MannKind: Insider Trading, Short Interest, And Catalysts, Oh My

MannKind Corp. (MNKD) has had some nice volatility following its FDA label change, with things now settling down, as the stock has seemingly found a landing spot around $3 a share. Management has been bullish on the stock, as evidenced by insider trading over 2017, with another recent big purchase at a price near double the current share price. With a lot of shorts caught off guard with momentum following the positive FDA label change, the stock reached new recent highs that few could have predicted. This was an opportunity for shorts to close out old positions, while the momentum played out, and an opportunity to re-establish new short positions or hedging strategies after the massive run-up. With new catalysts for sales growth in the works for the end of 2017, and the beginning of 2018, MannKind needs to see sales growth soon for the stock to gain positive momentum again.

MannKind has lost around 90% of its value since the highs after Afrezza approval by the FDA in mid-2014, with a partnership failing along with slowly materializing sales growth. The company's most bullish news since commercialization for Afrezza began was the FDA label change, which changed the whole dynamic of the story. The market enthusiastically received this news as evidenced by the stock quadrupling in value in under a couple weeks. Management has been been bullish on the company's stock all year, with bigger personal bets the closer to the label change the company got. Here is the most recent insider trading regarding MannKind over the 2018, including all buy or sell transactions over $50,000.

MannKind Action Date Shares Price Value Kent Kresa Buy 10/13/17 166,600 $6.00 $999,600 Michael Castagna Buy 6/14/17 191,000 $1.52 $290,320 Stuart Tross Buy 3/20/17 400,000 $.54 $216,000 Kent Kresa Buy 2/01/17 78,400 $.91 $71,344 Henry Nordhoff Buy 2/01/17 78,400 $.91 $71,344 Ronald Consiglio Buy 2/01/17 78,400 $.91 $71,344 Michael Friedman Buy 2/01/17 78,400 $.91 $71,344 David Maccallum Buy 2/01/17 78,400 $.91 $71,344 James Shannon Buy 2/01/17 78,400 $.91 $71,344

All significant insider transactions for MannKind over the past year have been buys, with the value of transactions only growing over the year, with the biggest purchase being the most recent at the highest price per share. At $6 a share, the purchase is almost double where the share price is today after the hype of the FDA change has faded. Management appears to be not only bullish on sales after MannKind's latest conference call, they are also putting down some big bucks betting on growth in Afrezza sales. Its always hard to predict sales moving forward, but it's nice to know that MannKind's management is confident and enthused enough to go the extra mile in betting on growth with their own money.

With the impressive quadrupling of the stock following the FDA label change, along with phenomenal volume in share trading, a lot of shorts got squeezed out as the momentum and volume continued over a good couple weeks. Once the momentum and volume fizzled out, shorts got a new opportunity to re-establish their positions as all the label changes and catalysts in the world won't help MannKind if it doesn't translate into sales growth that can be appreciated by the market. With MannKind taking advantage of new multi-year highs in the stock to do a couple of key capital raises, shorts took the opportunity to load up on their bearish bets again while others placed hedging strategies to counter downside risk. Here is how the short interest has changed over the recent changes in MannKind's prospects with a current float of 82.07 million shares, according to Yahoo finance.

MannKind Shares Short % Float 10/31/17 30,369,247 37.00% 10/13/17 26,337,802 32.09% 9/29/17 23,671,860 28.84% 9/15/17 23,218,074 28.29% 8/31/17 21,137,769 25.76%

The key question I have looking at this data is if shorts are overplaying their hand again at this point. If sales start to grow faster than the market anticipates, it could result in another prolonged upshot in stock price, especially if there is impressive sales growth several weeks in a row. I wouldn't expect a quadrupling in stock price again, unless sales growth was in the "unbelievable" category, but a double up in stock price over a few weeks cannot be discounted if sales can show good numbers 2 or 3 weeks in a row.

Finally, here are some of the main catalysts for growth in Afrezza sales over the end of 2017 and beginning of 2018, besides the obvious label change. First, you have the direct to TV advertising and digital marketing initiatives to build awareness including advertising on household names such as CNN, Fox News, 60 Minutes, and Ellen. Second, the company expects favorable pricing in mix vs Q3, 2017, which possibly means less vouchers and more regular sales. Third, greater visibility in retail channel inventory should help the company refine its recognized and deferred revenue. Finally, increased demand being pulled through wholesale and retail channels, which grew 26% from September to October, is expected to continue.

Every significant insider trading action this year by MannKind management has been buys, including the latest which almost eclipsed a $1 million dollar buy. These overwhelming bullish signals coincide with short interest rising to dangerous levels, as positive sales or other news might result in shorts heading for the hills again, like after the FDA label change when the stock quadrupled over the course of a couple weeks. With significant catalysts in play and sales expectations at rock bottom, the table might be set for a nice rebound in stock price action if sales can start coming in strong. I continue to be long MNKD. Best of luck to all.

