in the pipeline, and the further growth and commercialization of existing events by Comedy Central Colossal Clusterfest and the BET experience. As with next generation platforms and solutions we look forward to sharing details on our Consumer Products and Live business over the coming quarters.

Third, and finally, we will create earnings growth both in our Core Domestic Networks business as well that Paramount Film and television production by growing share and margins. On the Domestic Networks side, we see a clear path to share growth through the flagship strategy we're already executing on and we see audience share improving as the quarter goes on where relative to last year, we've back loaded premier volume growth to better fit with pay viewing seasonality and the related audience opportunity. We're also looking for the launch of the Paramount Network on January 18, 2018 as a next the very exciting milestone.

In addition, as Wade mentioned we'll continue to improve our cost structure to grow our margins and drive profitability. We see considerable opportunity through changes related to procurement, real estate and automation as well as various other efficiencies the capture approximately 100 million in savings in fiscal 2018 and additional run rate savings in the hundreds of millions mostly realized by fiscal 2019 and all of these savings will boost income.

Beyond this let me remind you that our Network’s business is global and that our International business has a very strong momentum having grown earnings strong double-digits in 2017. This is a business that has substantial growth ahead of it and one that includes 50% of an unconsolidated India business that is now doing more than $0.5 billion in revenue.

On the Paramount side, we see significant share and margin growth as this great content engine completes it's already underway turnaround and the new slate strategy a mix of big tentpole titles and smaller branded films comes to theaters in 2019. This combined with our growing slate of TV production, which tripled revenue in 2017 will drive material earnings growth at the studio.

It is important to note that Viacom’s ownership of Paramount differentiates Viacom from many of its TV Network peers, particularly those focused on the pay TV space. We also believe both of these businesses International and Paramount, are real sources of unrecognized value, particularly in an evolving Media business. We couldn't be more excited about the year ahead and where we're going to take this business.

We have culturally and commercially powerful brands diversity and depth of content and the global infrastructure and expertise to accelerate growth across three areas of opportunity and create value for our shareholders. And underlying all of this work are Viacom's devoted audiences.

In a world of ever expanding consumer choice, passionate and loyal fans are more critical than ever. Viacom is the most watched cable family in the country and we rank number one among our young and diverse audiences for a reason. Our ability to create powerful, relevant content, sparks passion in our fans like no one else in our industry, and in an environment where direct relationship with your fans is fast becoming a competitive imperative, Viacom is one of the handful of media companies in the world that can persuasively make that claim.

Lastly and very importantly to me, as we look ahead, I am committed to further igniting the culture of creativity that makes Viacom great and which is essential to our success in the future. That means making the best content, any genre, any format, any length, or any platform.

Content we are proud to make and our audiences are proud to share. That means attracting the best talent in front of the camera, behind it and in every office and that means being seen as a creative problem solvers, a team that is continually pushing the envelope when it comes to products, packaging and promotion, helping to lead the industry evolution and working with our partners to do so. Finally, know we will execute and deliver in the months ahead with the same discipline and passion as we have in the last nine months.

Thank you. Now we'll take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you, sir. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from John Janedis with Jefferies.

John Janedis

Hi. Thanks guys. Maybe two for me, it's somewhat related. One is, given the visibility, you just sort of laid out on domestic affiliate growth from a pricing perspective and then the deals you've locked in. I guess and then layering in the sub losses, can you help us a little more in terms of the bridge on the assumptions there in terms of sub losses and the path of that growth in 2019?

And then I guess related for Wade possibly. Can you speak to the comments on margins and growth in the Media segment? Is the read-through here that you expect margin growth this year even with the pressure on domestic affiliate growth or is that more of a 2019 event?

Robert Bakish

Sure. Hey, John, how you’re doing? I’ll start and then I’ll flip it to Wade as you suggested. So in 2017, we accomplished what we setout to do on the affiliate side, which was securing broad distribution as part of broadening partnerships and entering into the associate agreements. And we did that at rates in line with other large distributors and with attractive escalators going forward.

And as we said, in the past years, deals representing nearly 50% of our sub base have been either renewed or extended and a significant number of those were outside of cycle and so it's part of us proactively addressing the sub base. And again to be clear, this was a real accomplishment at a critical time for Viacom and it's a major part of the stabilization story and we do have no significant renewals now until well into 2019.

