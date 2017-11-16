Foster: Soon To Be A Growth Company

Investment Thesis

I first wrote about Foster (FSTR) when the stock traded for $12.65 with an article titled, Near-Term Problems, But Shares Are Clearly Undervalued. Now, in spite of the shares being about 70% more expensive, I believe that an investment now to be considerably safer than when it traded in the low teens. As it presently stands, there is practically no risk from Foster tripping debt covenants, which for a while, it appeared very likely that Foster was going to breach. The company is now on steady footing, with a strong outlook, but its shares are abysmally cheap.

Recent Developments

Before we get into Foster's current progress, the only reason I can think of why Foster could remain so cheap has to be from the fact that it is so under followed. And it is not under followed because it is a small cap, but of course, that plays some role, but I suspect that it is under followed because it is small and is diversified into different businesses lines, with no analyst that covers all the businesses which Foster operates in. While I have believed that to play some role, the fact that Foster previously did have analysts following it, does not tally up. So I'm stumped.

Foster released the quarter with results that at one point in its recent past they could only have dreamed about. Revenue was up 14.7%, gross profit came in very strong at 20% and new orders also up to 31.3%. All around, a very strong company which has been nicely nursed to health. And how did the market react? That is a real question, how did the market react? Well… it did not react. It was as if nothing happened. Whereas in my eyes, Foster's operations were now, full of vitality.

Margins

Source: SEC filing 2017 Q3

Foster carries reasonably strong margins. Which are not too bad for what for what Foster ultimately is, a manufacturing company. For example, industry-leading Caterpillar (CAT), which is a totally different company, while benefiting from strong economies of scale and significantly different fundamental, yet, still predominantly a manufacturing company; carries gross margins (normalized 5yr) of 27.3%. Which are not totally dissimilar to Foster's (normalized 5yr) of 18.6%. Ultimately, for what it is, Foster certainly punches above its own weight. And its margins are certainly improving and Q4 2017 is expected to finish in excess of 20%.

Cash Flow

Readers who had read other articles of mine on Foster will possibly know that the thing which has always passionately attracted me to Foster was its cash flow generation capabilities. Whichever way I look at it, I cannot stop but be astonished at just how little CapEx this manufacturing company uses. It is simply remarkable. While CapEx is earmarked to come in at $7 million for fiscal 2017, which is a pittance compared to what Foster generates in a normalized year in cash flow from operations - somewhere in the ballpark of $32-$35 million. Moreover, its trailing 9 months cash flow generation come in at $27.5 million, but this in spite of Foster heavily investing $19.3 million in inventory, in anticipation of a particularly strong fourth quarter.

Actually, compared with the 9 months of the same period a year ago, where Foster was being forced to squeeze as much working capital as possible to help it through a particularly stressful period, with the majority of the cash being used to pay down debt and some for its dividend (which has since been suspended), this time around, the company is incomparable shape, with its free cash flow being used to pay down debt, making Foster less risky.

Divestiture

During the earnings call, the company made a comment about its goal to exit its 45% interest in its joint venture. While LB Pipe JV had been a loss of $1.3 million in 2016, back in 2014 it had earned $1.3 million. Nevertheless, Foster felt that the joint venture was no longer strategic and now expects to generate some cash from this divestiture with which it will pay down debt.

Insider Ownership

Everyone that has ever analyzed Foster has talked about strong insider ownership. Therefore, not to bore myself by devoting too much energy to this dull endeavor of regurgitation, I will simply mention that in 2015, when Lee Foster II must have been approximately 68 years old he reversed his previous stance of selling his company's stock and actually purchased a small amount. In fact, he also sold the stock of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB); which with the benefit of hindsight was a very well timed decision; to buy into Foster. However, interestingly, while the amounts purchased by Lee Foster in 2015 where indeed quite small and hardly worth writing about, what is actually noteworthy is that he has no need to buy any stock since he already owned approximately 1.7% of the outstanding stock, at that time. In fact, in that year, for being the chairman of Foster, the cash earned from fees was approximately $110K, which was less than the sum he invested in the company; approximately $150K.

Additionally, another trait which I have felt particularly passionate about when it comes to insider compensation at Foster was just how tangible and aligned with shareholder management's incentives are. Historical these included:

- Corporate ROIC

- Corporate and Operating Unit Adjusted EBITDA

- Corporate and Operating Unit Working Capital as a Percentage of Sales

However, last year, a new metric was added; free cash flow:

In February 2016, the CEO discussed with the Committee the importance of preserving and increasing cash flow given challenging market conditions that he expected to continue throughout fiscal year 2016. After discussions with the CEO and Pay Governance, the Committee agreed that cash flow should be a critical incentive goal for 2016 and, to provide clarity and distinguish this goal from other annual incentive goals for the 2016 fiscal year, a separate program solely focused on the achievement of this goal would be implemented for fiscal year 2016 under the Annual Plan.

A truly remarkable and transparent management team. And then, this year the proxy says,

In February 2017, the Committee determined that the free cash flow goal was not achieved and, accordingly, there was no payout.

So it really makes you think, does it not, just how shareholder friendly Foster is? Yet, few investors are interested.

Growth Opportunity

Foster has forecast Q4 2017 to be higher than Q3 2017, although typically Q4 is the low season in this sector. Foster expects the midpoint of revenue to be on par with Q4 2015, very roughly at $138 million and certainly above Q4 2016 at $107 million. This would imply a 30% YoY growth rate from Q4 2016.

The business line which is expected to drive Foster's overall growth is its Rail and Construction, it biggest reportable segment. However, back in 2016, as its share price stumbled downwards the company was forced to take an impairment charge to two of its segments. A big impairment charge of $101 million to its Tubular segment, as well a slightly smaller, yet meaningful impairment charge to its Rail segment, of roughly $28 million.

Which leads me to the following thesis, in the past, before the energy market went south, back during 2013 to 2014, Foster had only two main contributing segments; its Rail segment and its Construction segment. Therefore, anyone looking over its 10-year financials would be expecting that Foster might not be able to grow in the near-term its revenue, organically, above the $600 million range. However, this thinking does not account for its recent acquisitions into its Tubular segment. This segment which has not had meaningful opportunity to grow might well turn out to surprise investors. For instance, take CEO Robert Bauer's comment,

we continued to see rising demand from the energy markets we serve. Test and Inspection Services [part of Tubular] for upstream applications have increased every quarter in 2017, where bookings and sales have more than doubled in the third quarter and year-to-date. And the midstream market recovery, which tends to lag the upstream recovery, has strengthened considerably as orders for Protective Coating of line pipe and measurement solutions for oil and gas pipeline applications were both more than double the third quarter of last year.

Takeaway

Foster has managed to pull through one of the worst energy downturns. Issues which had previously plagued the company have been dealt with in a timely and efficient manner. Foster is now significantly leaner than it was just 12 months ago, yet its shares remain remarkably cheap and do not represent Foster's potential. Foster is bigger and very different company than this time last year as is lead by a strangely honest and transparent management.

Additionally, as I have tried to highlight, Foster now has its Tubular segment performing significantly stronger, which also carries gross margins at 20%. So, investors can and should expect that in two years time, for fiscal 2019, its revenue might be hitting historical highs for this company; and with those historical highs, so too will be the multiples which investors will be happy to pay.

