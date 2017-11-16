Target: There's Still More Room For More Losses

Investment Thesis

I know this discussion will go sideways and I will get a lot of rocks thrown at me. But I'm doing it for your own good. We are going to make something very clear between you and me: I'm a dividend growth investor, I dislike Target (TGT), and I own shares of Amazon (AMZN). I know you will tell me I'm “The Dividend Guy” and I own shares of a non-paying dividend stock… OMG! Combined together, my shares of AMZN and Shopify (SHOP) represent 4.5% of my portfolio. They are the only non-paying stocks in my portfolio.

But this article is not about AMZN or how it will crush Target in the near future. This article is really all about how you should never touch a single share of TGT and focus on other retailers instead. Here's my anti-investment thesis on Target.

Understanding the Business

Target is among the biggest discount retailers in the U.S. With a market cap of nearly $30 billion, it is among the big 3 U.S. retailers with Wal-Mart (WMT) at $270 billion and Costco (COST) at $74 billion market cap. When you enter a Target, you can pretty much find everything you need for your household from apparels to food.

The brick and mortar retail business has not been popular within the stock market over the past 12 months. Threats coming from online retailers and limited long-term growth perspectives are among the reasons why Target and its peers are not among the most interesting picks in 2017.

Revenues

The first reason for not investing in Target is obviously its lack of long-term growth perspective. While the revenue trend between 2008 and 2013 looks nice on the graph, keep in mind TGT grew its revenue by a total of 9.80% over the past 10 years (Ycharts). This represents a CAGR of 0.94% over the past decade. During the same period, U.S. GDP grew by 32.75% (or 2.87% CAGR… three times TGT’s growth). For the record, AMZN grew its revenue by 910%... enough said.

Target was expected to show some light at the end of the tunnel with a sensational 24% online sales for this quarter. When you read the TGT press release and you look at the nice infographic, you cannot find TGT revenue growth for the quarter. We talk about comps and digital, but nothing about the big picture. If you dig deeper, you understand why. Here's TGT total sales for the quarter:

Source: Total Sales slide from TGT

The company published an impressive +1.4% revenue growth for the quarter. So where are the +24% online sales going? Target simply cannibalizes its own sales with its digital platform. It is not growing through its online store. As more people buy Target’s stuff online, their brick and mortar stores will become a burden carrying heavy expenses.

Earnings

The second reason not to buy TGT is its poor earnings growth potential. As opposed to Wal-Mart or Costco, Target is solely based in the U.S. We saw in the revenue segment that while the American consumer benefited from a growing economy, he/she did not go to Target to spend more money. Target miserably failed with what I would qualify as a half attempt to enter the Canadian market. Over the past five years, TGT did not do anything to make me trust that it can manage to find growth in the future.

As revenue barely moved over the past 10 years, we can tell the same thing for earnings over the past five years. To be fair, TGT EPS’ growth over the past decade is better at +48.65% or 4.04%. The problem I see is that the online challenge was not too much of a problem back in 2008. Now that TGT failed to adapt to this reality and failed to grow outside its main market, where else will management find future growth?

Dividend Growth Perspective

If I want to be positive for a minute, I would go and check Target’s dividend profile. After all, TGT is both a Dividend Aristocrat (25-plus years with a dividend increase) and a Dividend Achiever (10-plus years with a dividend increase). I personally think the dividend achiever list makes a great start for any dividend growth stock research. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

A dividend aristocrat with a 4.50% yield? Wow! Which other company pays that much in that group? Only one - AT&T (NYSE:T), with a nearly 6% yield now. Do you know what they have in common? Their business is not doing so great these days…

To be honest, the current dividend is far from threatened. Target is still generating strong cash flow and the business will not go bankrupt overnight. With both payout and cash payout ratios below 50%, TGT will definitely have its name among the Dividend Kings shortly (it currently shows 46 consecutive years of dividend increases and it needs 50 to make that list). However, I don’t think it is worth it to hold on to such a stock. A 4.50% yield is not enough to make a stock a good investment. Over the past 12 months, the stock dipped by about 24%. Even at a 4.50%, you must wait five years just to get your money back. I think there are a lot better opportunities on the market right now, don’t you think?

Valuation

The third reason not to guy Target is its valuation. What? The company is trading at an 11 PE! We are back to the financial crisis! This is exactly my point…

Imagine for a single moment that the U.S. economy enters in a recession 6-12 months from now. We are currently evolving in a healthy economy during a muscled bull market and TGT cannot convince investors to keep its money in. Imagine what would happen if the economy slowed down and consumers decide to keep their money in their pocket instead of going on a shopping frenzy for the holidays? In fact, the stock drop on November 15 was all about it. Even management is not convinced TGT will have a happy holiday season.

Trying to find more rationale behind a buy thesis, I decided to play around with the dividend discount model. After all, TGT is a dividend growth giant. Let’s treat it this way. I used a 4% dividend growth rate since management went with a 3.33% raise this year. I also consider it will need lots of money to invest in its online store, make an acquisition, or enter a new market to find growth. Since TGT is losing steam and the future of brick and mortar retailers is not glamorous, I decided to require a 10% discount rate.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $2.48 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 4.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 4.00% Enter Discount Rate: 10.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 9.00% 10.00% 11.00% 20% Premium $61.90 $51.58 $44.21 10% Premium $56.74 $47.29 $40.53 Intrinsic Value $51.58 $42.99 $36.85 10% Discount $46.43 $38.69 $33.16 20% Discount $41.27 $34.39 $29.48

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

Considering this chart, even with a 9% discount rate, TGT could easily fall again by another 10%. There is no deal here, there has not been one ever.

Final Thought

I'm pretty sure we will attend to another fight between TGT shareholders and AMZN believers. For that reason, I will leave you with a very interesting graph. We keep talking about how TGT is running through difficulties but it is a cash making machine. Just for fun, I have pulled out the cash from operations and the free cash flow for both companies. Guess who’s already on top?

* I know AMZN is a lot bigger and should generate even more cash flow, but keep in mind the AMZN strategy is heavy growth, not keeping its business afloat.

Disclosure: I do hold AMZN and SHOP in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.