Now to your question, so September quarter financials reflect the combined impact of really three different elements and that is kind of run way to the business, the impact of renewals and then activity outside of that whether that’s SVOD or the like. So when you look at the run way in the business, we see industry sub declines in line with what the industry and the rest have been talking about, this is the minus 3.5 that we have talked about before. You apply to that our annual escalators.

The second part – but there is one slight negative, which makes our number worse than minus 3.5 on a temporary basis, which is the impact of the Charter tiering. And that's a situation we have resolved, and that will roll off going forward, but that shows up both in the September – in the fourth quarter and it shows up in part of 2018.

Moving to the renewals, as we said, we entered into a number of new affiliate deals, which included rate resets. That is – actually will comp through as we go through 2018. And then there's the third part, which is the SVOD part, and as we stated that's a business we've moved away from as we prepared for our next leg of growth and that's a leg of growth that we talked some about that.

So when you put that all together, you see our 2018 affiliate business as down mid-single digits. It will be more than that in the beginning of year. It will improve in the second half of year as we comp through some of these things.

Wade Davis

And with respect to margins and growth for Media Networks, so as we said we're very focused on efficiency for the Media Networks business. Bob did highlight some of the headwinds we have in the first half of the year, but those headwinds are substantially unwinding in the second half of the year.

We do expect to see significant margin enhancement in the second half of the year. And as it relates to overall OI growth for the year that’s largely going to be a function of the timing of some of the cost savings that we see come online, but you can expect it to be essentially flat or growing depending on the timing of that. But definitively the overall company will grow operating income...

Robert Bakish

And I also want to emphasis on the affiliate side and as we transition through 2018, we will see a return to growth in 2019.

John Janedis

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Ben Swinburne with Morgan Stanley.

Benjamin Swinburne

Thanks. Maybe just picking up on actually both those topics. Bob, I think the market, if you look at your stock price, obviously had some questions about your ability to drive affiliate revenues over time. And there's concern that every renewal that you have will lead to a reset. So when you look at what happened this year, the conversations you're having with distributors that you practically renewed with some.

Can you contrast this process with what you expect the process to be in the second half of 2019 and into 2020 and beyond as you go through what will hopefully be a more normalized renewal process? And then Wade just wondering if you could help us – you talked a lot about growing company OI in 2018, which is good to hear. Could you help us on free cash flow and what you expect for free cash flow versus 2017?

Robert Bakish

Yes. So I'd say the difference now versus the future is really threefold. One is we have to address some friction in our relationships that have been built up over time, and so we spend a lot of time with affiliates. And as part of that going to the second part, we brought to the table a broader value equation, which includes not only licensing affiliate feeds, but also participating in adding value in the ad space and in the case of charter doing some co-production.

Now we did all that in a time where we're still revitalizing our product on the flagship side. And we did all that including with charter with a place where we did have a significant gap in rate given their current size. So as I look forward the two things that changed are, one is the products getting a lot stronger and we're able to leverage this proven at that time a broader relationship. So no, I anticipate that this is part of the stabilization process and as we move forward we leave that in our tailings.

Wade Davis

And as it relates to free cash flow, we had a very good year from a cash tax standpoint in 2017. So whether or not we will grow free cash flow in the aggregate, it can be a function of cash taxes which obviously for everybody is a little bit up in the air in terms of tax reform and for us is going to be a function of domestic and international mix.

But fundamentally the operating part of our business, Media Networks, corporate Filmed Entertainments, we will grow cash flow out of those areas. So whether or not overall free cash flow growth for the company is going to be a function of cash taxes that it will grow out of the operating elements of the business.

Benjamin Swinburne

That's very helpful. Maybe just one follow-up, Bob on the advertising side, which was a nice surprise this quarter, as you pick up Suddenlink distribution and the re-tiering at Charter unwinds, is that a material tailwind to the ad business given you're going to pick up a lot more potential viewers?

Robert Bakish

It’s definitely a tailwind that will roll in as we get into 2018.

