2017 Cigar Butts More Soggy Than Smoke - Low EV/EBIT Large And Midcap YTD Update

The large and mid cap version of this strategy had a slow start in Q1 of 2017

A buy and hold strategy of a basket of stocks trading at low EV/EBIT multiples has been shown to outperform over time

Early in Warren Buffett’s illustrious investing career, he (and Benjamin Graham before him) was fond of investing in beaten down value stocks. These types of stocks were affectionately coined as “cigar butts”, as like cigar butts, they are discarded, wet and soggy, but can have one good puff of smoke left. This is a broad style of investing, and can include low P/E or P/B stocks, stocks trading for less than their net working capital (or “net nets”).

One variation of this style of investing is buying and holding stocks at low enterprise value (or EV) to earnings before interest and taxes (or EBIT). Similar in principal to a low P/E ratio, the components in the EV/EBIT ratio arguably paint a clearer picture on the fundamentals of the company.

This strategy is written about at length here.

The low EV/EBIT strategy finds these cigar butt types of businesses, and attempts to buy them when positioned for an improvement.

Many of the stocks mentioned above do not remain beaten down forever and often eventually increase in price, or they attract the attention of activist investors or are takeout targets for larger firms.

If you are new to portfolio or “buy and hold” investing the mechanics are as follows:

Run the screen at any given time (in my update articles I've assumed a purchase date of 01 Jan, but this could be any date). The low EV/EBIT strategy is an equal weighted strategy, so take equal value positions in the 30 top ranked stocks in the screen, i.e. $1000 each for a $30k portfolio. Hold the positions for 1 year. After one year, rebalance. Sell those stocks no longer passing the screen, take new positions passing the screen, adjust those names that still pass the screen such that all holdings are equal weighted. For example, if the portfolio gained 10% to $33,000, each position should be $1,100. Hold for another year and rebalance.

Since 1999, the large and midcap version of this strategy (largest 50% of testing universe by market cap) has averaged an annual performance of roughly 21%. See the table below for a summary of risk characteristics. For a full breakdown of the strategy, read here.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)

In this article we will look at the performance of the large and mid version of the strategy for 2017 YTD.

The Stocks

The table below shows stocks passing the low EV/EBIT screen, large and mid cap universe, on 01 Jan of this year.

Ticker Name Price per Share 01 Jan 2017, $ Price per Share 19 Oct 2017, $ % Change YTD Market Cap ($M) Industry 1 MOH Molina Healthcare Inc. 54.25 64.07 18.1 3,093 Health Care Providers & Services 2 CYD China Yuchai International Ltd 13.27 23.3 75.58 543 Machinery 3 CYOU Changyou.com Ltd 21.41 39.91 86.41 1,078 Software 4 MGI MoneyGram International Inc 11.92 15.9 33.39 627 IT Services 5 APOL * Apollo Education Group Inc 9.92 9.99 0.71 1,085 Diversified Consumer Services 6 GBX Greenbrier Companies Inc. (The) 40.35 51.05 26.51 1,172 Machinery 7 UEPS Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc 11.58 9.32 -19.52 603 IT Services 8 FSLR First Solar Inc 32.61 47.62 46.03 3,335 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 9 RMR RMR Group Inc (The) 38.74 52.3 35 635 Real Estate Management & Development 10 FCAU Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV 9.63 16.7 73.42 11,756 Automobiles 11 GME GameStop Corp. 24.15 20.13 -16.64 2,592 Specialty Retail 12 EXPR Express Inc 10.9 6.39 -41.38 844 Specialty Retail 13 FIT Fitbit Inc 7.44 6.22 -16.4 1,637 Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components 14 ATW* Atwood Oceanics Inc. 13.61 9.15 -32.77 851 Energy Equipment & Services 15 UTHR United Therapeutics Corp 144.12 119.71 -16.94 6,119 Biotechnology 16 WNC Wabash National Corp 15.8 22.21 40.59 992 Machinery 17 BKE Buckle Inc. (The) 21.19 16.3 -23.07 1,109 Specialty Retail 18 WCG WellCare Health Plans Inc 138.42 178.44 28.91 6,072 Health Care Providers & Services 19 CTB Cooper Tire & Rubber Co 38.91 37.9 -2.61 2,085 Auto Components 20 UIS Unisys Corp 15.05 8.85 -41.2 749 IT Services 21 DAL Delta Air Lines Inc 48.66 52.62 8.14 36,223 Airlines 22 WLKP Westlake Chemical Partners LP 20.79 23.15 11.36 586 Chemicals 23 KODK Eastman Kodak Co 15.75 6.35 -59.68 656 Computers & Peripherals 24 FRP * FairPoint Communications Inc 18.75 15.7 -16.27 506 Diversified Telecommunication Services 25 GILD Gilead Sciences Inc 70.77 81.95 15.79 94,668 Biotechnology 26 JBLU JetBlue Airways Corp 22.66 20.41 -9.93 7,258 Airlines 27 UAL United Continental Holdings Inc 74.02 60 -18.94 23,169 Airlines 28 CBI Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. NV 32.17 16.29 -49.37 3,173 Construction & Engineering 29 IMOS Chipmos Technologies Inc 14.07 20.67 46.96 626 Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment 30 HA Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 57.55 40.65 -29.37 3,045 Airlines

