Terreno Has Premier Space For The Last Mile Race

Retail's Last Mile Defined

Retail's last mile is the last leg of a trip that gets a finished good to its final destination. Although it is a short part of the journey, it is notoriously expensive. Amazon's Prime Now program highlights the continuing pursuit of same-day delivery from the everything store. We believe that competition will follow and drive increasing efficiency in same-day delivery. Hence, for the purposes of this paper we define the last mile as a 30 minute drive to the end consumer. We focus on Industrial REIT properties that are located within a 30 minute drive to dense urban areas.

The Milk Man Makes a Comeback

The milk run logistic model is highly efficient when economies of scale are present. There is a fixed level of costs (salary, fuel) to send a vehicle out to make deliveries. The incremental variable cost of each additional delivery on a specific street or to a specific building is minimal, and a greater proportion of sales flows to the bottom line.

We believe the milk run model will be most successful in areas with high population densities and strong incomes. Mostly, dense urban coastal cities.

Evidence of Success in Dense Urban Coastal Cities

Recently, Amazon signed contracts with representatives of more than 850,000 apartment units across the U.S. to begin installing Amazon Hub, an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) locker system, in their buildings, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing the landlords. The public companies mentioned were Avalon Bay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR). AVB and EQR are the two largest multi-family REITs as measured by equity market cap and enterprise value, and have the two highest credit ratings in the sector, both A- from S&P. Both companies have properties concentrated in many of the same markets as Terreno (TRNO).

The following is a map view of Avalon Bays properties, indicated by red markers, notice the concentration in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, NYC, and Baltimore/Washington DC:

Terreno is present in all 5 of these markets. We also note that AVB has properties in the Boston area, which TRNO does not

The following is a map view of Equity Residential's properties, indicated by red markers, notice the concentration in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, NYC, and Baltimore/Washington DC:

Again, Terreno is present in all 5 of these markets.

AVB and EQR residences are ideal places for e-commerce home delivery. Full-time concierge is available to receive packages when tenants aren't home, and many new buildings have refrigeration for grocery delivery. This removes a key obstacle in last mile delivery: missed deliveries. So if these locations are ideal, why is Amazon Hub necessary? We believe the concierge in these upscale multi-family residences have become overwhelmed with the volume of packages, and the storage areas simply aren't big enough as package volumes increase. Hub is an attempt to further refine the delivery process.

Last Mile Focused Peer Group

Our peer group consists of Terreno Realty, Rexford Industrial (REXR), and Eastgroup Properties (EGP), given that the vast majority of their properties are last mile as opposed to first mile. Note that our research shows that Prologis (PLD) and DCT Industrial (DCT) have strong exposure to last mile properties in some of these markets as well, but not as a majority of their portfolios. We view them as more diversified to the entire logistics chain.

Average Building Size

Last mile warehouses are smaller than first mile warehouses, typically under 200,000 sq. feet. We confirm the last mile focus of our peer group by analyzing the average building size from each companies 2016 Annual Report:

We believe that by focusing on smaller buildings and smaller deals the peer group can avoid competing directly with Prologis. Smaller deals won't move the needle for PLD.

Geographic Exposure

Rexford is focused on one market, the Southern California market surrounding Los Angeles. Eastgroup is focused on the Sunbelt, the southern half of the country stretching from California to North Carolina. Over 60% of Eastgroup's revenues (2017 Q3 Supplemental) are from Texas and Florida. Terreno is focused on six large coastal markets, three on the west coast and three on the east coast. Specifically:

Northern NJ/NYC Baltimore/Washington DC Miami Los Angeles Seattle San Francisco/Oakland

All three companies are focused on infill locations with no new supply, or shrinking supply.

