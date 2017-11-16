Your Daily Pharma Scoop: A Look At Sanofi, Ultragenyx Gets FDA Nod, Capricor Tumbles

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Sanofi

Today we will discuss an article on Sanofi by HealthBlogger, titled “Sanofi Q3 2017: Weak Signals.” The article discusses Sanofi’s recent Q3 results.

Before we dive into HealthBlogger’s analysis, let us take a quick look at the numbers reported by the French biopharma company earlier this month. Sanofi (SNY) reported results for the third quarter on November 2, 2017, posting sales of EUR 9.05 billion. On a reported basis, sales rose 0.3% but after excluding the impact of exchange rate movements, sales rose 4.7%. Excluding Emerging Market sales Sanofi’s Specialty Care unit reported sales of EUR 1.39 billion for the quarter. Sales in the company’s Diabetes and Cardiovascular franchise, excluding Emerging Market sales, totaled EUR 1.3 billion. The Vaccines division registered sales of EUR 1.9 billion for the quarter.

HealthBlogger notes in his article that performance of Sanofi’s Vaccine division is still going strong based on third quarter results. According to the author, sales in this division were 2% above the consensus forecast. The disappointment though were seen in Sanofi’s Multiple Sclerosis and Diabetes franchises were disappointing, according to HealthBlogger. The author notes that the MS franchise missed consensus sales forecast by 9%. While the Diabetes franchise reported sales in-line with the consensus forecast, the company registered a 10% year-over-year drop. HealthBlogger also notes that the company has downgraded long-term guidance for this important franchise.

In some of our recent reports, we have taken an in-depth look at the MS space. The MS space is not a key growth driver for Sanofi. Aubagio has the lowest sales among all approved oral therapies in the MS space. Lemtrada on the other hand is indicated as a third-line treatment in MS. Both drugs also come with a black box warning. Sanofi’s MS franchise has never been a challenge to major players. Recently, the company announced a deal in the MS space. Sanofi has signed a licensing agreement with Principia, paying an upfront payment of $40 million, to develop the latter’s oral drug candidate PRN2246 in multiple sclerosis. Including milestone payments, the deal is valued at $765 million. Given that this is an early stage drug candidate, we are cautious in giving an opinion right now. However, we are not very optimistic about the future of the MS space because it has become crowded and is expected to face generic competition. Having said that MS is not a major contributor to Sanofi’s top-line.

The Diabetes franchise though is and a downward revision to long-term guidance, as rightly noted by HealthBlogger, is a negative. But we do not entirely agree with HealthBlogger’s bearish stance on Sanofi. We believe at current levels Sanofi is an attractive large-cap play offering steady divisions (yield around 3.9%). We like Sanofi mainly because of the potential of Dupixent. The drug could reach sales of $4.55 billion in Dermatitis alone. Sanofi and its partner Regeneron (REGN) also have reported positive data with Dupixent in Asthma.

We see at least a 10% upside in Sanofi from current levels in the medium-term.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of RARE, CAPR, JNJ, PDLI, SBPH

FDA OKs Ultragenyx Pharma's enzyme replacement therapy for MPS VII

Company: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Co Name Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc Ticker RARE Focusarea ultra-rare genetic diseases Today's Price $47.32 52-week high $91.35 52-week low $44.02 %diff--52w-low 7.50 Mktcap 2.2B Volume 407,321.00 CashBalance 60M

Therapy: Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk)

Disease: Sly syndrome

News: The FDA approves Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical's Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for the treatment of an inherited disorder called mucopolysaccharidosis type VII (MPS 7) also known as Sly syndrome. It is caused by a deficiency in an enzyme called beta-glucuronidase which Mepsevii replaces.

Analysis: We will be taking an in-depth look at the potential of the newly approved drug in a note shortly. The approval for Mepsevii was expected, given the unmet need in MPS. An ultra rare disease, MPS has a few approved enzyme replacement therapies. But these have safety issues. Ultragenyx is targeting MPS VII, which has a prevalence of 200 globally. The drug is expected to price between $375,000 and $500,000. We believe that the event to have a small positive impact on Ultragenyx shares, which have been under pressure recently.



