Has Plains All American Turned The Corner?

Viva La Vida

There is no way to sugar coat this. Plains All American (PAA) (Plains GP Holdings (PAGP) as well) has been in free fall, dropping by more than 61% over the last three years, compared with drops of 43% for the Alerian MLP Index (AMLP), and 34% for industry bellwether Enterprise Product Partners (EPD). Over this time, EBITDA per unit on a TTM basis dropped from a peak of $6.2 in 2013 to $2.5 in the most recent quarter. The company, which had built a sterling reputation for meeting or exceeding expectations, missed guidance in just about every quarter since 2015. The distribution, which as of November 2015 had risen for 44 quarters to $0.70, is now at $0.30—a level not seen in ten years.

The fall from grace is reminiscent of “Viva la Vida,” Coldplay’s (timely) 2008 hit song. Greg Armstrong, Chairman and CEO of PAA/PAGP, was one of the most respected and influential leaders in the MLP space. His perspectives on the industry, shared during PAA’s quarterly earnings calls, were eagerly anticipated and widely quoted in trade publications.

What happened?

Figure 1: PAA EBITA/unit and Distributions

Too Much of a Good Thing

Going into 2014, with oil averaging over $100/barrel, shale producers were minting money. Unlike traditional oil exploration, which requires long lead times, high up-front capital, and the risk of encountering a dry hole, shale oil production is more like a manufacturing operation. There is essentially no exploration risk, costs are predicable, and incremental improvements steadily increase productivity. The combination of low risk and sky-high returns created an irresistible combination, and money poured in.

Producers quickly outstripped existing pipeline takeaway capacity, and in order to keep the growth engine churning, they resorted to the far more expensive option of shipping oil by rail. More pipeline takeaway was needed, and to help projects along, producers underwrote the development by signing long term contracts with generous terms, including minimum volume commitments (MVC).

Then, in 2014 oil prices plunged, and the music stopped. Producers reacted quickly, and in most basins oil and gas production soon started to decline. Unfortunately, pipeline construction couldn’t be scaled back as easily as production. Pipeline construction continued, and as these projects went into service, the MVCs came due. Since production had not grown, as had been expected when the projects were conceived, the barrels required to meet the MVCs had to be taken from the existing supply of uncommitted oil. In some cases, producers actually purchased oil from their competitors to meet their MVC commitments. And why not? From their perspective, the pipeline takeaway capacity was a sunk cost.

PAA’s Supply and Logistics (S&L) business was built, to a large extent, on buying uncommitted oil and natural gas liquids (NGLS) from supply basins, contracting for transportation, and selling to end users. As recently as 2013, the S&L business generated almost $1 billion in adjusted EBITDA. Even in the depths of the Great Recession, the S&L segment had delivered $300 million in EBITDA. No more. The “uncommitted barrel” went the way of the all-American buffalo, and Plains found itself fighting over a dwindling heard. Competition for these barrels became so intense, basin differentials actually reversed. That is, crude at the supply basins started to trade at a higher price than at demand centers.

PAA expected pipeline overcapacity to drive rail volumes down and for basin differentials to narrow. But they did not expect the differentials to become negative, and for this condition to remain for as long as it has. The net result was that the S&L segment didn’t just decline, it collapsed.

Figure 2: PAA Adjusted EBITDA by Segment. (Source: PAA Investor Presentation dated September 21, 2017)

Fortunately for Plains, they too had cashed in on the good times by locking in MVCs for several large accretive pipeline projects, and most of these are currently in the final stages of completion. As these projects go into service, fee based (non-S&L) revenues will grow, and capital expenditures will decline, providing a double boost to operating cash flow.

Figure 3: New Growth Projects and Capital Expenditures. (Source: PAA Investor Presentation dated September 21, 2017)

Happy Days?

Plains responded to the crisis by flexing its balance sheet, pushing the unadjusted debt/EBITDA ratio from a pristine 3.5 to a peak of just under 6.5 in Q2 2015. For a time, PAA expected more debt, non-core asset sales, together with a transaction to eliminate incentive distribution rights (IDR) that resulted in lower distributions, to carry them through the downturn. But as the S&L business continued to deteriorate, and in 2017 the company found itself at risk of losing its investment grade credit rating. The distribution was no longer sustainable.

Faced with the need to cut—yet again—Plains ripped out the band aid and slashed the payout. The cut boosted distribution coverage to 150%, and created enough free cash flow to allow them to get to their leverage target in just six quarters. Once the balance sheet is back under control, PAA expects to resume distribution increases while maintaining a “healthy fee-based coverage.”

In the Q3 earnings call, Greg Armstrong said current market conditions were making it difficult for them to forecast S&L’s EBITDA contribution, and that for this reason, they would “adopt a distribution approach underpinned by fee-based business activities and position PAA for sustained distribution growth in 2019 and beyond.” (Source: PAA Investor Presentation dated September 21, 2017).

Taking a page from Enterprise Product Partners and Sunoco Logistics, in effect, Plains plans to use any cash flow generated from the volatile supply and logistics segment to reduce or eliminate the need to raise equity capital.

[The] expected result of our action [includes the] potential for distribution step change(s), mid-to-upper mid-single-digit growth, or combination thereof.” (Source: PAA Investor Presentation dated September 21, 2017).

