PRO Weekly Digest: Special Situation, Distressed And Event-Driven Investing With Value Detective

Seeking Alpha: How do you find special situations and event-driven opportunities?

Value Detective: There are a couple of screens for corporate actions and merger arb opportunities on Bloomberg which I find to be pretty useful as well as news and RSS feeds. There is often 6-8 months lead time to look at a spin-off or a pre-event situation which is more than enough time to form a view and do detailed work on a name. Seeking Alpha Pro is a great source of underfollowed small cap and special situation opportunities and the community has definitely been valuable to discuss and debate ideas.

SA: How do you evaluate merger arb ideas? What are the biggest risks for this strategy and how do you mitigate them? Are there any current merger arb situations being mispriced by the market that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns?

VD: Merger arb has inherently asymmetric risk-reward in that in most cases the downside is bigger than the upside and investors are usually playing for pretty tight spreads (2-3% gross) with short duration.

When a deal is announced, I typically read through the key documents to see which angle I can approach it from either an equity or credit perspective. In addition to the standard checklist for analyzing merger arb situations, I typically look for a target business that is attractive to own on a standalone basis where there could be a possibility of a higher offer or an opportunity to buy the acquirer cheaply where I like the pro forma. I feel that owning the target or acquirer at a reasonable valuation with downside protection mitigates a lot of risk.

Another thing that I look for is how the deal is structured and if there are features that provide downside protection either to reduce price volatility (eg. collar mechanism) or a reverse break-up fee. In the case of WashingtonFirst (NASDAQ:WFBI) – Sandy Spring (NASDAQ: SASR), I thought that the best way to approach this would be to buy WFBI at the bottom of the collar despite the tight gross spread because the collar structure provided upside exposure while limiting downside.

There are also attractive opportunities created by situations that are on the verge of litigation where past precedent suggests that the deal will still get done. I think a good example of this right now is TWX-T where I’d be a buyer of TWX if this gets litigated and the DOJ sues to block the deal. TWX is currently valued in line with peers which suggests limited downside if the merger with AT&T (NYSE:T) fails. TWX is a business that I wouldn’t mind owning due to its valuable content (Studio/HBO) and potential to reposition its assets and unlock value in a break-up (could see a similar scenario to what FOX is trying to do).

SA: What characteristics do you look for in distressed situations? Do you look at equity, debt or both? How do you avoid distressed situations that are properly priced (e.g. the debt trades at 30 cents on the dollar for a good reason)?

VD: For credit longs, I try to find a good business that has a bad balance sheet but would otherwise be attractive based on its underlying cash flows and asset coverage. In analyzing a distressed situation, it is important to look at liquidity – how much runway the company has and how much flexibility is allowed in the bond indentures. For example, the ability to sell assets, refinance or carry out a liability management exercise through available liens capacity and unencumbered assets – as well as the incentives of the various parties involved (eg. private equity sponsor, other bondholders). There may be panic selling of a credit on an expected covenant breach or bankruptcy/restructuring event which may create a buying opportunity.

I think a good way to approach distressed valuation is to buy assets at a sizeable discount to expected recovery values or to where comps are trading. I also look for securities with a high current yield – for example, bonds trading in the 30s where the company is able to service the coupon payments which provides some degree of downside protection and return of capital.

I analyze the entire capital structure to see where the valuation and risk-reward may be more attractive and to generate cross cap structure ideas. With high yield valuations where they are now, I think that there may be opportunities to look for bonds that are trading near par where the equity is already trading distressed and go long the equity and short the bonds which are not yet pricing in the worst-case scenario and have limited upside relative to the equity.

SA: Can you discuss the importance of actually reading the prospectus (or other relevant documents) to uncover hidden value or avoid pitfalls (your idea on the FelCor preferreds is a great example)?

VD: It is really important – I have found a lot of opportunities by reading key provisions within the prospectus or proxy and it doesn’t take a lot of time. In the case of the Felcor/RLJ preferreds (NYSE:RLJ-A), the provision that they could not be called due to the conversion/redemption price being far out of the money relative to the offer price was key to the thesis. The preferreds are very attractive to own at a ~7% yield relative to comps with further re-rating expected from a stronger pro forma company with considerably lower leverage.

SA: How can investors use a SOTP analysis other than for an immediate buy or sell decision?

VD: I think a sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) is a good way to find hidden value in a business (eg. real estate or a high growth or profitable segment) that the market is not giving due credit for and establish a price point that would make the business attractive to buy. I find SOTP analysis particularly useful in looking at spinoffs or break-up scenarios to establish what divisions or assets are worth on a standalone basis based on the appropriate multiple reflecting segment growth prospects and profitability, where the opportunity might exist and when would be better to buy (eg. pre or post spin). That said it is hard to use an SOTP to make an immediate buy or sell decision without a catalyst that will help unlock the value such as a spin-off, sale or a restructuring or the presence of an activist.

SA: Can you discuss the opportunities and risks of SPACs compared to “regular” IPOs? What do you look for in a SPAC? What are the red flags?