Capricor announces positive 12-month data on DMD candidate CAP-1002; investors unmoved

Company: Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

Co Name Capricor Therapeutics Inc Ticker CAPR Focusarea cardiovascular diseases Today's Price $2.35 52-week high $4.25 52-week low $0.63 %diff--52w-low 273.02 Mktcap 59M Volume 1,576,050.00 CashBalance 9M

Therapy: CAP-1002

Disease: Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD)

News: Nano cap Capricor Therapeutics is down on lower-than-normal volume on the heels of its announcement of 12-month data on CAP-1002 in boys and young men with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The results are being presented today at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Anaheim, CA.

Analysis: Despite the promising data, CAPR shares tumbled nearly 13% on Wednesday. Shares had been moving higher ahead of the data. The sharp pullback could have been due to profit booking after the much anticipated event played out.

Johnson & Johnson's Tremfya OK'd in Canada for plaque psoriasis

Company: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit Janssen Biotech

Co Name Johnson & Johnson Ticker JNJ Focusarea Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices Today's Price $139.10 52-week high $144.35 52-week low $109.32 %diff--52w-low 27.24 Mktcap 373B Volume 5,190,273.00 CashBalance 1.5B

Therapy: TREMFYA (guselkumab)

Disease: moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis

News: Health Canada approves Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Biotech's TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

Analysis: Tremfya has been in-licensed by Janssen Biotech from German biotechnology company MorphoSys. Tremfya has already been approved in the U.S. the U.S. in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. In a research note earlier this year, analysts at Berenberg had noted that Tremfya could take 15% of U.S. market for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

In other news

The FDA approved Noden Pharma DAC's Tekturna (aliskiren) for the treatment of hypertension (high blood pressure) in children at least six years old. Market launch will commence in 2018. PDL Biopharma (PDLI) now owns the rights via its equity investment in Noden, announced in May 2016.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (SBPH) announced positive results from the second cohort of Part A in the Phase 2 ACHIEVE study evaluating lead candidate inarigivir as a potential backbone in a combo treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

Analyst Ratings

AbbVie (ABBV): BMO Capital Markets reiterates hold. See Avisol's coverage.

Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR): Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates a hold with target of $16.00; JPMorgan Chase & Co lowers target to $19.00 with neutral rating; Leerink Swann lowers target to $18.00 with market perform rating; Oppenheimer Holdings sets price target to $18.00 with hold rating. See also Avisol's coverage of ACOR.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP): B. Riley sets price target to $10.00 with buy rating. See our coverage of ADMP.

Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA): HC Wainwright reiterates buy rating with target of $24.00. See our coverage. AKBA also is on Avisol's watchlist.

Astrazeneca PLC (AZN): BMO Capital Markets sets a price target to $38.00 with a buy rating. See our AZN coverage.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS): Leerink Swann reiterates outperform rating, lowering target from $107.00 to $90.00. CLVS is in Avisol portfolio. See our coverage.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND): Craig Hallum reiterates buy raising target from $160.00 to $170.00. HC Wainwright sets price target of $159.00 with buy rating. See our coverage.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR): Canaccord Genuity Group raises target from $35.00 to $50.00 with buy rating. See also our coverage of NKTR.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE): Cowen reiterates buy. RARE is in our portfolio. See also our analysis of RARE.

Sanofi (SNY): Barclays PLC upgrades from underweight to equal weight. SNY is in our watchlist and we have covered the stock here.

TESARO (TSRO): Leerink Swann upgrades from market perform to outperform. See also our coverage of TSRO.

More analyst ratings in appendix.

Insider Sales

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO): Director Cantley Lewis Clayton Jr. disposed 4000 shares for $243,540.

Avinger Inc (AVGR): Exec COB & 10% shareholder Simpson John B Ph D Md, disposed 1074130 shares (95% of their holding) for $264,751.

Natus Medical Inc (BABY): Director Moore William M disposed 5000 shares for $205,050.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX): SVP & CMO Sheridan William P disposed 64310 shares (73% of their holding) for $303,543.

Beigene, Ltd. (BGNE): CEO and 10% shareholder Oyler John disposed 150957 shares for $12,152,374; CMO Immuno-oncology Peterson Amy C. disposed 3601 shares for $298,747.

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS): Director Goldsberry Debby disposed 1000 shares for $2,945; President & 10% shareholder Tobias David disposed 10000 shares for $29,750; CEO Gravel Mike disposed 5000 shares for $15,000.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS): COB & 10% shareholder El-Hibri Fuad disposed 40000 shares for $1,614,800.

