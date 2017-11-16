Roxgold's (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Kelley Stamm - Manager, IR and Communications

John Dorward - President and CEO

Paul Criddle - COO

Yan Bourassa - VP, Geology

Tyron Breytenbach - Cormark Securities

Gabrielle Gonzalez - Echelon Partners

Alvin Islam - Haywood Securities

Kelley Stamm

Thank you and good morning everyone and welcome to Roxgold's 2017 third quarter results conference call. Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Please note that all dollars are in U.S. currency unless otherwise noted.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Natacha Garoute, Chief Financial Officer; Paul Criddle, Chief Operating Officer; and Yan Bourassa, Vice President, Geology.

I'll now turn the call over to John.

John Dorward

Good morning and thank you for joining us. We [Indiscernible] on site of Yaramoko falling into those mine sites during which we hosted a large group of our analyst and investors. We have been tested on the call with [Indiscernible] Toronto which should mean there are any unforeseen technical difficulties with the line than [Indiscernible] take out of the call.

Safely [ph] Roxgold remains at the forefront of everything we do and we're very pleased to continuing our strong safety culture achieving over 3.4 million hours without a loss-time injury and no LTIs recorded since the beginning of operations.

Our third quarter results was strong and continued the trend of solid operational and financial performance that we have seen over the course of 2017. Perhaps even more exciting as been awaited our few quarter started off. October saw a record 34.5 [Indiscernible] tonnes produced from the underground mine as well as record time processes lines. Importantly, October mine production included 19,000 tonnes of high-grade ore which replaced the planned increased in contribution by production ore.

This performance has positioned us to deliver cash operating cost for the year at the lower end of our guidance in addition, we anticipate being well within range for all-in sustaining cost and at the upper end of our rated production range.

We recently released the results of the feasibility studies where extension projects abated to step. This brownfield development is projected to increase Roxgold's annualized gold production run rate to over 150,000 ounces in a little over 12 months from now. I will provide more details of this exciting projects later in the call.

Turning over to the main highlights of Q3. Production for the quarter totaled 28,410 ounces of gold with 27,912 ounces sold for revenues of $35.9 million. Cash operating cost per ounces produced was $445 with a total cash cost of $523 per ounce sold.

Besides, all-in sustaining costs were $779 per ounce and an overall all-in sustaining cost of $833 per ounce reflected the company's continued investment in underground development. The company generated cash flow from mining operations totaling approximately $18 million to cash flow per share of CAD$0.06 or $0.05.

Now to our operational performance for the quarter, 836 meters of underground waste development was achieved with 76,480 tonnes of ore being mined and 65,670 tonnes milled at a head grade of 13.6 grams per tonne. Grade performance was in line with expectations and is expected to increase in the fourth quarter.

Yaramoko's processing facility continued to report excellent gold recoveries of 98.6% and mill operating time was over 95%.

Here we show the progress in underground development maintenance versus expectations from our 3,014 feasibility study. As you can see, we have greatly outperformed the original plan which has put us in a strong position to continue delivering.

The loss of mine all-in sustaining cost per ounce was estimated at $590 per ounce in the feasibility study and as you can see on the left hand side graph, expanded was effectively front-end loaded as the mine will set-up.

2017 all-in sustaining cost was estimated at $751 per ounce and I believe that given the outlook for the current quarter that we will be very much in line with this estimate come the end of the year.

During the third quarter, we increased our production guidance range by 10,000 ounces from 105,000 to 115,000 ounces to 115,000 to 125,000 ounces. Based one year-to-date production results, we expect to come in at the upper end of this increased range.

Cash operating costs for the first nine months sits at $445 per ounce which is at the bottom end of our guidance range of between $445 and $490 per ounce. We expect to remain at the lower end of this range over the course of the fourth quarter.

All-in sustaining costs for the nine months period was $794 per ounce, again, with the outlook for a very strong quarter -- Q4, we expect to be comfortably within the guided range at the end of the year.

Ounces available by developments excess stopes and development ore drives increased over the third quarter from a 190,000 ounces to approximately 228,000 ounces. The accelerated development rates continue to position Roxgold in a strong position to deliver high grade ore to the processing plant.