Are happy days back?

Figure 4: PAA Financial Leverage Compared with EPD

Red Queen's Race

All in all, strong coverage, investment grade balance sheet, beaten down valuation, combined with a solid 5.9% yield and the prospect for step changes in the distribution within 18 months, is not a bad value proposition. But unfortunately, there is a catch. A key assumption in PAA’s plan to reduce leverage is that S&L profit contribution will not be negative.

Figure 5: S&L Segment Adjusted EBITDA. (Source: PAA Investor Presentation dated September 21, 2017)

Yet in Q2 and Q3 of this year, S&L’s contribution was negative, and if current trends persist, it is not impossible the for the segment’s EBITDA contribution for an entire year to be negative. The reality is that in 2017, 27% of PAA’s “fee-based EBITDA” was paid by the S&L segment (items C and D on Figure 5), sometimes at a loss.

In the past, the market value of PAA’s fee based services exceeded the standard tariff, and the benefit of this was captured in the S&L segment. But this benefit has evaporated. S&L continues to pay PAA’s other segments the same fee, and the segment’s volumes have remained fairly level, but the profit margin has been dropping like a rock, and so far, there is no sign it has reached bottom. As long as the net benefit to the company is positive, I see no reason PAA would not accept a loss in the S&L segment.

It’s a bit like the Red Queen’s Race in Alice in Wonderland, except that in this race, running as fast as you can will not keep you in place, it will just slow your retreat. S&L has moved back to the starting point, where their net contribution is close to zero, but as of the last quarter, the retreat hasn’t shown any sign of ending.

Figure 6: S&L Contribution to Fee Based Revenue. (Source: PAA Investor Presentation dated September 21, 2017)

Figure 7: PAA Supply & Logistics Segment Volumes. (Source: 2016 Form 10K)

Asymmetric Opportunity

The risk of negative S&L margins may have been one of the reasons PAA cut the distribution so steeply. In 2017, the portion of fee based margin covered by S&L is expected to be about $540 million (0.27 x $2 billion). Even in the unlikely event half of this margin disappears in 2018, this would be more than offset by the $300 million growth in EBITDA from new projects backed by MVCs, and the expected $150 million drop in capital expenditures next year provides an additional margin of safety.

The draconian cut effectively limits the downside risk. If conditions do not improve, the deleveraging program would not play out as fast as originally planned, but neither their distribution nor their credit rating would be threatened. On the other hand, if oil prices stabilize and US production increases, Plains should benefit disproportionately. The excess capacity that has been pressuring margins in the downturn, would act as a tail wind in the recovery, boosting revenues with minimal incremental capital requirements.

In 2016, half of Plains’s crude oil transportation volumes were driven by Permian basin production, where excess capacity is currently thin and expected to be entirely gone by 2019. Unlike most other shale basins, Permian production has grown throughout the downturn. In time, oil production growth should improve basin differentials, enabling the S&L segment to, once again, generate positive EBITDA contributions.

The recent increase in crude oil prices has led to increased rig activity in a few areas where we anticipate production levels to increase, most notably the Permian Basin and the STACK resource play in Oklahoma. If production growth resumes and pipeline utilization increases, differentials should improve and approach transportation cost on a regional basis.” (Source: PAA 2016 Annual Report)

Figure 8: PAA Volumes by Basin. Source: 2016 Form 10K

Insiders seem to like the odds. In 2017, Greg Armstrong, CEO of Plains increased his investment in PAGP, by 200,000 shares. (PAA and PAGP represent essentially the same economic interest in the business. PAA is structured as an MLP and issues K1s, while PAGP is structured as a corporation and sends out 1099s.)

Other insiders have also added shares.

Figure 9: PAGP Insider Purchases as of November 14, 2017. (Source: Insider Monkey)

Insider Price Amount Relationship Remaining Holdings Date Mcgee $21.08 2,500 Officer 2,500 2017-08-10 Goyanes $21.25 20,000 Director 42,305 2017-08-09 Armstrong $21.53 50,000 Officer, Director 700,625 2017-08-09 Armstrong $23.41 50,000 Officer, Director 650,625 2017-06-21 Armstrong $27.64 75,000 Officer, Director 600,625 2017-05-10 Armstrong $27.66 25,000 Officer, Director 525,625 2017-05-10 Armstrong $31.00 50,000 Officer, Director 500,625 2017-03-01

Conclusion

Personally, I think units are attractive at current prices. I think Greg Armstrong navigated though the downturn as well as could be expected. The energy industry has always been cyclical, and this cycle has lasted longer than any since the 1980s. The underlying business appears solid, and is anchored in the Permian, which remains the lowest cost oil producing basin in the US. Sooner or later, I expect energy markets will rebalance, and US production growth will resume.

Between PAGP and PAA, I prefer PAGP because they issue 1099s rather than K1s.

Author's Note:

Thanks for reading. I am an individual investor, and (unfortunately) I can make mistakes. The notes I publish on Seeking Alpha reflect my thoughts as I make buy, sell, or hold decisions. It's not my intent to advocate the purchase or sale of any security. Please be sure to follow up with your own due diligence before making any investment.

