OTC Markets Group: The Beat Goes On

OTC Markets Group (OTCQX:OTCM) is currently up a nice +46.9% (currently $24.50) since my last article on 7/26/16 ($16.68). On top of that one would have collected $1.30 in dividends, resulting in a solid total return of 54.7%. The stock even reached $32 back in September, the original target I laid had previously laid out, but has since pulled back. In this article I'm going to give an update on the stock and expand on some of my thoughts about it.

Overview

As you can see by the revenue breakdown for the trailing 12 months over the past 3 years, the company continues to steadily grind higher as growth has slowed compared to past years. This is to be somewhat expected with the company as much of the jumps in revenue end up coming from an increase in fees or the release of additional services, something that won't happen every quarter or even year for that matter.

Within the segments themselves, corporate services continues to be the growth driver as OTC Link ATS has steadily declined, while Market data licensing slowly climbs higher.

For a more in depth description of the segments, refer to the prior article.

OTCM also experienced a lower tax rate during the quarter at 24.1%. This was attributed to recognition of benefits from priors years stemming from DPAD (Domestic Production Activities Production) and the benefit of a lower rate to New York source income. Now this will not be the new norm given the recognition of prior-period benefits, but management did state on the call that "we'll see a slightly lower effective tax rate than we have historically". Compensation has also been a bit higher this year, as the company acknowledged that it is adding head count to support future growth, while also keeping an eye on how competitors are rewarding employees.

Despite 58 companies YTD being added to the OTCQX market, there have been 54 downgrades off the market due to noncompliance to the stricter financial and other standards of the market, on top of a number of companies which have graduated to a national exchange listing. The downgrades should slow in 2018 with the new standards having then been in place for a year, allowing for some stabilization in the trend. Interestingly, the overall number of securities listed spiked in the quarter due to PINK seeing an influx of new listings and adding 744 companies during the Q, but the focus should remain on OTCQX and OTCQB.

New Developments and Outlook

During the quarter the company filed an ATS with the SEC to create a new OTC Link ECN, something the bears watching to see what impact it will have. This is an offering to broker-dealer subscribers which provides an additional choice in electronic execution strategies with an anonymous matching engine and liquidity ladder. This is seen to not only benefit current subscribers, but also has the possibility of bringing on some new ones. Management expects to launch this by the end of the year, starting at a slow and steady pace in which they will learn as they go.

A significant acceleration in revenue is still possible down the road as OTCM remains focused in bringing small companies back to the public markets by making access to capital much easier while reducing the headaches of being a public company. Hawaii and Pennsylvania were recently added to their Blue Sky map, bringing the total to 27 states in which secondary transactions on the OTCQX market are exempt under Blue Sky laws, as the company continues to make progress towards its long-term goal of national Blue Sky recognition. Also, the Improving Access to Capital Act passed the House by a count of 403-3 in September, which would reduce the burden of companies who are already SEC compliant and allow them to take advantage of Regulation A+.

There is also said to be a 20% fee increase beginning next year for the OTCQB, something which may drive some additional revenue growth.

That said, given my cautious nature in valuation, I'd prefer projecting slower/more consistent top-line growth rather than trying to pinpoint when an acceleration could emerge, currently estimating mid-single-digits y/y out to 2021.

Dividend

Now since the last writing, the dividend has only remained stable as growth has been slightly slower than I originally anticipated, with $0.14 quarterly payments and a $0.60 special dividend come the end of the year.

As seen by the chart above comparing the trailing 12 months of FCF (CFO – Capex) and dividends paid, the dividend does not look to be in any serious trouble as the company has continued producing more than enough FCF to cover the payments and this is further supported by the fact that the company continues to hold no debt, something that could provide support if something ever were to go wrong.

Opportunity and Valuation

So what has changed since the last write up? Really not much. The company continues to grow, although sometimes at a lumpy pace, but none the less the trajectory remains upward.

The company continues to position itself so that it may take advantage of potential relaxed requirements for smaller companies, as the OTCQX and OTCQB Markets continue to gain state Blue Sky recognition, now up to 27 states and 24 states respectively following 3Q17. There is clearly a need for listing requirements to be revisited, given the overall trend of companies moving away from being listed publicly and instead preferring to go the route of private equity. Steps will likely be taken in the future to add to the overall experience and benefits of going public, helping raise capital for those companies who are in need. Taking it one step further, a main argument for this happening is to lessen the gap between the advantages of instead choosing private route, to allow for the average investor/citizen to gain more access to these wealth creating instruments, given the current wealth disparity that already exists in the US.

Shares may not have the substantial upside as they did at the time of the last write up, but the company continues to be a cash generating machine and still pays a nice dividend at 4.73%. Given the run up of the market over the past year and elevated valuations, OTCM continues represents a reasonable opportunity with limited downside due to the protection and support it receives from its dividend and its track record of impressive cash generation and consistent growth. Being a small company though with such a small float it can be volatile at times, as example by the recent trading history. So one must be prudent in buying/selling, picking up shares on pullbacks or when new catalysts emerge, rather than when shares jump and playing momentum or anticipating that this level must be the "new norm", at least if one is a long-term investor.

I basically have the valuation right around where I did last year, just slightly lower at $31.23 given some adjustment tweaks. Now the upside is more limited given the run-up, but I still view OTCM as a strong holding given its consistent cash flows through the years, strong dividend payment, lack of debt, and the stickiness of its business given the annual recurring payments and fees. The adjustments made to the DDM based $28.34 include a time adjustment I give to shares, adding some of the discounting back to account for the time completed so far though the year, 10 months here. The EV adjustment is for the cash level I'm estimating for the end of the FY17. A few tables below show how different assumptions would impact the valuation. I continue to attribute a low CoE to shares given the strength of the company, but also limit future upside by being conservative with the terminal growth rate at 1%.

I also valued shares using the same assumptions through various different FCFF and FCFE formulas, all coming out relatively close to the DDM valuation and further supporting my view that OTCM represents a solid long-term investment.

