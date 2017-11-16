November 17 Natural Gas Weekly: Storage Forecast And Update On Supply/Demand Balance

This report covers the week ending November 10, 2017. Daily data for November 11 to November 16 is estimated. Daily data for November 17 is forecast. To read last week’s report, please click here.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption plus exports) totaled around 585 bcf this week (up 1.0% w-o-w, and up as much as 16.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive, but declined from 30% to 23% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above the nine-year norm since February 24, 2017. Higher number of heating-degree-days (specifically in the Northeast and Midwest) spurred heating demand, boosting national consumption to a 36-week high. Total exports (i.e., pipeline flows to Canada and Mexico plus LNG exports) increased only marginally form a prior week, but were up as much as 30% y-o-y thanks to strong LNG demand. According to Marine Traffic data, no less than four LNG tankers (total natural gas carrying capacity of 13 bcf) departed from Sabine Pass over the past seven days.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 24 consecutive weeks now. Weelhead output remains strong - specifically in the South Central and onshore Gulf Coast, but also in the Eastern part of the country. We expect this trend of positive annual growth to continue partly due to base effect and partly due to genuine recovery in output. We estimate that dry gas production could reach 79 bcf/d by mid-2018. Total aggregate supply of natural gas (production plus imports) averaged around 85.0 bcf per day for the week ending November 17 (up 9% y-o-y). Indeed, aggregate supply remains at a record high, but it is still not strong enough to balance rising demand (at least under the latest weather forecast). Overall, this week, total supply/demand balance should be positive, but is estimated to decline to just +4 bcf, which is the smallest weekly balance since March 17. The volume is some 7 bcf smaller than a week ago and is 28 bcf below the five-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below). In absolute terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices, since it is significantly below last year’s level and also below historical norm. That does not mean, of course, that natural gas prices will just simply move higher in an uninterrupted trend. If you want to know how we are navigating thorough the current market environment and see our trading exposure, consider signing up for our exclusive content (see the link below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

Storage

This Thursday, the EIA reported draw of (18) bcf, which was 2 bcf higher than our projection of (16) bcf. Total storage now stands at 3,772 bcf, which is 101 bcf (or 2.61%) below the five-year average for this time of the year. We believe that this market is currently driven by two themes:

Persistent underestimation of aggregate demand. Persistent belief that strong production is here to stay and that it will only be getting stronger.

The second theme means that too many traders will be too happy to short the rallies. And therefore, more often than not, natural gas will find itself being undervalued rather than overvalued. At the same time, the first theme will ensure that the market will be subject to occasional bullish surprises and irrational rallies. We say “irrational,” because surprises usually trigger emotions, not reason. And therefore, prices increase much faster than normally and reach much higher levels than necessary.

Below is the print screen from our storage forecast, issued on October 31, 2017.

You see a bullish forecast with bullish changes (from previous forecast). Do you want to know what happened to the price on that day? The market completely ignored the bullish forecast and the price plunged 2.3%. But then comes a bullish surprise and the price suddenly rises 11% over the course of seven trading sessions. Do you see the point?

Misinformation (or underestimation of demand) makes a surprise possible. Surprise creates an emotion-driven correction, which turns out to be much severe than prescribed by fundamentals alone. In other words, because the price did not increase on October 31 (as it should have in a normal, rational way), it had to rise later (under the conditions of surprise) and therefore it was destined to rise much higher.

Currently, we expect EIA to report a draw of (56) bcf next week (final estimate will be released next Tuesday). Our latest projection is higher than the comparable figure in the ICE’s latest report for EII-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, implying a possibility for a bullish surprise. Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -69 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from a five-year average should decline from -2.61% today to -4.45% for the week ending December 1. We are updating our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive regular update on key natural gas variables - production, consumption, exports and imports - consider signing up for our exclusive content.