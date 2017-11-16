Nvidia: It Keeps Getting Better

Most analysts, researchers and money managers tend to focus their attention on asset price momentum. This makes sense, since price momentum is backed by enormous amounts of statistical research proving that stocks that are generating above-average returns tend to keep performing well over the middle term. However, fundamental momentum can be even more powerful.
Fundamental momentum can be defined as a company's ability to consistently deliver financial performance above analysts’ expectations. The main idea behind investing in these kinds of companies is quite simple, yet effective: Stock prices reflect market expectations. When expectations are getting surpassed and increased, this generally drives stock prices higher too.
The Fundamentum system is a quantitative stock picking system available to members in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. The system is basically a ranking algorithm that ranks companies based on how their earnings and sales numbers have performed in comparison to expectations, and it also considers the main trends in earnings expectations going forward.
The backtesting simulation builds an equal-weighted portfolio with the 50 best-ranking companies according to the Fundamentum system, and it rebalances positions weekly. The portfolio is assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1%, and the benchmark is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).
Performance numbers for the Fundamentum system are nothing short of extraordinary. The quantitative portfolio gained 25.88% per year since January of 1999, while the benchmark return stands at 6.68% annually in the same period. In cumulative terms, the Fundamentum portfolio gained nearly 7,540% vs. 238% for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.
In plain English, a $100,000 investment in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $338,200, while the same amount of money allocated to the Fundamentum portfolio would have an exponentially larger value of more than $7.6 million.
Data and charts are from Portfolio123 and the Fundamentum portfolio is available to subscribers in The Data Driven Investor.
Nvidia Is Outstanding
Nvidia (NVDA) is one of the most outstanding growth stories in the market. Back in 2012 the company was making less than $4 billion in annual revenue. Fast forward five years, and Nvidia is producing $8.97 billion in sales on a trailing 12-month basis.NVDA Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts
Profit margins have expanded substantially in the process: operating margin nearly doubled, from 16.2% to almost 32% of revenue. On the back of vigorous sales growth and expanding profitability, Nvidia’s earnings per share expanded from $0.94 to $3.52 over the past five years.
These kinds of growth rates are clearly exceptional, but the fact that Nvidia is consistently outperforming expectations is even more rare. When a company delivers earnings and sales above forecasts, this usually generates rising estimates from Wall Street analysts. A rising bar is increasingly hard to beat, but Nvidia has consistently outperformed expectations in the past several quarters.
The last time that Nvidia announced earnings below expectations was in 2015. Not only has the company delivered materially better than expected earnings numbers over the past four quarters, but the magnitude of the earnings beat has been increasing lately, both in U.S. dollars and in percentage terms.
The most recent earnings report from Nvidia confirms that the business is firing on all cylinders across the board. The company reported $2.64 billion in revenue last quarter, growing by 32% year over year and beating Wall Street forecasts by $280 million.
Importantly, performance was quite strong across different markets, which is a positive sign when evaluating the company’s ability to sustain growth going forward.
- Gaming revenue amounted to $1.56 billion, growing 25% year over year.
- Data center revenue was $501 million, an increase of 109%.
- Professional visualization generated $239 million in revenue, growing by 15%.
- The automotive segment produced $144 million in sales, an increase of 13%
- The OEM and IP segment brought in $191 million in revenue, growing 3%.
Adjusted gross profit margin expanded by 50 basis points, and operating income grew 40% versus the same quarter a year ago. All said and done, Nvidia announced $1.33 in earnings per share during the quarter, a historical record for the company and comfortably surpassing analysts expectations. The year over year increase in earnings per share was 41%.
Forward guidance was also quite encouraging, Nvidia management is expecting revenue in the range of $2.6 billion to $2.7 billion next quarter. Even at the low end of the range, sales guidance came in above analysts expectations of $2.44 billion at the time of the announcement.
As the company has consistently delivered earnings above expectations, Wall Street analysts are rapidly increasing their earnings estimates for Nvidia next year. Like what usually happens, the stock price and earnings expectations are moving in the same direction over time.NVDA data by YCharts
The main question for investors is whether Nvidia has what it takes to sustain fundamental momentum going forward. When it comes to growth opportunities, the company is positioned in all the right places. Nvidia is a market leader in key growth areas such as gaming, and its GPU products also are benefiting from booming demand in cryptocurrency mining. On a long-term basis, the company is a top player in artificial intelligence, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, multiple platforms with spectacular opportunities for growth.
The semiconductor industry is particularly dynamic and cyclical, but Nvidia has solid competitive strengths thanks to its cost advantages and unique intangible assets. As long as management keeps playing its cards well, the company has the resources to protect its market leadership in promising growth areas.
Wall Street expectations for Nvidia are aggressively high, and the stock trades at a forward price to earnings ratio above 45. If there is any disappointment down the road, then the stock is clearly vulnerable to the downside from current valuation levels. This is always an important risk factor to consider when investing in high-growth companies with explosive performance.
That acknowledged, Nvidia’s momentum at the business level is off the charts, and the company has both the market opportunities and the fundamental strengths to continue doing well in the future. This makes of Nvidia an attractive name for investors willing to pay premium valuations on order to invest in one of the strongest names in the stock market.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.