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Table)

The Good

Half of the holdings gained value so far, 1/3 rd of them by 20% or more. Changyou (online gaming in China), Fiat Chrysler and China Yuchai (holding company for manufacturing and hospitality) had remarkable returns of 73% or more. Semiconductor companies Chipmos and First Solar both managed 46% gains.

The Bad

These high gains were balanced by high losses however. Half of the total holdings lost value, nearly a quarter of the total holdings lost more than 20% across varies industries. The top loser is Kodak, with a nearly 60% drop since the beginning of the year. Is Kodak poised for a turnaround, or will it be acquired by a larger firm to gobble up any assets? Let us see.

The Acquired

As mentioned in the introduction, it is not uncommon for stocks with low EV/EBIT values to be takeover targets by activists or larger firms. 2017 has been an interesting year in this sense, as three of the holdings (or 10%) have been acquired in the strategy.

Apollo Education was acquired in May of 2016 by The Vistria Group, LLC and funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC, the deal of which closed in February of 2017. There was little movement of the stock in 2017 as the acquisition price of $10 per share was virtually priced in. The screen still picked up Apollo Education has it had a low EV/EBIT value. Going forward, we will optimize this screen by screening out stocks already locked into a merger agreement.

Atwood Oceanics (ATW) merged with Ensco (ESV), the deal of which was approved on 05 Oct of this year. The portfolio would now include 1.6 ESV shares for each ATW share (not considered above). ESV has hovered around the $5.50 per share mark since the acquisition.

In a similar manner, Fairpoint Communications (FRP) was acquired by Consolidated Communications (CNSL) in early July. The portfolio would now include 0.73 CNSL shares for each FRP share (not considered above). CNSL was roughly $21 per share at acquisition, and was approximately $19 at our YTD mark (19 Oct).

The Overall Performance

While the Large and Midcap version of the low EV/EBIT strategy has managed a positive return of 4.3% for the year to date, it has trailed the benchmark Russell3000 TR (IWV) by nearly a factor of 3 (4.3% & 14.9% respectively). To add to this, the strategy has experienced significantly higher volatility through higher drawdown over the period (-9.5% vs. -2.8% to the R3000TR), with greater standard deviation of return (11.5% vs. 4.2%).

The graph below shows the performance of the large and midcap version of the low EV/EBIT strategy YTD.

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)

This performance is vastly different than the large cap version of this strategy, which managed to track the benchmark at just over 15% return YTD.

We saw a very similar trend where the large cap version of the Magic Formula strategy compared closely with the benchmark, while its large and midcap brother lagged (see here and here).

As with all long term buy and hold strategies, it is important to keep a long term view. This being said, it has been a rough year for the strategy, and at the same time the strategy has been trending downwards over time, in terms of rolling 5 year CAGR (see graph below).

(Source: Portfolio123.com data and Author Graph)

Note the incredible surges of performance periods ending 2007, mid 2010 and 2013. Other than these peaks the returns have been trending downwards. Is this strategy due for another surge? Time will tell.

Until next time, happy investing.