In addition, the fourth quarter of 2017 will mark the commencement of the first underground drilling platform at the 55 Zone which is set to commence from the 5049 level or approximately 260 meters below surface. This will provide the first underground drilling platform for reserved definition drilling, as well as starting to infill the day per inferred resources.

The recent performance at Yaramoko has continued to generate strong cash flow from mining operations, which for the third quarter amounted to $18 million. Cash flow from mining operations per share was CAD$0.06 or $0.05 for the quarter, while adjusted earnings per share was $0.03 in both Canadian and U.S. currencies.

Year-to-date cash flow from mining operations was nearly $62 million and on a per share basis was CAD$0.22 or $0.17. Adjusted earnings for the nine months was $23.5 million or CAD$0.08 and $0.06 per share.

In addition, Roxgold has continue to pay down its bank debt with total repayments for the quarter of nearly $4 million, bringing the total year-to-date to approximately $25 million, resulting in a balance at quarter end of just over $50 million versus the original $75 million facility at the start of the year.

The cash flow waterfall provides details of cash movements over the quarter. Cash continues to build over the course of the third quarter and the company's cash position increased by approximately $7 million with net cash increasing by approximately $10 million after taking the quarter's principle repayment into account.

Following the debt repayment, loss gold moved to a net cash positive position. While VET receivables increased by $3.1 million, the quarter was marked by the receipt of a refund of $1.3 million from the government of Burkina Faso.

The cash flow waterfall for the nine months period highlighted the aggressive expenditures in underground development, debt repayment, and a substantial build-up in VET paid. The fourth quarter is expected to further contribute to the company's emerging financial strength.

Turning to Roxgold first expansion project, Bagassi South, we were extremely pleased to release the positive feasibility study results last week, which demonstrated robust project economics and an after-tax in total rate of return of 53.2% with a 1.88% [ph] high back on the initial capital. This expansion adds substantial value to Roxgold while adding additional high grade ore of nearly 12 grams per tonne and increasing Yaramoko's annual gold production by approximately 40,000 ounces per year.

As I mentioned earlier, this would bring the annualized gold production rate at the Yaramoko to application 150,000 ounces with the first ore expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Consistent with our commitment to add accretive growth while managing dilution, the Bagassi South expansion is expected to be self-funded by the company for existing cash and internal cash flow.

We were also pleased to report the preproduction capital accounting slightly lower at $29.6 million compared to our original estimate of $32 million. On the operating side, we were able to capture synergies with the existing Yaramoko operation, which resulted in cash operating cost for the life if mine at Bagassi South of $361 per ounce and the all-in sustaining cost of $630 at the new project.

We continue to advance the projects and expect to commence early works on infrastructure and procurement later this month. All of the accommodation used for the current [ph] expansion has been completed and the company has substantially advanced the permitting aspects of the projects.

A key milestone was the submission to the local regulator of the Environmental Social Impact Assessment or ESIA, which was completed in October and is currently under review. We anticipate the results of the review by the end of this month, along with the positive development decision shortly thereafter.

On November 1st, we released results of the 2017 55 Zone drilling program which was the second phase of the deep drilling in the 55 Zone. This program was designed to follow-up on the late 2016 program which included Hole 426, the widest mineralized zone ever existed on the project at the time and which returned 20.1 grams per tonne of gold over nearly 24 meters.

In the most recent program, the first wedge [ph] hole drilled from Hole 443 intersected two zones of high graded ore signs [ph] with a wide Shear -- within a wide Shear zone which extends the high grade achieved through the depth of 1,100 meters below surface. This hole was drilled down from Hole 426 and added 175 million as a step-out.

Following the first phase of the drilling at Bagassi South, which was completed earlier in the year, a decision was made by management to follow-up with a second program focusing on infill and expansion drilling along with QV Prime structure, the second mining structure at Bagassi South.

As we have reported prior, QV Prime has returned some high grade results in the inferred results sit quite close -- about 70 meters to the main QV1 structure which forms the basis of the recent [Indiscernible] feasibility study.

