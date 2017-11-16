ROTY Edition 1 Volume 53: Updates And A Possible ASH Runner

As always, readers are encouraged to do their own due diligence, manage risk appropriately, and avoid blindly following.

I present to readers a possible ASH runner and 2018 trade that is attractive across multiple time frames with results from several studies coming in the near to medium term.

Welcome to the 53rd entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

Our model account utilizes a full-position size of $10,000 and can hold up to 10 positions. Trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated at the day's close. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so no matter a reader's account size, they can easily follow along and scale trades accordingly.

Author's note: Readers are encouraged to pay close attention to each entry in the series, as positions could be added to or sold at any moment for a variety of reasons (material events, red flags, swapping out for a more promising stock, etc.).

Expect one to three editions of ROTY to be published each week, depending on developments and trades.

Stocks mentioned in ROTY editions at times experience significant volatility, especially on days articles are published. Readers are encouraged to avoid the urge to impulse-buy, taking the time to evaluate ideas for themselves, doing due diligence, and only making trades as part of their own plan. ROTY is not about blindly following, but instead aiding readers in becoming better traders/investors as they make their own decisions.

Current Snapshot of ROTY Model Account

Above: Basic View

Below: Detailed Version

Performance Since We Started Tracking

Keep in mind that all trades take place at the day's closing price when an article is published for the sake of transparency.

While the benchmark (S&P 500) above is automatically included in TipRanks, readers should be aware that I don't care much for the use of portfolio benchmarks. For me, the past decade or so, it's only been about absolute returns, consistent profits, and learning from my rough patches.

Current ROTY Contenders

Remember that the Contenders List consists of stocks that are potentially setting up for a big move and/or have interesting catalysts coming up. They are not official ROTY ideas, but we keep an eye on them in case it appears one or more are setting up nicely (chart/fundamentals).

General Commentary

The biotech sector is having a nice bounce back today, with the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rebounding close to 1.5% for the day. I remind readers to exercise caution in choosing your entries, as the recent downtrend still appears in full effect.

IBB data by YCharts

Our Contenders List (bank of potential ideas) continues to grow and offers readers other tickers worthy of further research. I have added back former ROTY pick Summit Therapeutics in addition to a few tickers from my most recent articles with promising prospects.

Updates on Model Account Positions

Argenx (ARGX)- I want to highlight a possible ASH runner that readers should do further due diligence on. Expect my full article to come out by tomorrow. The Netherlands-based firm has intriguing technology, partnerships that lend credibility, promising early data and several irons in the fire. The stock is an IPO from May and looks to be in the early stages of a decent uptrend and possible run into the ASH (American Society of Hematology) annual meeting. Phase 2 data for lead program ARGX-113 across several indications is expected throughout 2018, while ARGX-110 (targets CD70) has shown encouraging early activity in CTCL (Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma) with interim data in CTCL and AML expected prior to year end.

Figure 3: Upcoming milestones (source: Stifel presentation)

Today's ROTY Model Account Trades

1. Initiating a pilot position in Argenx- The ROTY model account will own a quarter position established at the day`s closing price.

Final Thoughts

Keep in mind that my objective for readers is to make their own decisions, trading their own plans, and adapting ROTY to fit their own needs and objectives. If you don't agree with some of the holdings in the model account (or they simply don't appeal to you), consider substituting ideas from your own research while still implementing the overall strategy.

Feel free to ask questions, as we strive to have an ego-free atmosphere where readers bounce ideas off each other and contribute their own DD. The ROTY community consists of both expert and novice traders/investors who are quite generous with their time and knowledge.

In the end, the goal is to constantly improve, booking more profits and especially managing risk and emotions. We learn from losers and winners alike, knowing that if we stick to the process and analyze our trades, the end result is a growing brokerage account.

*Each position entails its own unique risks, from binary catalysts to disappointing data, competition to dilution. Weakness in the biotech space, as well as ideas with a lack of near-term catalysts, could also contribute to increased volatility.

**All positions in the ROTY model account are established at the closing price on the day this article is published for the sake of transparency.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVEO, GBT, GLYC, TRIL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.