Nvidia: It Keeps Getting Better

Most analysts, researchers and money managers tend to focus their attention on asset price momentum. This makes sense, since price momentum is backed by enormous amounts of statistical research proving that stocks that are generating above-average returns tend to keep performing well over the middle term. However, fundamental momentum can be even more powerful.

Fundamental momentum can be defined as a company's ability to consistently deliver financial performance above analysts’ expectations. The main idea behind investing in these kinds of companies is quite simple, yet effective: Stock prices reflect market expectations. When expectations are getting surpassed and increased, this generally drives stock prices higher too.

The Fundamentum system is a quantitative stock picking system available to members in my research service, The Data Driven Investor. The system is basically a ranking algorithm that ranks companies based on how their earnings and sales numbers have performed in comparison to expectations, and it also considers the main trends in earnings expectations going forward.



The backtesting simulation builds an equal-weighted portfolio with the 50 best-ranking companies according to the Fundamentum system, and it rebalances positions weekly. The portfolio is assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1%, and the benchmark is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI).



Performance numbers for the Fundamentum system are nothing short of extraordinary. The quantitative portfolio gained 25.88% per year since January of 1999, while the benchmark return stands at 6.68% annually in the same period. In cumulative terms, the Fundamentum portfolio gained nearly 7,540% vs. 238% for the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

In plain English, a $100,000 investment in the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $338,200, while the same amount of money allocated to the Fundamentum portfolio would have an exponentially larger value of more than $7.6 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123 and the Fundamentum portfolio is available to subscribers in The Data Driven Investor.