Benjamin Swinburne

Got it. Thank you.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Jessica Reif with Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Jessica Reif Cohen

Thanks. I have two different topics. First, in light of the potential Fox, Disney transaction on AT&T, Time Warner just in light of some of the reshaping of the media industry. Can you give us your thoughts on where Paramount sits given its size? You said its core to the business and it differentiates you, but would you consider getting bigger and if so could you talk about potential structures you would consider?

And the second topic is on the newer cable deals, it seems like there's two pieces, advertising piece and a content piece. Can you give us a little bit more color on each of those and it sounds like you're getting not just more data analytics, but maybe more inventory, and then on the other side you've decreased inventory load. Can you just give us color across that whole piece? Thank you.

Robert Bakish

Yes. Sure, Jessica. Let me take the Paramount piece and then I’ll let Wade fill in some of the details. So on Paramount, as you stated, we view it as an integral part of the company, it's part of our flagship brand strategy, we're thrilled with the new team we have in place, we have an industry leading team there, and we're very excited about what's in the pipeline for 2019 and by the way that's not just the film side that the television side as well, which as we remark tripled revenue in 2017.

We are highly confident in our ability to drive organic growth there as that great content engine really comes back to the fore. And so that’s the business we think is great as it is and we look very much forward to. So we don't believe to answer your question we need to combine it with another film studio. Wade?

Wade Davis

Sure. So first I'd like say with respect to our strategy in changing the nature of our affiliate relationship, so we did announce in February that we’re focused on really reinventing the nature of these relationships to become much more multifaceted and allow us to strengthen the overall value proposition of the pay-TV echo system with our distribution partners.

And so you saw that in our – you’ll see it again in Charter where in addition to the core content licensing. We've also introduced content co-production as well as an innovative approach to advertising an advanced data that allows both of us to grow our revenues associated in these two areas.

As it relates to the co-production part, this is a great place where in the Charter, example we're creating value for both companies. Charter gets the first window for the exclusive content in their footprint and then we get a second window of exclusive airing nationally. And this is also going to be produced by Paramount, it’s going to grow revenue for Paramount TV, it’s going to grow library value for Paramount and continue to fuel this important area of growth for us.

As it relates to ad sales, it’s a separate agreement between us and Charter outside of affiliate agreement to collaborate on advance data and advertising opportunities that are going to accelerate the penetration of dynamic ad insertion into the TV infrastructure. This creates new valuable and probably most important differentiated pools of inventory for both Charter and Viacom similar to Altice. And as far as we know we're the only company in the space that's kind of leading this transformation of the nature of these relationships to include these multiple facets.

Jessica Reif Cohen

And then what about the advertising decrease? How much did you decrease your load?

Wade Davis

Over the course of 2017 we decreased the load about 7%. It’s among the factors that Bob indicated that are going to fuel the growth in domestic ad sales over the course of 2018 will be lapping that in addition to the other factors that Bob indicated.

Robert Bakish

Operator, we have time for one more question.

Operator

And we will take our final question from Rich Greenfield with BTIG Capital Markets.

Mark Kelley

Hi, guys. This is Mark Kelley on for Rich. Thanks for taking the question. When you say growth in 2019 affiliates, is that assuming a 3.5% loss of subs because the industry as a whole not just Viacom is underestimated the rate of cord cutting and shaving? So what gives you comfort in that runway for 2019? Thanks.

Robert Bakish

So as I mentioned there's three components of the affiliate equation. There is the run rate which is where your 3.5% would fall in. There's the renewals which wouldn't apply to this answer and then there's the other business which you think of us as SVOD. So where we see growth is really in the first component and the third component and we don't see a significant renewal activity in 2019.

Important to note that – you're right, I mean we have the 3.5% that's a plus or minus, we'll see that whether it plays out, but we do anticipate continued activity in the VMVPD space and importantly in the mobile space. So when you think about mobile as I mentioned in my remarks, you have at least in the case of U.S. hundreds of millions of subscribers, obviously billions worldwide and look at what's going on in mobile now.

We've been piloting video distribution on mobile outside the U.S., we begin to see some of that activity in the U.S. And by the time we get into 2019, we believe that will be a factor and that will be a strong positive.

Mark Kelley

Thank you.

End of Q&A

James Bombassei

We want to thank everyone for joining us on our earnings call.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference. I would like to thank everyone for their participation. You may now disconnect.

