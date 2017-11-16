Nvidia Forefront Of AI And Cryptocurrency

Even though crypto currency can influence Nvidia, it will only be in the short term.

Nvidia (NVDA) is a great looking company, enough cash in the bank to extinguish all of its debt and still keep a big lump of cash over. However, it’s not be needed to clear the balance sheet of its debt. Nvidia has issued two notes of $1 billion each, one due in September 2021, and the other in September 2026. With coupon rates of 2.20% and 3.20% respectively, indicating a low risk for both the lender and lendee.

If we look at Nvidia’s Free Cash Flow, we see that is has been growing for the last four years with double digits (over 30% each year). I will explain why Nvidia was doing so well in the past and from there extrapolate how it will fair in the future.

Two themes are important when looking at Nvidia, cryptocurrency and data center revenues. Both these themes have either a short-term effect on Nvidia or a long-term effect.

Two players

There are two kinds of graphics processing units (GPUs), discrete GPUs (dGPU), which has dedicated memory, enabling the GPU to make calculations without using resources of the central processing unit (CPU). The other kind is called an integrated graphics processing unit (iGPU), which relies on your machine’s memory to make calculations.

Nvidia plays in the dGPU market. And there are only two players in this market, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia.

As you can see in the table, Nvidia has a larger market share and it has been like this since 2007. The reason Nvidia has a larger market share is quite logical from a historical perspective. In the past AMD focused mainly on CPU development. However, after a feud with Intel (INTC), in which Intel lost, AMD was severely weakened and lost a big chunk of market share. The aftermath of the feud left AMD’s GPU segment severely underdeveloped. The company couldn’t keep up with the technological advances of Nvidia causing AMD to fall behind.

A second reason why AMD lost market share against Nvidia was a pricing war started by AMD and the rise of cryptocurrency. AMD developed a GPU with performances close to Nvidia’s GPU with a lower price to attract gamers back to AMD. However this plan backfired, cryptocurrency miners and E-tailers bought all the GPUs leaving the gamers searching elsewhere, Nvidia. And to rub salt in the wound E-tailers sold the GPUs at inflated prices. And to extend the wound further when the miners were done with the GPUs they sold it with a discount on the secondary market. Again leaving AMD in the dirt.

These events and several more made it possible for Nvidia to be where it is now.

Cryptocurrency – Short term

With the rise of cryptocurrency, GPU makers saw its sales grow. Nvidia said in its quarterly filings:

Our PC OEM revenue increased by approximately 200% due primarily to strong demand for GPU products targeted for use in cryptocurrency mining.

The revenue made with the rise of Ethereum coin was said to be around 10% of Nvidia’s total revenue. The problem with miners buying out all the GPUs is that, when mining the coins aren’t attractive anymore or when a currency tanks, they sell the GPUs with a discount on the secondary market. Making it an attractive buy for gamers who want to upgrade their rigged but don’t want to pay premium prices.

This problem has happened before in the past with Nvidia and with AMD. However, Nvidia was prepared this time and made a dGPU that targetted cryptocurrency miners, which is not attractive for gamers. However, this does not mean that there are no zero risks for Nvidia if cryptocurrency tanks, as earlier mentioned the dGPUs sold for mining makes out around 10% of Nvidia’s sales. That would perish if cryptocurrency declined. However, analyst Mark Lipacis says that Nvidia aren’t at a serious risk he writes:

We actually believe that the technology they are based on, called Blockchain, which supports secure accounting of distributed ledgers, has applications in financial services beyond cryptocurrencies. We expect demand for Blockchain GPUs (including for cryptocurrencies) to continue to grow and become an important driver for GPU growth, even if with some degree of volatility.

Which would imply that if cryptocurrencies were to fade, the Blockchain technology would still stand, making the GPUs invaluable.

Data center revenue – Long-term

On November 9th Nvidia held an earnings conference call in which the CFO Colette Kress said:

Moving to data center; our data center business had an outstanding quarter. Revenue of $501 million more than doubled from last year and rose 20% on the quarter and its strong traction of the new Volta architecture. Shipments of the Tesla V100 GPU began in Q2 and ramped significantly in Q3, driven primarily by demand from cloud service providers and high-performance computing.

And said she also said that every other major server OEM and cloud providers are adopting V100.

In China, Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent announced that they are incorporating V100 in their data centers and cloud server, service infrastructures. In the U.S., Amazon Web Services announced that V100 inferences are now available in four of its regions. Oracle Cloud has just added Tesla P100 GPUs to its infrastructure offerings and plans to expand to the V100 GPUs.

However just because the V100 is adopted by major server OEM and cloud providers does not mean that it would stay this way forever.

Intel already announced Lake Crest “a deep learning ASIC that it promises will have "unprecedented levels" of parallel processing abilities and "more raw computing more than today's start-of-the-art GPUs" (a clear reference to Nvidia). Lake Crest, due later this year, is also said to support 1 terabyte per second of memory bandwidth and to rely on an interconnect that's up to 20 times faster than standard PCI Express links.”

AMD is also not just sitting around doing nothing. The company launched the Radeon Instinct server GPU line. Which is not as powerful as the Tesla V100 but for a first of its line it is doing decent.



Not to worry

Even though the competition is not sitting around, Nvidia has an edge because of the head start with the early adoption of the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) V100. Developers are already familiar with Nvidia’s programming interface and development kits. Making it easy for Nvidia to keep the market share. The only thing the company has to do is, keep improving its current technologies. And as you can see in the chart that is what the company keeps doing, raising its R&D expenses accordingly.

Price

All in all, Nvidia is doing extremely well. The company’s free cash flow is growing steadily making it possible to invest in newer and better technologies. It has positioned itself at the forefront of AI development with its Tesla V100 GPUs. If the company keeps up doing what it does best, making better technologies it would seem that it there is little downside to Nvidia. One thing to note is, even though the company is doing extremely well, we at Playing The Debt do not think that this is the right moment to buy Nvidia. Not because it would be a bad decision but because we at Playing The Debt like certainty. With a price of $212 (at the time of writing), we think that the stock is over-priced, and the P/E of 60 confirms that.

If you have already bought Nvidia, we don’t suggest you to sell it for it is a good stock to have in your portfolio.

