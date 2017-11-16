China-Based LexinFintech Files For $500 Million U.S. IPO

We don't know the final details of the IPO yet. When the firm files that information, I'll provide an update at IPO Edge.

The firm operates two online consumer credit services and is growing revenues rapidly, reaching the $600 million mark in September 2017.

Quick Take

LexinFintech Holdings (Pending:LX) has filed an F-1 registration statement for a U.S. IPO of Class A ADSs (American Depositary Shares) in the amount of $500 million.

The firm operates online services Fenqile and Juzi Licai that make direct consumer loans and also acts as a marketplace to connect third-party lenders with individuals seeking credit.

LX is one of a cohort of rapidly-growing Chinese online financial services firms going public in the U.S., as investors indicate a significant appetite for these promising companies well-situated in a large and captive market.

Company

Shenzhen, China-based LexinFintech was founded in August 2013 to develop a sophisticated credit assessment approach with ‘more than 1,000 decisioning rules utilizing 5,000 potential data variables’ to make better credit decisions for young adults aged 18 to 36.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Jay Wenjie Xiao, who was previously a product manager at Tenpay, an online payment platform owned by Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). Mr. Xiao owns 36.6% of ordinary shares pre-IPO.

Major institutional investors include Installment Payment Investment (36.4% pre-IPO), K2 Partners (15.3%), Matrix Partners China (12.0%), JD.com Asia Pacific Investment (11.9%), Magic Peak Investments (6.6%) and Apoletto Asia (6.0%).

Technology

LexinFintech has created two platforms - Fenqile for direct loans made by the company and Juzi Licai for matching diversified, third-party lenders and individual investors with consumers seeking credit.

The company had 3.3 million active customers during the nine months ended September 30, 2017, representing a 34% increase over the same period in 2016. Also, as of September 30, 2017, the firm claimed ‘over 6.5 million customers with an approved credit line and over 20 million registered users.’

LX management did not disclose how active those registered users or customers are - commonly-used metrics such as DAU or MAU, Daily Active Users or Monthly Active Users, or other engagement indicators would be helpful to understand the level of ongoing interaction of users.

Market

According to a 2017 Oliver Wyman report on Chinese FinTech firms, outstanding loan balances for online peer-to-peer lending platforms has exploded in recent years, from RMB 31 billion ($467 million) in January 2014 to RMB 856 billion ($129 billion) by January 2017.

This spectacular rise represents a 27.6 times growth multiple in just a three-year period.

Furthermore, ‘China has overtaken the United States as the global leader in FinTech venture capital activities [in 2016] and represents 47 percent of global FinTech investments,’ as the chart below shows:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

China is also home to a growing number of ‘unicorns,’ tech companies that have a private valuation of at least $1 billion. Ant Financial, valued at $60 billion, is far and away the largest FinTech unicorn followed by Lufax’ valuation of $18.5 billion:

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

LexinFintech is shown in the above graphic with a private valuation range of $1 - $5 billion and is one of 13 Chinese FinTech startups with ‘unicorn’ status.

The growth of the Chinese FinTech market has been nothing short of dramatic. In the four categories of Financing, Investing, Insurance and Transaction, the chart below indicates the recent indexed growth history, with 2014 being a major inflection point.

(Source: Oliver Wyman)

During this tremendous growth period, the PBC (People’s Bank of China) cut the benchmark interest rate five times and lowered the required reserve rate six times. The effect of this liberalization is that it increased competition and allowed financial companies greater flexibility to vary the pricing of their products in order to target specific market segments based on their risk profile.

Also, during the past few years, the application of sophisticated machine learning and data mining technologies by these new financial services startups promises to improve their credit risk analysis of credit consumers for a given risk pool.

So, it isn’t surprising in hindsight that the market for financial products in China grew rapidly as a result of a more liberalized interest rate environment.

Competition

Major competitive vendors that provide a range of financial services include:

RenRenDai (RENN)

PPDAI (PPDF)

Qudian (QD)

9FBank

WeiDai

Jianpu Technology (JT)

China Rapid Finance (XRF)

These competitors target overlapping prospect bases that include various strata of consumer creditworthiness as well as adjacent markets such as small business loans, factoring and other services.

Financials

LexinFintech’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Significant topline revenue growth

Increase in credit loss provision percentages

Growing gross margin

Major increase in cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: LexinFintech F-1)

Revenue ($)

Through Sept 30, 2017: $600 million, 35% increase vs. prior

2016: $652 million, 72% increase vs. prior

2015: $381 million

Credit Loss Provisions (%)

Through Sept 30, 2017: 13.6%

2016: 6.3%

2015: 2.6%

Gross Margin (%)

Through Sept 30, 2017: 22%

2016: 14%

2015: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Through Sept 30, 2017: $149 million cash flow from operations

2016: $57 million cash flow from operations

2015: $224 million cash used in operations

As of September 30, 2017, the company had $145 million in cash and restricted cash and $1.7 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

LX intends to raise $500 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ADSs, although this amount may be a placeholder figure and will likely change based on the initial institutional response.

Management and existing institutional shareholders will retain Class B shares, which feature ten votes per share vs. one vote per Class A share. This allows management and existing shareholders to retain voting control even after a loss of economic control of the company.

The S&P 500 Index no longer accepts firms into its index that have a multiple share class structure due to concerns about potential shareholder and management misalignment.

Management hasn’t provided meaningful details on how it intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO, other than the usual boilerplate language about ‘general corporate purposes.’

Listed managers of the IPO are Goldman Sachs Asia (GS), BofA Merrill Lynch (BAC), Deutsche Bank Securities (DB), China Renaissance.

Commentary

