Best Bank In 'Towne' For A Flat Yield Curve

In addition, Towne Bank's core banking operation is top of its class, which should provide benefit when yields normalize.

The flattening yield curve has dominated the news headlines this month. The spread between 10 year and 2 year treasuries is now the lowest it has been in 10 years:

And this flattening has investors worried about bank earnings. The KBW Regional Banking Index has underperformed the S&P 500 by more than 18% this year:

But current underperformance is no reason to ignore a sector entirely. In fact, with today's relatively expensive market, the banking sector may be one of the few sources of relative value.

My goal in researching was to find a bank stock that I could buy today and comfortably hold through a period of low rates, even if things get worse.

I started my search with banks that get a larger source of their earnings from noninterest sources, such as wealth management fees, credit card fees, ATM fees, mortgage origination and more. My thinking was, if I could find a well run bank that generated enough income "on the side" from its core banking operations, I could find an investment today that is cheap relative to today's market, won't make me lose sleep if rates fall further, and has potential for higher long term returns.

Enter: Towne Bank

Towne Bank’s (TOWN) Non-Interest Income is buoyed by three main sources; each of which relate to its incredible real estate operations.

Towne Bank inherited the bulk of its mortgage operation through its merger with Monarch Bank last year. Over the first 9 months of this year, Towne Bank has generated $58.3 million from its residential mortgage operations, up 43% from the first 9 months of 2016. This growth happened despite interest rates being lower in early to mid 2016.

Towne Bank also collects commission from real estate insurance and title insurance services it recommends. For the first 9 months of the year this has resulted in $39.8 million in income, up 7.8% from 2016.

Lastly, income from Towne Bank’s real estate brokerage and property management services totaled $22.6 million for the first 9 months of this year, up 28% from 2016.

A Diversified Banking Operation

All of this, plus other small sources of noninterest income, give Towne Bank more than $144.6 million in noninterest income so far this year. Total noninterest income for 2017 should be north of $180 million. Not bad for a bank with a $2 billion market cap.

So far in 2017, 42.5% of Towne Bank’s revenue comes from noninterest sources. The largest source of which comes from residential mortgage sales, which has historically increased as interest rates fell due to the increase in mortgage refinancing.

How does this ratio compare to Towne Bank’s local competitors? (These numbers below are from the companies’ most recent 10-Q filing)

Xenith Bankshares (XBKS) generates $4.172 million in noninterest income, 12% of total revenue.

Old Point Financial (OPOF) generates $3.361 million in noninterest income, 28% of total revenue.

Southern Bancshares N.C. (OTCPK:SBNC) generates $5.525 million in noninterest income, 18% of total revenue.

In fact, Towne Bank generates a larger percentage of noninterest income to total revenue than even the large national banks that have significant credit card business, trading desks, and more:

Wells Fargo (WFC) generates $28.838 billion in noninterest income, or 40% of its total revenue.

SunTrust (STI) generates $846 million in noninterest income, 34% of total revenue.

BB&T (BBT) generates $1.166 billion in noninterest income, 38% of total revenue.

Bank of America (BAC) generates $10.678 billion in noninterest income, 42.1% of total revenue.

This gives me comfort that even if we are entering a tough period for banks, Towne’s business has diversified sources of income to help pull through.

More Than Just Mortgages

So is Towne Bank just a play on lower interest rates and increased mortgage refinancing? Hardly.

Towne Bank’s core banking operation is one of the best run in the region.

Since its merger with Monarch Bank in mid 2016, Towne Bank leads in deposit market share for the Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Newport-News metropolitan area (which is the 37th largest metropolitan area by population in the U.S.):

And with this growth, Towne Bank has maintained great credit quality in its loans, with just 0.15% of its loans classified as nonperforming as of the latest 10-Q. Compare that to the 1.21% average for U.S. Banks, and you will appreciate the due diligence that Towne’s bankers perform. (Source: Nonperforming Total Loans (past due 90+ days plus nonaccrual) to Total Loans.)

Despite a flatter yield curve, interest income for the first 9 months of the year was $77.8 million, up 8.4% compared to 2016. Towne Bank’s net interest margin for the most recent quarter was 3.43%, compared to the national average of 3.17% (Source: Net Interest Margin for all U.S. Banks.)

And as you can probably guess by now, Towne Bank’s returns have been above average as well. Return on assets was 1.26% for the most recent quarter, compared to the national average of 1.08% (Source: Return on Average Assets for all U.S. Banks.)

Is There A Margin of Safety?



Of course you and I can not be certain on what will happen with interest rates in the future. If rates normalize, Towne Bank will likely continue its stellar operation of business as normal. So I don’t think investors should worry about that.

Let’s assume a scarier scenario for bank investors - The yield curve continues to flatten, putting further stress on interest income:

Pretend long term yields drop further, so much so that it wipes out half of Towne Bank’s interest income. (To put that in perspective, at its worst Towne Bank’s interest income fell just 3% from Q3 2007 to Q3 2008). Added to that improbable scenario, let’s assume that even though interest rates fall, mortgage refinancing doesn’t pick up and Towne’s noninterest income is flat (it more than doubled in 2012 from the increase in the number of people refinancing). Lastly, assume that Towne’s expenses stay flat as well, (even though they would likely fall as they pay less in commission and bonuses in this scenario).

Even in this dire scenario, Towne Bank still would make a profit.

(This is a good time to mention that Towne Bank never reported a loss, in any quarter, during the most recent financial crisis. A feat that many banks can not claim).

In Summary

Towne Bank is exceptionally run, with a diversified set of businesses that should help the bank weather any turmoil from a period of low interest rates. Currently, shares are off about 10% from their 52 week highs, a discount that has happened only a couple times this year.

Because of Towne's superior fundamental standing, management has been able to capitalize on previous downturns in the regional banking sector. If rates continue to fall, don't neglect one of the best run banks in America because of short term turbulence. Towne Bank has produced tremendous long term returns for shareholders, and is a company I am comfortable holding regardless what happens to interest rates, politics, or the stock market in general.

