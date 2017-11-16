Taking A Post Approval Look At Ultragenyx

The company has experienced several setbacks over the past year and will continue to face obstacles. However, its depressed share price appears appealing in light of future opportunities, commercial revenues and the advancing pipeline.

The PDUFA date for burosumab is April 17th and represents a major material catalyst for readers to be aware of, considering the blockbuster opportunity being targeted.

Shares of Ultragenyx (RARE) have risen just 12% over the past three years and fallen over 30% year to date.

As one of our holdings in the ROTY model account operates in the rare disease space (and several Contenders), I wanted to take a closer look at the company after the recent FDA approval. Part of investing or trading is not just looking at a company's individual thesis, but also at the macro picture and other competitors. If Ultragenyx does well over the next couple years (whether by management executing or via buyout), I suspect optimism could spill over to other rare disease stocks.

On November 15th the company announced approval of MEPSEVII for the treatment Mucopolysaccharidosis VII. The company estimates there are just 200 patients in the developed world and the company was issued a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher subsequently. The drug is an enzyme replacement therapy which replaces the deficient lysosomal enzyme beta-glucoronidase in patients. This rare metabolic, genetic disorder is caused by the deficiency of said enzyme which services to breakdown glycosaminoglycans dermatan sulfate, chondroitin sulfate and heparan sulfate and leads to complex GAG carbohydrates building up in tissues. This in turn leads to organ and tissue damage. While potential peak revenues are estimated to be around $100 million, the approval also adds credibility to this story and could be the first step for a rebound in share price. Additionally, I remind readers that the voucher could be sold to another party for around $150 million- in the past we've seen them be exchanged for anywhere from $67.5 million (Biomarin to Regeneron) up to $350 million (United Therapeutics to AbbVie). A recent exchange was from Sarepta Therapeutics to Gilead for $125 million. Also, I remind readers that the opinion from the CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) regarding vestronidase alfa in MPS 7 is expected in the first half of 2018.

Management made a shrewd move this year when they snatched up Dimension Therapeutics from another interested party, REGENXBIO. They did so without overpaying, as the total price tag was $152.3 million in cash. As a result they received the smaller firm's intriguing gene therapy pipeline, including DTX301 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase and DTX401 for glycogen storage disease type Ia.

In early October the company jointly announced with Kyowa that the FDA had accepted their Biologics License Application for anti-FGF23 monoclonal antibody burosumab to treat patients with X-Linked Hypophosphatemia (XLH). This was also granted Priority Review status and the drug candidate previously received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of XLH in pediatric patients of one year of age or older. The PDUFA date is April 17th and represents a major material catalyst for readers to be aware of. The opportunity for this drug is much higher, with peak sales potentially reaching $1 billion and Leerink predicting a 90% probability of approval (take with a grain of skepticism as always).

Figure 2: Rickets significantly improved according to 2 measures in pediatric study (source: corporate presentation)

I remind readers that data from a mid-stage study in pediatric patients under 6 years old showed marked improvements in rickets and bowing at 40 weeks, along with improved serum phosphorus levels into the low normal range after just one week of treatment (shown to be durable through 40 weeks). Again, these were patients with much more severe rickets at the start of the study versus those the company treated previously. Importantly, there were no new red flags regarding the safety profile of the drug candidate and data is suggestive that treatment earlier in the disease cycle could have a more pronounced impact on bone deformities of these patients.

Figure 3: Improvements in key secondary endpoints in adult patients (source: corporate presentation)

Not everything was peaches and cream though, as a key secondary endpoint was missed in the adult study (pain score improved by 0.79 for patients treated with burosumab compared to a 0.32 improvement among patients in the placebo group, p=0.0919).

Bone biopsy results from six adult patients revealed marked improvements in severe osteomalacia and will be included in the FDA review. Specifically, average bone volume decreased ranged from 24.3 percent to 7 percent (a 71% improvement).

For the third quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $396 million, which compared favorably to net loss of $79.2 million. Total operating expenses for the quarter were $83.9 million-

While the PDUFA date in April is a material event that could cause shares to run up, it is not the only one on the horizon. The CHMP opinion regarding their conditional MAA for pediatric XLH is expected prior to year end and 48 week data from the pivotal study in adult patients should be forthcoming in that time frame as well. While results will include change in serum phosphorus levels as well as changes in pain, stiffness and physical function, bone biopsy results won't come until early 2018.

As for other clinical candidates, management continues its discussion with regulators regarding pivotal study design for UX007 in Long-Chain Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders (LC-FAOD) and Glut1 Deficiency Syndrome (Glut1 DS). A phase 3 study (n=40) in Glut1 DS (randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, cross-over) is ongoing. Prevalence of the first condition in the United States is estimated to be in the range of 2,000 to 3,500 patients, while the latter is estimated to be in the range of 3,000 to 7,000.

If the above weren't enough, I remind readers that the company has a strong lineup of early-stage rare disease candidates to fuel growth for years to come.

Figure 5: Pipeline and associated patients for each candidate (source: Slideshow)

The company recently announced that patient dosing was completed in the first cohort of three patients enrolled in an early-stage study of DTX301 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. Early data from should be forthcoming in the next few months.

When pursuing such difficult indications not everything goes according to plan and this is expected. Back in February the company announced disappointing top-line data for UX007 in treating glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome patients with seizures (phase 2 study), while in August they announced a phase 3 miss in a pivotal trial evaluating aceneuramic acid extended release (Ace-ER) in patients with GNE Myopathy. Additionally, while intellectual property is generally strong the process is still in progress for certain candidates. For example, patents covering burosumab expire between 2022 and 2029. I also note that the company's collaborations with Takeda and KHK add significant credibility to the story, with the former involving Takeda's $65 million investment in Ultragenyx while allowing for a third purchase of shares later on. Ultragenyx benefits with its option to license additional Takeda rare disease programs which could also serve to fuel future growth. As for their deal with KHK, it involves 50/50 cost share along with 50/50 profit share in the United States and Canada for 5 years followed by tiered revenue share. In Europe KHK will take care of business while paying its partner royalties of up to 10%, while in Latin America the reverse is true with Ultragenyx owing a low single-digit royalty to KHK.

Management has a wealth of relevant experience, hailing from the likes of BioMarin, Roche, Novartis, Allergan and Baxter.

Ultragenyx is a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase an initial pilot position in the near term. The story may appeal more to those who prefer a company with several irons in the fire and less risk concentrated into a single candidate. Substantial upside remains while downside is somewhat cushioned by their growing pipeline and clinical collaborations. Significant challenges lie ahead, but the depressed valuation appears appealing in light of future opportunities, commercial revenues and the advancing pipeline.

Taking into account their cash situation and current burn rate, dilution in the near to medium term is possible. The risk of a regulatory downthumb for burosumab is possible, as are setbacks with other clinical candidates and ongoing trials as the past has already shown us. Even after approval, commercialization in rare disease markets is a difficult endeavor involving significant obstacles to overcome. Pricing for approved drugs could also be lower than anticipated, as I considered the $375,000 price tag for MEPSEVII to be significantly lower than anticipated considering how rare its prevalence is. The current political environment regarding aversion to highly priced treatments and possible changes in legal framework are also significant risks. For example, the new Republican tax bill could get rid of tax credits previously used for developing rare disease treatments.