Genmark Diagnostics, Inc. (GNMK): CFO Mendel Scott disposed 1777 shares for $8,370.

Illumina Inc (ILMN): SVP & Chief Commercial Officer Van Oene Mark disposed 1250 shares for $259,697.



Insider Purchases

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX): Director Edwards Mark G acquired 30000 shares for $56,970.

Curis Inc (CRIS): Pesident and CEO Fattaey Ali Ph.D. acquired 50,000 shares for $53,000.

Immunomedics Inc (IMMU): 10% shareholder Aghazadeh Behzad acquired 132,5000 shares for $13,868,250.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX): President and CEO Coats Lonnel acquired 10,000 shares for $99,100.

Mallinckrodt Plc (MNK): CHRO Watkins Ian J acquired 2000 shares for $42,156. O'Neill Hugh M. acquired 9,000 shares for $196,200.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE): Diector and 10% shareholder Ra Capital Management, LLC acquired 42,3398 shares for $9,881,550.

Intrexon Corp (XON): COO Last Andrew J. acquired 2000 shares for $24,200.

Earnings

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) reported its revenue for the third quarter at $901,000, down from $2.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2016. For Q3, a net loss of $17.6 million or $0.47 per share, basic and diluted, compared with a loss of $5.8 million or $0.19 per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

EDAP TMS SA (EDAP) announced that its total revenue for the third quarter of 2017 was EUR 7.1 million (USD 8.4 million), compared to EUR 8.0 million (USD 8.9 million) for the third quarter of 2016. Net loss for the third quarter of 2017 was EUR 0.5 million (USD 0.6 million), or loss of EUR 0.02 per diluted share, as compared to net income of EUR 1.3 million (USD 1.4 million), or earnings of EUR 0.04 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

TapImmune (OTC:TPIV) reported its R&D expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017, at $704,866. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017, stood at $1.26 million. The company reported a non-GAAP adjusted loss for the three months ended September 30, 2017, of $1.69 million or $0.13 per common share.

Much of our research is available here on Seeking Alpha for free. Simply click on the “Follow” button next to the article title to get these articles as soon as they are published. However, some of our research is more strategy oriented, that research is aimed at investors and traders in the healthcare sector who want more directional guidance. It also includes a watchlist and multiple model portfolios, a WhatsApp group, a discussion board and other tools to help you invest in healthcare better. All this is available at a discounted price for initial subscribers. If you are really interested in our work, consider becoming a Total Pharma Tracker member today!

Appendix/Tables:

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Biodel ALBO Roth Capital Initiates Buy -> Buy $92.00 AnaptysBio ANAB SunTrust Banks Initiates Buy -> Buy $115.00 Aptose Biosciences APTO HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $4.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $12.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd BHVN Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $36.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN Wedbush Reiterates Neutral $108.00 Audentes Therapeutics BOLD Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $22.00 -> $29.00 Cardiome Pharma Corporation CRME Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy -> Positive $8.00 -> $5.00 Eyegate Pharmaceuticals EYEG HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $6.00 -> $5.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals GLMD Roth Capital Initiates Buy -> Buy $32.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $23.00 Mesoblast Limited MESO Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $14.00 Spark Therapeutics ONCE BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy $101.00 Prestige Brand Holdings PBH BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Market Perform -> Outperform Sage Therapeutics SAGE SunTrust Banks Raises Target Buy -> Positive $116.00 Strongbridge Biopharma PLC SBBP HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $18.00 Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO Piper Jaffray Companies Upgrades Neutral -> Overweight $19.00 Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO Wedbush Reiterates Hold $6.00 Sorrento Therapeutics SRNE Oppenheimer Holdings Set Price Target Buy $7.00 -> $6.00 VBI Vaccines VBIV BMO Capital Markets Initiates Outperform $11.00 WAVE Life Sciences WVE Leerink Swann Reiterates Outperform $42.00 -> $53.00

Secondary Offerings

Company Name Ticker Price Stock Offered Assembly Biosciences Inc. ASMB $27.25/Share $60 Million Eleven Biotherapeutics Inc. EBIO $0.80/Share $4.4 Million Nanovibronix Inc. NAOV $4.90/Share $6 Million

Earnings Calendar