Alibaba And JD.com Will Both Be Great Investments (Video)

It is possible that we don't even see now, the projects that will bring the largest returns from the two companies in the next 20 years.

I make two back of a napkin calculations of what we can expect from investing in both Alibaba and JD.com in the next 5 years.

I analyze the sector where Alibaba and JD.com operate to show you what is the potential left there.

Before looking at a single company I like to look at the sector as it will give me important guidelines on whether the respective companies will have headwinds or tailwinds. In my first video I analyze what is going on in the e-commerce sector in China, what are the expected growth rates, market opportunities and what to look for when investing in Chinese e-commerce stocks.

In my second video I discuss what can investors expect from an investment in Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) in the next 5 years. There are so many moving parts there that the best way to see the wood from the trees is to step back a bit and make a back of a napkin calculation projecting conservative growth rates and valuations into the future. As many are looking for long term investments I am sure you will get plenty of value from the videos.

Here is the video on the retail environment in China and future opportunities:

Here is the video on BABA and JD:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.