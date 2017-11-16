The Brink: Leverage Out Of Thin Air

This does come at the expense of increasing the debt load.

However, the company is able to create significant leverage almost out of thin air, from efficiency gains and acquisitions.

Not so in high cash societies in Latin America and Mexico, where most of the growth comes from.

The Brink's stock has had a terrific year, which is fairly remarkable as revenue growth in most of its markets is fairly flat.

There are two reasons we have a look at The Brink (BCO). First, Cramer likes the shares and second, the shares were bumping against the lower trend channel and support level at roughly $75.

There is a nice upward trend, is there any reason to expect that to break? First, let's look what's behind the trend, which is a bit of a turn-around story:

At first sight a curious thing is that the revenue crash from 2014-2016 doesn't seem to have overly worried investors:

There is a decline from the mid $30s to $20 in 2014, but the shares start rising in the autumn of 2014 and, apart from a few temporary wobbles, haven't looked back whilst the recovery in revenues only started in 2017. Do investors foresight is that good? Not necessarily:

Profits started to recover much earlier, in 2015. But as you can see, the progress started to wobble of late, which explains the hesitation in the share price.

Results

Company slides are useful:

The results were mostly driven by Mexico and Latin America, with the US and the rest of the world flat. From the 10-Q:

Non-GAAP Consolidated Operating Profit Non-GAAP operating profit increased $13.4 million due mainly to: • organic increases in South America ($8.8 million) and North America ($6.8 million) and • the favorable impact of acquisitions and dispositions ($7.1 million), partially offset by: • higher corporate expenses ($8.2 million on an organic basis) due to higher incentive-based compensation, • organic decreases in Rest of World ($0.6 million) and • unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates ($0.5 million).

When you read North America, that's mainly Mexico, which was the driver of the improvements there.

Business model

The reason we would not normally consider a company like this is its linear business model, which at first sight contains few possibilities for leverage. The company operates valuable transport and cash handling services all over the world and basically what you put in in terms of resources is what you get out in terms of returns.

One might even be inclined to think that this is a business with some structural headwinds. As an increasing amount of transactions are moved online and some countries have even began to reduce the use of cash.

But so far, this isn't playing out as worldwide the company still sees increased volume (and also increased pricing). There are also relatively lightly served parts of the markets, like retail, that remain untapped. And the company isn't entirely unprepared, from the Q3CC:

And the second thing that banks know that cash is very important to their business and to their customers. They also know that's not necessarily where they longer term want to focus, and, therefore, our ability to provide them not only the best services but the ability to provide additional services that provide them the opportunity to outsource more of all of the issues and services around cash that they do today.

But even in essentially linear business models there are times of non-linearity, or opportunities for leverage. For instance when the business is badly run and offers restructuring opportunities, or when acquisitions might reap important synergies, or when the company can apply its core capabilities in adjacent markets.

It could also be that the company is a cash cow, extracting a steady flow of cash which is paid out to investors in share buybacks, creating non-linearities. Or in the form of dividends, reinvesting these would enable investors to create their own non-linearities (the magic of compounded interest).

This is for instance the reason we liked the shares of a company called Eaton (ETN), which is doing both.

Given the turn-around in earnings of The Brink even when revenues were declining, it looks like a substantial part of restructuring opportunities have already been taken advantage off.

However, it's proof they are able to create a fair amount of leverage, which, given the low growth in many of its markets, seems to be coming almost out of thin air. Let's see what the company is doing to improve shareholder value.

Improvement strategies

First of all, here is the company guidance, the targets of their three year strategic plan

The adjusted EBITDA target in 2018 is ex new acquisitions (of which there will be quite a few, see below) and management is confident that the 2019 adjusted EBITDA target ($560M) will be revised upwards.

Here is the plan itself:

Well, what improvement strategies to expand revenues and/or create leverage is the company applying? Here are some we'll discuss further below:

Acquisitions

Reduce headcount and other cost reductions

Restructuring pockets (France)

Sourcing

Acquisitions

One of the main routes not only to increase revenues, but also to improve efficiencies is to acquire other companies. Here is management explaining the benefits on the Q3CC:

We have a strong pipeline of core acquisition targets that offer new opportunities to increase route density and new customers and capture cost synergies with strong returns.

