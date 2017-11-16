Market Volatility Bulletin: Dip Bought Yet Again

Discussion on causes for why the dip has been so consistently bought of late.

The ES dip was perhaps the most furious in yesterday's price action, but it was bought once again.

We’ll begin with a repeat of our video commentary on VIX, taken last Saturday, and still pretty relevant.

Thoughts on Volatility

Indeed, of late the trade has most been meaningfully lower in the morning, with a large recovery at some point in the day, at least for US markets (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM).

We are not large believers in the notion that either vol or US equities got where they are on their own. We don’t necessarily mean that in a conspiratorial “central-bank-ate-shorts’-homework” kind of way, just that Risk-On has been the trade over the last two months or so.

Whether we’re talking oil, bitcoin, junk bonds, small caps, or FAANG stocks, the risk-on trade has been highly pervasive. As the graphic of the overall global equity ETF known as the “ACWI” demonstrates, it has been fairly smooth sailing since late August.

Now, Atom&Humber raises the point that in the US every dip has been bought. A few days back George Upenski shared this with Twitter followers:

Call it a “12:30 ramp”, or whatever you like. The reality is that longs have come in decisively each day...

Source: Interactive Brokers

So global equities keep selling off, but the SPX consistently looks for reasons to recover: why? Is there somehow good news baked into the tax-reform delay data? Silent Trader brings up this point to what in my mind does constitutes an interesting counter-measure. The tax code is complicated, and as such virtually any change (or lack of change) to it inevitably brings some good aspects along with bad aspects.

Still, since early in 2017, US equities have rallied pretty hard all year on the “coming-soon” tax meme. The most powerful example comes down to Feb 9 when President Trump claimed that “Big-League” tax reform was going to get underway in a matter of a few weeks:

Source: The Hill

Source: Interactive Brokers

Equities leaped higher over that period (I believe the Dow hit twelve ATHs in a row); we saw similar action beginning in late September as the Trump Administration and the GOP-led Congress appeared to be successfully pushing tax reform through to law. The reality of tax reform execution, however, has been quite a bit more nuanced:

Perhaps, to Atom&Humber’s point from earlier, the reason for the buy-the-intraday-dip has to do with the fact that investors do not want to sell their winners with large tax cuts just around the corner. That is sensible. And dip-buying is arguably the proximate cause of low realized vol, which drives low implied vol.

CPI Update

We claimed yesterday that CPI data was shaping up to be the most important of economic indicators. For a comprehensive breakdown, visit Michael Ashton’s blog, largely centered on serious analysis of all-things inflation, without being a “Buy Gold Now” infomercial type.

Charlie Bilello shares that PPI joined (Tweet visual truncated, click here for the whole image)

We see CPI as -the- core economic metric over the next couple years. We are curious as to readers take on this view.

Talking Term Structure

Source: VixCentral

Spot-M1 is in “backwardation” (not really, as the term only applies to the term structure proper, and not spot) while the M1-M2 contango starts out at 9.62%! That’s pretty darn interesting if you ask us. Now certainly we think there is plenty of room for spot to tank, but that’s quite a mismatch in our view.

Consider how quickly the Nov-Dec debit spread soured for longs into the expiration:

Interactive Brokers

With debt ceiling debates, as well as a (well-telegraphed) rate hike with a perhaps less easily anticipated post-meeting press conference with Chair Yellen, there appears plenty of room for the current M1-M2 to tighten up.

Conclusion

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, we thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section. As always, trade ideas, questions, and general sharing are appreciated.

Tomorrow we will be discussing this visual:

We're interested in your thoughts on trading vol products (VXX, XIV) in relation to graphics such as this.

