Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report - The Start Of Draw Season

This is the start of draw season with next week's report showing -47 Bcf.

This was 5 Bcf higher than our estimate of -13 Bcf and 4 Bcf higher than the consensus average of -14 Bcf.

The EIA reported a -18 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 3.772 Tcf. This compares to the +34 Bcf change last year and +12 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Source: EIA

Going into this storage report, a Reuters survey of traders and analysts pegged the average at -14 Bcf with a range of -3 Bcf to -23 Bcf. We expected -13 Bcf and were 1 Bcf below consensus. We were off by 5 Bcf on this storage report.

EIA's -18 Bcf came in above our estimate and the consensus average. The likely reason for our lower storage draw estimate is our underestimation of residential/commercial demand. Other variables look to be in-line.

As we noted in our weekly natural gas storage report last week, 3.790 Tcf was peak storage, and this week was the start of the draw season. Next week's estimates are currently pegged at -47 Bcf with final figures out tomorrow to the public.

What's been interesting as of late is the bearish natural gas price action despite weather forecasts showing normal heating degree days (HDDs) over the next 15-days.

Weather models overnight from ECMWF actually shifted less bearish, and natural gas still couldn't rally. We explained to our subs some possible reasons for why that might be the case today.

Overall, the start of draw season is amongst us. You should expect the next several weeks' storage draws to get materially bigger as we head into December.

