This 5% Yielding High-Quality Senior Residence Is An Excellent Defensive Stock Choice

Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) (TSX:SIA), one of Canada's top three retirement/long-term care REIT, released its third quarter earnings report with strong growth especially in its retirement residences. The firm continues to enjoy favorable demographic trend as Canadian population ages. With its continual effort to pivot its business towards private pay residence suites which typically enjoys higher margin, its future revenue and operating income growth is expected to continue to grow. I believe Sienna Senior Living is an excellent defensive stock choice and I will explain in this article reasons why.

Favorable Demographics

Sienna Senior Living will benefit from the favorable trend of aging Canadian population. As the chart below shows, Canadians over 75 years old will reach closer to 5 million by 2030, nearly doubling from 2016. The growth in senior population will drive up demands for retirement residences and long-term care facility. In Ontario, Canada’s largest province, the government projects 5,000 new long term care beds over the next four years; 30,000 new long-term care beds over the next decade, and 15 million hours for additional nursing and personal care residents (click here). Sienna Senior Living, being one of the top three retirement/long-term care REIT in the country is well-positioned to benefit from the trend.

This favorable trend and strong demand for senior residences has already resulted in an improving occupancy rate in the past 4 years. As can be seen from the chart below, the occupancy rate had increased by 1180 basis points since 2013. In order to keep up with the demand, more senior residences need to be funded.

Resilient to Economic Recession

One particular plus I like about retirement residences is that its revenue is resilient to economic recession. Regardless of whether the economy is booming or not, the demand will remain the same as the population ages. Same property net operating income growth rate maybe slower, but it will not likely decline unless there is excessive supply of senior residences or the population stops growing. Both are not imminent especially Canada’s population growth rate is supported by its immigration policy. Because Sienna Senior Living’s business is resilient to economic recession, its dividend should be much safer than other REITs as well.

Management Continues to Pivot its Portfolio Mix towards high-margin retirement residences

Sienna Senior Living’s two main revenue sources are government funded long-term care beds and senior residences, and private pay residences. The difference can be huge as government funded beds tends to have lower margin while private pay residences enjoy higher margin. Over the past 8 years, Sienna Senior Living has done an excellent job pivoting its portfolio towards higher margin private pay beds/suites. As can be seen from the two pie charts below, its private pay suites increased to 1,781 at the end of third quarter 2017 from 82 in 2010. Since private suites still only accounts for 21% of Sienna Senior Living’s portfolio, there is still more room for the retirement firm to grow.

Its continual effort pivoting its growth towards private suites can be seen from its latest announced acquisition of two luxury retirement residences in mid-October. Together, both residences will add 390 suites to its existing 1781 private suit portfolio. With the acquisition, its retirement portfolio, which is mostly private pay suites will represent about 33% of the firm’s net operating income, up from 27% before the acquisition. The acquisition is expected to improve the firm’s outlook as these luxury retirement residences has much better growth potential in terms of operating income growth.

Strong Same Property NOI Growth in its Retirement Portfolio

The favorable demographic trend is clearly shown in Sienna’s net operating income (“NOI”) growth. As the table below shows, its consolidated same property NOI grew by 4% in the third quarter from the same time period last year. Year-to-date, its consolidated same property NOI grew by 3.6% from the same time last year. Its retirement home (mostly private pay suites) saw a 11.7% increase in its same property NOI in the third quarter from last year. This is much better than the 1.5% same property NOI growth rate of its long-term care (mostly government funded). As Sienna continues to pivot towards retirement residences, multiple expansion in the next decade can be expected.

Improving Payout Ratio May Lead to Dividend Increase

Over the past few years, Sienna Senior Living was able to increase its dividend adjusted funds from operation (“AFFO”) per share by 17% from 2013. This year-to-date, its AFFO increased by about 1.1% from last year. This trend of increasing AFFO has resulted in a declining payout ratio to 61.6% in 2016 from 72.4% in 2013. As its payout ratio improves, the board may be in a better position to increase its distribution to unitholders. There has been no announcement so far. However, given the firm’s healthy payout ratio, I think it could be anytime. As a dividend growth investor, I do hope that Sienna will soon raise its distribution as I hope my dividends received will at least increase in the same rate as the inflation rate. Right now, Sienna’s dividend of about 5% yield remains attractive.

Improving Balance Sheet

I like the fact that Sienna continues to reduce its debt leverage. Its debt to gross book value (“GBV”) reduced another 40 basis points in the third quarter from the same time last year. Its debt to EBITDA ratio is 7.0x, an improvement of 1.4x from last year’s 8.4x. Its interest coverage ratio also improved to 3.9x from 3.7x.

Investor Takeaway

With strong demand for senior residences in Canada in the next few decades, Sienna is in a good position to grow its business. Its continual effort to pivot its portfolio towards private pay residences should continue to fuel above industry average net operating income growth. With nearly 5% dividend yield and the resiliency of its business against economic downturns, Sienna Senior Living is an excellent defensive stock choice.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