The program objectives is convert the inferred results of 36,000 ounces of 22 grams per tonne to indicate sales and subsequently drill down below the current inferred resources. If this program is successful, this could provide additional reserves at Bagassi South, which could be accessed by the plains underground infrastructure given its proximity to QV1. We expect the QV Prime drilling program to be completed in the fourth quarter which is anticipated to be incorporated in these updated resource estimate in early 2018.

As growth is a strong focus for us, the rate of drilling programs along the Boni Shear zone Haho and the other regional targets that are currently underway as well as the Houko soil and auger program to follow-up on the third quarter IP survey.

We also look forward to reporting results of the QV Prime infill drilling programs, targeting the upper end to the high grade ounces to indicate resources.

As mentioned earlier in the call, we continue to advance the early works infrastructure and procurement to facilitate the Bagassi South expansion and anticipate the state of the permit to start mine development early in the next -- in the New Year.

In addition, we remain confident of the very strong pace to the year as operations continue to deliver strong production results.

In summary, Roxgold continues to fire on all cylinders, demonstrated by robust operating results, stated compliance in place at accretive non-dilutive value and growth through a compelling regional exploration program.

Thank you for your time this morning and would now like to welcome any questions.

Your first question comes from Tyron Breytenbach with Cormark. Your line is open.

Tyron Breytenbach

Hi guys. Congrats on the quarter. It's been a really stable operation and nice to see someone kind of live up to the expectations set by the feasibility studies. So, I have a couple of questions for you here. I mean, obviously, we all noticed the big spread between cash cost and all-in sustaining costs and I know that was laid out in the feasibility study, but I guess I'm just curious can you remind us when does that start to wind down and that spread close? Or doesn’t wind down given you're finding more material at depth, you're opening up Bagassi, but if you could lay out that part a little bit I think that be quite helpful?

John Dorward

No problem, Tyron, I might let Paul tackle this one.

Paul Criddle

Hi Tyron. Look I think you've laid it out -- you're on to it. There's really a tension now the year at similar rate to what we're seeing now. I anticipate 2018, we'll see a reduction in rates from 2017 of about 10% to 15%. However, if I give you success of debt, we expect for development to continue for longer, albeit at reduced rates from 2019.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay. Thanks for that. And I mean Bagassi really helps with the strike length and the ounce per vertical meters. So, are you prioritizing exploration of finding more Bagassi? I thought that was just a really neat kind of bolt-on study that leverage your existing infrastructure and so clearly it makes sense to find more of those. Maybe Yan can comment on what he's looking for on the regional package? And as is the priority finding more Bagassis or kind of growing or converting existing infer to those?

Yan Bourassa

Morning Tyron. We're attacking it on both front, basically. I mean we have two drill rigs right now that are drilling at QV Prime, converting inferred to indicate and also extending the mineralization at depth. And we've been fairly aggressive with the regional program as well we've completed the IP surveys. So, we're going to start drilling on Haho and Boni Shear in the fourth quarter, probably at the end of November. So, we'll keep advancing the Bagassi South and then keep adding resources there and we're going to start drilling more regional targets.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay. Thanks. And then if I'm allowed one more just the obviously the moles [ph] was really impressive in the quarter, way ahead of nameplate. What's the driver there? Is it just the goals moving through the circuit a lot quicker than you thought? Or is it that mining flexibility and the fact that you've opened up so many more stokes just allowing you the tonnes on surface to kind of feed an outperforming moles most, so just any color on what's driving that beat would be helpful?

Paul Criddle

Look it's a fee component start. I think one, the fact that the mine is performing really well gives us some ability to make major stop loss in the wrong pit. So, that's a factor. Then probably the big driver is the fact -- and as John said we have transitioned to a majority -- transitioning to majority starting -- middle phase situation.

And within that the fragmentation from those -- from that maturity is very, very good. So, it's just a simple power consumption thing from a combination perspective. At the moment we're saying October and the first part of the November we're having in the rounds of 820 to 830 tonne a day I think was probably a little bit more in it in the coming months, but we're pretty pleased with that that character liability, it's very much driven by that study percentage which we expect to increase in the balance of this quarter and into next year.

