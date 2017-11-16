A Dry Bulk Recovery

The lagging industry may finally be poised for a rebound. Genco (GNK), along with the rest of dry shippers, has been suffering over the past few years and severely underperforming.

Last year's refinancing, operating enhancements, continuing strong Chinese iron ore and coal import growth, and a strong balance sheet put Genco in a position to succeed in the future.

The company has a fleet of 60 vessels, from Handymax to Capesize, with an average age of 9.5, with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 4.7m deadweight tons and market value of $850.7M.

Pursuant to a commitment letter entered on June 8, 2016, they were required to sell or scrap 10 vessels, bringing them down to 60.

Macro Look

Signs are pointing towards a recovery in the industry. Behind a synchronized global recovery, the worst may finally be over. Chinese demand for coal and other commodities reached near anemic levels but are starting to increase again. The Baltic Dry Index, which tracks the cost of moving these products, reached a low of 290 in February 2016 compared to its all-time high of over 11,000 in 2008. It is currently hovering around 1500.

Since China is the largest consumer of these commodities, the index often is a good measure of Chinese demand.



As the world's most populous country and second richest country, it is not hard to understand why their demand affects the shipping industry so much. The significant growth in a country that size will demand plenty of imports.

The shift in demand is what the dry shippers need for a reversal of trend. Chinese steel consumption is up around 9% YTD, outpacing their production by 5%. Steel exports have dropped around 26% because of this fact.

Chinese iron ore imports are also up 8% YTD. While volatile, this trend should continue on behalf of the low iron ore price and higher coking coal price.

Fleet utilization should continue to increase as the supply/demand balance tightens. A strong beginning to the year saw spot rates rise and should continue to rise from the seasonally stronger 2H.

A few more reasons to believe in the industry-wide dry bulk recovery are:

Worldwide industrial production is increasing

Global industrial production bottomed along with BDI and they seem to be recovering together which should increase rates and consumption.

The largest industrial producers have had growing PMI YOY

Coal is not dead. In 2015 alone, the global seaborne trade of coal totaled close to 1.2billion tons and constituted 24% of global dry bulk volumes.



The bear market took place due to too many ships being ordered pre-crash and some not being delivered until 2014. This, paired with very low demand kept rates low and the industry not profitable. Demand is picking up and the supply is starting to even out. Prices are set to balance the supply of ships and demand for goods and the balancing of those will provide increased rates and production for companies. This Bloomberg video from Genco CEO, John Wobensmith, gives more insight into the direction they think the industry is heading.

Risks

Upside

China reducing polluting and uneconomical domestic production, leading to more imports Pickup in India's economic growth leading to more consumption and imports than expected

Downside

More subsidies to domestic Chinese mining Indian coal companies producing more than expected Reduced need for steel in China leading to lower iron ore imports Not adapting well to the 2020 sulfur cap

Genco Financials and Overview

The refinancing pushed back minimum payments on their debt from 2017 to 2021. The debt piled up during the bear dry bulk market. The free up of capital will give the company increased liquidity and may help the company excel through a possible recovery. Lower operating expenses leads to a lower breakeven and makes cash generation expected in the near future.

Stronger balance sheet, increasing cash flow, minimal debt payments in the coming years and cost-saving initiatives should provide flexibility for the near term.

Being environmentally friendly is a growing concern in the world today and the shipping industry isn't exactly the favorite of those close to the cause. There are currently Emission Control Areas around the world and the International Maritime Foundation announced a sulfur cap in 2020. Ships must meet the requirement by using scrubbers, switching to Marine Gas Oil, or some other alternatives. Scrubbers may seem like an easier option at first glance but many are looking for other options. The cost of switching may have a significant effect on future profits.

I am moderately bullish on dry shippers and Genco in particular and have some reason to feel confident about it. GNK also is starting to establish a more global presence as they opened an office in Singapore recently. This could be a big step in establishing a complete logistics network and closing the distance with their main business colleagues. The industry is due for a rebound and many of the signs point to it occurring soon.

CEO John Wobensmtih recently purchased 97,456 shares of GNK, which is always a good sign of where management thinks the company is going. The dry shipping weakness may be over and Genco would be a main beneficiary of it. The current dip makes this an attractive investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.