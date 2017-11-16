Dick's Q3 Earnings Show The Right Moves

Dick's still remains a highly profitable company regardless of the same store sale declines, as ROE at Dick's has been 16.5% over the past twelve months with EPS of $2.74.

After reporting Q3 Earnings before the market opened on November 14th, shares in Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) had a punishing first day but have now bouncing higher a day later as investors continue to digest what happened in the latest quarter. In my opinion, the shares of the company remain in value territory as they trade at 9.8x TTM P/E and come with a well covered 2.6% dividend yield.

Coming out of the earnings release, investors seemed to focus heavily on the negative aspects of the quarter such as the competitive pricing environment that hurt margins and the declining same store sales numbers. One of the biggest items hurting the company's shares was the fact that the company decided to give 2018 guidance which they normally do not provide. Dick's gave guidance for 2018 EPS to decline by as much as 20% driven by investments in the e-commerce business as well as technology and staff payroll in stores. Diving deeper in to the release, it seems to me that Dick's is making the right moves in a tough retail environment to stay competitive and profitable long-term.

What Happened in Q3?

Dicks reported a mixed quarter that showed rising sales offset by competitive pricing pressures that tightened gross margins. For Q3 2017, Dick's earned non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 (excludes multi-year tax rebate benefit) which was a significant reduction compared to Q3 2016 non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 (excludes costs associated with conversion of Sports Authority stores).

Net sales were for the quarter grew 7.4% to approximately $1.94B driven by new store openings and e-commerce sales, however, comparable same store sales declined 0.9%. Driving the reduction in EPS was gross margins which shrunk to 27.5% in the quarter from 30.5% in Q3 2016. Operating margins declined a lesser degree to 2.6% from 4.1% in Q3 2016. The company maintained its quarterly dividend of $0.17 and also repurchased 2.9 million shares in the quarter for a total cost of $79M.

Still Growing the Top Line

The growth in revenue was driven by the opening of 15 new Dick's Sporting Good stores and 6 new Field & Stream Stores as well as e-commerce revenue, which continued to grind higher and was up 16% over Q3 2016. This quarter's growth brought e-commerce to now be 10.3% of sales for the company compared to 9.6% in Q3 2016. This continued store growth and e-commerce growth is important as it helps Dick's remain a top name in consumer's minds when it comes to sporting goods and also help maintain their purchasing power with suppliers.

While some of this growth is currently coming at the expense of margins, management was clear to point out on the earnings call that all stores are profitable on an EBITDA basis and that, while they might slow openings of new stores in the future, they have no plans to start closing stores. While EBITDA might not be the best metric to judge individual store profitability, it is still good news to hear that management is looking at these figures.

Returning Profits to Shareholders

Dick's still remains a highly profitable company regardless of the same store sale declines as is evident in ROE at Dick's being 16.5% over the past twelve months and EPS being $2.74. This profitability leaves the $0.17 quarterly dividend ($0.68 annually) well covered with a payout ratio around 25% and room left for share repurchases. As previously mentioned, Dick's repurchased 2.9 million shares in the quarter for a total cost of $79M. Over the past 12 twelve month period, Dick's has repurchased around $242M worth of their shares.

For a company with a current $2.94B market cap, this represents a whopping 8.2% buy-back yield. Combining these repurchases with the current 2.6% dividend yield implies an impressive total shareholder yield of 10.8% for the past year. I always like to see share buybacks from management (especially if the price is attractive) as it signals it has confidence in the long-term prospects of the business and capital budgeting discipline.

Takeaway

With all the talk in the headlines about EPS declines, margin pressure, same store sales, and that brutal 2018 guidance, it was easy for investors to get caught up in pessimism that first day of the earnings release. Investors should take a moment and a deep breath as they look at the leading position of Dick's in the sporting goods industry and its profitable past. Trading at 9.8x TTM P/E with a well covered 2.6% dividend yield, Dick's remains well in value territory and in my opinion deserves more thought from investors.

For readers interested in my previous article comparing the profitability of Dick's, Foot Locker, Big 5, and Hibbett, they can click on the link in this sentence.