John Dorward

Yes, just to echo Paul's comments. I mean we really outdone and see the benefit of that investment in underground development that we're spoken to of raining coal. The proportion of stokes ore to production to the development ore actually ticked over the 50-50 range during this quarter and is ramping up at the moment. I mean just this week, we had a record day out of the month, with 72,000 tonnes from the mine, predominantly stoke ore to the wrong pad, which was bit of a booster for us, so that was encouraging.

I think on the throughput of question, we've also had a Board meeting earlier this week where we approved some early work packages for Bagassi South, a week long was [Indiscernible] was the secondary crusher, which is really the half of the expansion. So, as we take the throughput from the nameplate 750 tonnes currently as Paul said, is sort of running around 840, and doing it pretty easily through a notional 1,100 tonnes per day.

So, I think with that secondary crusher coming on and that's seem dependent really of what we're doing at Bagassi South [Indiscernible] in any way and I know it will give us a little bit of extra flexibility as well.

So, as we continue to stay see some of those extremely productive days out of the mine, the mill will be over the course of next year will be increasing its abilities and that should so -- we -- hold on to your hats, it could get quite exciting.

Tyron Breytenbach

Okay, great. Thanks. Thanks for color.

Gabrielle Gonzalez

Good morning. Thanks very much and congratulations on a fine quarter. I have two questions. My first question is could you clarify if any Bagassi South CapEx, be it mill expansion or what have you is or will be going into sustaining capital and all-in sustaining costs? Or is it pure expansion capital for now?

John Dorward

So, the Bagassi South money that we're spending at the moment is really growth/expansion capital. So, over the course of the third quarter, we said a little bit of money ultimately works, so -- which again is characterized as growth.

We have completed the construction of the additional accommodation units that are originating. So, that's in place and gets -- on our site through yesterday with the first business to enjoy the luxurious new accommodation at Yaramoko and then as we roll forward, we just approved there's some additional works which includes detailed engineering, just taking the crushers I mentioned and a few other little pieces.

And then really we start in the New Year really ramping up that expenditure of that $29 million, which as I said in the start, is expansion.

Gabrielle Gonzalez

Okay, perfect. Thank you very much. And my second question is you mentioned that the company is expecting higher grades in Q4 as part of mine sequencing. So, based on the fourth quarter-to-date, do you have a round number for what grade might be expected over the quarter? And can we or should we expect recovery greater than 99% in the quarter as well?

John Dorward

Well, I'm looking at Paul and I'm thinking I can't believe, you kind of get there to 99% myself. And I'm asking most days why that is the case. I'm not -- I mean being seriously, I don't think there is a lot of scope for us to do that. I mean we really managed 98.6% and 99.2% and we've seen that pretty consistently across the Board since start really. So, I think -- sort of resolve myself that 99% market, the number I have to get used to, that I living hope. Yes -- in the grade, we're sort of looking around sort of -- between 15 and 16 grams over this quarter and that's certainly supportive of what we've seen to-date this quarter so far.

Gabrielle Gonzalez

Okay, perfect. Thanks very much for that. Those were all my questions.

Your next question comes from Alvin Islam with Haywood Securities. Your line is open.

Alvin Islam

Yes, good morning team. Congrats again on a solid quarter. My question pertains to timing on the increase of the plant capacity. So associated with Bagassi sales, when do you see some increased plant feed coming into that expansion from the 55 Zone? That's it for me. Thanks guys.

Paul Criddle

So, the current schedule first ore out of Bagassi into the plant in the fourth quarter of 2018. But as John mentioned earlier, the plant expansion drops in activity should be ramping up and filling the gap early in the fourth quarter. So, I'd expect to see that crushing circuit being commissioned in later third quarter.

So as we mentioned earlier, 55 Zone has a capacity to generate some more material. It will be avidly treated through that expanded project later in the third quarter I suspect.

Alvin Islam

Okay. Thank you.

John Dorward

I'd like to thank you everybody for joining the call today. If there are any follow-up questions, they can be addressed through myself or Kelly. And we look forward to speaking to you again when we report our fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full year results. Have a nice day. Thank you.