VD: In order to understand SPACs, it’s important to see how and why they are set up. The initial investor base in a SPAC IPO are largely arb funds looking to create a near risk-free return on their assets through the redemption provision which guarantees a return of capital and sale of the warrants that they get in the SPAC IPO. On the other side, the SPAC sponsor is incentivized to close a transaction through the founder shares that they would otherwise forfeit if the SPAC liquidates. SPACs have had a bad rep in the past because sponsors have done deals at high valuations given the way incentives are structured and this has led to poor performance of SPAC mergers.

I think that the best way to weed out the bad ones is to look closely at what the SPAC sponsor and seller are doing in the transaction (eg. is the seller maintaining ownership or cashing out). The other thing to look for is the threshold for redemptions for the deal to get done and whether or not a PIPE is needed to backstop the deal due to a high level of expected redemptions.

In some of the cases which have worked recently - Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK), Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA), Cision (NYSE:CISN) to name a few- sellers, often private equity sponsors, have used SPAC mergers as elegant solutions to deleverage a good business while maintaining upside exposure usually with some kind of earn-out structure usually well above the IPO price.

SA: What are two of your highest conviction ideas right now?

VD: I am long PICO Holdings (NYSE: PICO) which post the sale of its remaining CCS stake is a water play in liquidation with a portfolio of 13,000 acre-feet of groundwater rights in Reno, Nevada (8,000 acre-feet fully permitted and 5,000 unpermitted), ~300,000 long-term water storage credits in Arizona and ~$187m of NOLs. PICO recently announced a $5 special dividend from the CCS sale proceeds which will be paid on November 20th (ex-dividend date is November 21st). The stock has sold off post-dividend announcement due to what we think is a confusing press release which incorrectly suggested that the record date was November 6th when actually holders through November 20th get the dividend per FINRA Rule 11140 for special dividends exceeding 25% of the stock price. With shares currently trading at ~$17.30, the water assets are created at in the low $12s after the special dividend and are worth at least $18 on a simple SOTP based on recent transactions and supported by pent-up housing demand in Reno. With management compensation directly linked to asset monetization, this is a very nice setup for a sale or buyout in the next 12-18 months.

Cision is an idea which I wrote up earlier before the closing of the merger with CLAC and more recently by another contributor. CISN is still a high conviction idea of mine and a great way to play the earned media market opportunity as digital marketing spend shifts from paid to earned media. CISN has sold off considerably on a slight guidance revision and Q3 earnings which were in line with expectations and is currently trading at ~11x EBITDA vs. 14-15x for information service peer companies despite its solid growth prospects. There is a compelling buying opportunity particularly in the warrants (NASDAQ:CISNWS) which are incredibly cheap given their 5-year time horizon (the warrants are whole warrants with a strike of $11.50). 2018 is shaping up to be an inflection year as CISN migrates customer spend from disparate point solutions into its integrated platform and launches new analytical capabilities aimed at measuring ROI and attribution which should expand its customer base and strengthen its subscription-based model. Even a partial execution of CISN’s growth plan would deliver significant EBITDA and FCF growth and we believe shares could reach $14-15 next year on deleveraging and continued execution on PRNewswire synergies.

PRO idea playing out

Advanced Accelerator Applications (NASDAQ:AAAP) is up 120% since Gaurao Bhade shared his bullish thesis in March 2017 (ramp up of NETSPOT in the U.S., launching multiple products, wide moat as there are significant barriers to entry). Novartis clearly saw the value as last month it agreed to acquire AAAP.

Call from the archive - SEB

Seaboard (NYSEMKT:SEB) is ~unchanged since Donald Marchiony shared his bullish thesis in July 2017. However, as the recent earnings highlight the significant operating leverage and favorable environment (5% increase in revenue drove a 70% increase in EBIT due to higher pricing/volumes), and with the price target representing ~30% upside, this may be worth another look.

Noteworthy PRO articles

In addition to the top idea we published this week, we wanted to highlight one of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week:

SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer, CFA: Matt Gravitt argues that the market potential for La Jolla's (NASDAQ:LJPC) key therapy is overestimated, and expresses doubts regarding the methodology of the clinical trials. With shares near 52-week highs, LJPC is a short opportunity.

Idea screen of the week

Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at undervalued and under the radar Canadian equities.

Continuing with the international theme from last week’s PRO Weekly Digest, I ran a screen of PRO long ideas with Canada as the Country tag.



Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of November 16 close):

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) by Cestrian Capital: Published on October 17, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~20% upside. MAXR should be re-rated higher over the next 12-18 months following a transformative merger with catalysts including a new NYSE listing, recently enhanced U.S. government accreditation and increased government/commercial spending on surveillance.

Mandalay Resources (OTCPK:MNDJF) by Itinerant: Published on October 8, 2017, down ~10% since publication, author's price target offers ~100% upside. As the market has overreacted to the flooding at one of its mines, the current valuation more than prices in the worst-case scenario and the stock trades at a significant discount to the value of its remaining mining assets.

