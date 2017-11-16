Tesla Semi: What I'll Be Watching

This article was published for Tesla Forum subscribers on Monday. We will hold a Live Chat session throughout tonight's event and would love to have you there.

Tesla (TSLA) will reveal its semi truck on Thursday, November 16, at 8:00 p.m. Elon Musk Time ("EMT"), so set your clocks for half hour later.

My experience with TSLA has been that market participants heavily discount any management guidance. Therefore, aside from a potential "buy the rumor, sell the news" run-up until Thursday, I do not expect a significant jump in share price until Model 3 bottlenecks are resolved and signs of increasing deliveries emerge. This playbook, of course, is subject to change if we get mind-blowing news on Thursday:

Tesla's entrance into the Class 8 truck market does, however, have implications on the company's long-term intrinsic value. In order to understand these implications, I'll be watching the following four factors:

1. Range and Price

When Elon Musk said that "semi specs are better than anything I've seen reported so far," he was likely referring to this headline from Reuters:

Exclusive: Tesla's 'long haul' electric truck aims for 200 to 300 miles on a charge.

In order to compete effectively with a diesel semi truck, which can travel up to 1,000 miles with a full tank, Tesla Semi will need to have a longer range than the one indicated above on a single charge.

The problem, however, is that for a long-range, an all-electric semi truck would need a humongous battery. An InsideEV article earlier this year estimated that for an all-electric semi truck to have a range of 600 miles, it would need to have a battery size of 1,200 kWh, which could cost Tesla $120,000 to produce, even assuming a low battery cost of $100/kWh.

I do not expect Tesla to have achieved its battery cost target of $100/kWh, so it will be interesting to see how Tesla plans to attack this fundamental problem.

2. Charging Speed

With such a large battery comes the issue of charging speed.

At the current charging rate of 120 kW at Tesla's Supercharger locations, a 600 kWh and 1,200 kWh battery would take five and 10 hours to charge, respectively. Even with Porsche's upcoming ultra-fast 350 kW charge rate, it would take more than three hours to charge a 1,200 kWh battery, assuming a single point connection. This is not practical.

Maybe because of this, in December of 2016, Elon Musk shared the following tweet:

The time it takes to fully charge a Tesla Semi will be an important factor, because truck drivers will not want to wait at a Supercharger location for hours on end, and fleet operators will not want to pay truck drivers for doing nothing for hours on end, which brings me to my next point.

3. Self-Driving

I do not expect Tesla, or any other company, to achieve Level 5 autonomy (i.e. no steering wheel) for years to come. As many companies are finding out full self driving is a difficult problem to solve with a seemingly insurmountable number of "edge" cases.

Having said that, however, we also know that a truck driver's wages and benefits comprise more than 40% of the total marginal cost per mile, according to this recent update from the American Transportation Research Institute.

In other words, any advancements around vehicle autonomy could dramatically reduce the marginal cost per mile across the trucking industry, which could increase the total addressable market for a Tesla semi.

4. Market Size And Competitors

As the following graph illustrates, the U.S. Class 8 Sales have ranged between ~200,000 to ~250,000 units throughout last five years:

Source: www.statista.com

There's not enough information available on international Class 8 markets, but since the U.S. Gross Domestic Product of nearly $20 trillion comprises one quarter of the Gross Global Product of $80 trillion, and the global trucking industry accounts for a large portion of goods transportation across the world, it would be reasonable to estimate that the global Class 8 market size could approach one million units per year.

Of course, this is a very rough back-of-the-envelope calculation, which is why I will be looking for any numbers Tesla chooses to share during Thursday's event.

One More Thing

If Tesla announces a cost-share partnership with one or more of its potential customers, such as Wal-Mart (WMT) or Coca-Cola (KO), both of which own large fleets of semi trucks, combined with a large number of reservations, then the stock price would likely react positively on Friday and next week.

Bottom Line

Tesla's entrance into the Class 8 market has wide-reaching implications on the company's intrinsic value. I recommend everyone to tune into Thursday's webcast, and I also welcome all members to Tesla Forum Live Chat for a rich discussion throughout the event.