The company has already acquired 6 companies this year, which have yielded benefits (from Q3CC):

This year, we've already paid or committed $375 million on six acquisitions. Excluding Temis, our five completed acquisitions to-date added $40 million of revenue. $7 million of operating profit and $0.07 per share in the third quarter

There are more acquisitions on the way, $400M in enterprise value in each of 2018 and 2019, to be precise, roughly equal to the $370M spent this year.

Efficiency gains

One way to create leverage in the business model is to reduce the amount of personnel in the armored trucks that carry the valuables. The company has embarked on that road:

In Mexico, they are converting from four to three person crews.

In Canada, they convert to two people crews in the biggest market Ontario, finally matching the competition.

In the US they even move to one people crew.

And of course a host of efficiency gains come from acquisitions, the increased density of routes and branches, customer overlap, etc..

Sourcing

It's now strategic sourcing instead of procurement, but the idea is the same, to get synergies and efficiency gains from sourcing decisions, like reducing the 175 varieties of security bags to 20, or sharing truck designs between countries. This does apparently have an impact:

I would say the biggest impact they are having is in fleet and in the maintenance of that fleet as they optimize the fleet management systems and the role of actually purchasing the vehicles and then servicing them... Just like most areas of the company, if you added up all the savings, they would outperform the entire business.

Margins

And indeed, there is proof of the leverage they are creating:

One also has to realize these are GAAP figures, with the amount of acquisitions (six this year alone), there is a substantial gap between GAAP and n

Headwinds

The company is facing some headwinds though, most notably the tight labor market in the US. Q3 results were marred to some extent by this as they had to increase wages, but offsetting price increases will only kick in in Q4.

Then there were the hurricanes in the US, there were a couple of setbacks in France where they lost out on some tenders and some other stuff (legacy claims for prior year's payroll taxes, legal fees and settlements, roughly $5M).

Debt leverage

A pretty substantial increase this year, the company completed "a comprehensive debt refinancing with attractive rates, extended maturities and investment-grade covenants." Once again, these company's slides come in handy:

So net debt is now $570M, up $323M from the end of 2016.

CompuSave

These are the lines of intelligent safes that the company sells to the retail sector. Since the retail sector is still an important growth opportunity for the company, these safes matter a great deal. It brings considerable advantages:

Improve Loss Prevention: Brink's controls the entire cash management process, virtually eliminating exposure to internal and external theft.

Increase Productivity: Free staff from performing time-intensive, noncore operating tasks such as counting cash, researching discrepancies and preparing deposits.

Information Visibility: Enhanced reporting provides immediate verification of deposits, helping you audit cash activity by store, shift or cashier.

Reduce Capital Expenditures: With Brink's CompuSafe Service, there is no equipment to buy and maintenance is included, saving you costs.

Consolidate Currency: We can help you consolidate deposits to a single account, saving you the time and expense of managing multiple banking relationships.

Things are going well here, from Q3CC:

We've materially increased our CompuSafe sales in our ramp up acceleration of our order rate for that, that I'm very pleased with. And what we'll be able to show, I think by the end of this year, that we'll have achieved our sales rate for CompuSafe which is heavily also and focused on the smaller FY's, as well as mid-tier customers. And we'll be at sales rate for those that will put us above the ramp up rate that we are hoping to get to.

There wasn't any quantification of this in the 10-Q, which is a little disappointing.

Valuation

Management proudly reminded investors that the stock price has doubled this year and was up 125% over the previous 12 months. However, earnings are expected to grow 32% this year, and that's not keeping pace. Debt is also up substantially, as well as the share count. See the issuing of debt and equity:

Sp basically the company enjoyed a considerable multiple expansion:

Analysts see EPS of $3.04 this year rising to $3.64 in 2018. While the company does pay dividend (its yield has been reduced to just 0.78% due to the enormous rally in the shares), that valuation isn't cheap.

Conclusion

There are things that we don't like:

The substantial increase in debt.

The fact that revenues seem to be stagnant in most of their markets except Mexico and Latin America.

Valuation multiples can't be expanded forever.

What we like:

The company has a well thought out strategic plan.

The company seems to have a very successful formula and disciplined approach to acquisitions.

The company gets a lot of leverage out of 6% organic growth, as this translated into 37% operating profit growth, albeit at the expense of increasing debt and shares outstanding.

We think most of the 'easy' money has been made in this name (but in this market that can be said for many stocks) as we see no compelling reason for further multiple expansion.

However, earnings and adjusted EBITDA are still poised to rise at a healthy clip and as long as they do that, the shares will follow.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.