MSA Population Density

Rexford is widely considered to be operating in the strongest industrial market in the country. Los Angeles has the lowest vacancy rates and highest rent per square foot. The Los Angeles MSA (major statistical area) is ranked #1 in population density, and the area is home to the two busiest ports in the country, Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The following are the top twenty MSA's ranked by projected 2018 population density (Bold indicates Terreno market):

MSA Median Household Income



($) Population Density



(#/sq. mi.) 2018 Population Density Rank 2018 Median Household Income Rank Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 69,330 2,772.93 1 68 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 74,466 2,442.86 2 36 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA 97,974 1,923.63 3 5 Urban Honolulu, HI 85,888 1,662.37 4 12 Trenton, NJ 77,984 1,653.41 5 24 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT 90,069 1,515.55 6 9 New Haven-Milford, CT 67,942 1,414.73 7 79 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH 85,974 1,389.69 8 11 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 70,516 1,324.15 9 56 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 69,911 1,321.62 10 66 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 53,358 1,238.94 11 376 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL 55,037 1,221.37 12 325 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 60,060 1,105.97 13 192 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 77,704 1,083.31 14 27 Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI 61,178 1,081.88 15 166 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 56,019 1,026.93 16 288 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 64,122 1,020.22 17 108 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 99,400 997.74 18 4 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 54,475 944.95 19 343 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 67,225 847.54 20 83

County Population Density

Next, we analyzed population density at the county level. We noticed that the majority of the most densely populated counties were located on the east coast an primarily in the NYC/Northern NJ area:

County Median Household Income



($) Population Density



(#/sq. mi.) 2018 Population Density Rank New York, NY 83,756 72,389.60 1 Kings, NY 57,227 37,398.51 2 Bronx, NY 38,162 34,969.46 3 Queens, NY 66,541 21,670.76 4 San Francisco, CA 102,300 18,916.83 5 Hudson, NJ 66,036 14,901.91 6 Suffolk, MA 63,595 13,729.87 7 Philadelphia, PA 45,267 11,748.31 8 Washington, DC 82,192 11,439.96 9 Alexandria, VA ((city)) 96,895 10,697.18 10 Arlington, VA 115,831 9,107.26 11 Richmond, NY 77,303 8,192.10 12 Baltimore, MD ((city)) 49,011 7,546.91 13 Falls Church, VA ((city)) 130,722 7,228.10 14 Essex, NJ 58,264 6,340.93 15 Manassas Park, VA ((city)) 82,056 6,333.46 16 Cook, IL 63,794 5,504.39 17 Union, NJ 76,739 5,444.67 18 Saint Louis, MO ((city)) 42,035 4,984.45 19 Nassau, NY 109,561 4,799.44 20

Drive Time Analysis

Given our focus on 30 minute drive times to the consumer, we decided to take a more granular view. We use a drive time analysis to analyze the demographics (population density, median income, median home value) of the areas around each companies major property locations.

Key Findings:

The NYC/Northern NJ market is by far the densest market with approximately 63,000 people per square mile, about 3 times as dense as San Francisco. TRNO is well positioned here with 25% of NOI coming from this market: San Francisco is an extremely compelling market with the second highest population density of around 23,000 people per square mile, the highest median home value of over $1M, and highest median income of over $120,000 The Southern California market has strong population densities, median home values, and median incomes from Los Angeles all the way to San Diego. All three REITS have properties here but Rexford has the entire area covered Outside of California, the markets surrounding Eastgroup's properties are much less densely populated than its peer group. The following chart compares our estimates of population density around TRNO's and EGP's properties:

Drive Time Summary of TRNO Market Demographics:

Drive Time Summary of REXR Market Demographics:

Supply Constraints Drive Pricing Power

Without any barriers to entry or competitive advantage supply and demand should eventually reach equilibrium and firms should earn sector returns. We view the supply constraints in these markets as a potential long term competitive advantage based on our drive time analysis. To a point, we do not believe that firms will simply move further away for cheaper rent given that it will increase the time to service the last mile. We believe that companies will pay a premium to be closer to the end consumer.

Current Valuations - Implied Cap Rates

Terreno, Rexford, and Eastgroup are all valued in line with private market transactions. Class A Industrial properties in top markets are selling at cap rates between 4-5%. These are the implied cap rates based on closing prices on 11/14:

Ticker Institution Name Market Derived Capitalization Rate (%) EGP EastGroup Properties, Inc. 5.00 REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 4.24 TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation 4.18

Current Valuations - Premium to Estimated NAV

All three firms are priced at a premium to NAV. Eastgroup is priced with the highest premium:

Ticker Institution Name Closing Price Consensus Median NAV Premium to Median NAV EGP EastGroup Properties, Inc. 92.9 73.7 26% REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 30.4 26.3 15% TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation 37.7 31.3 21%

Leverage

A quick screen shows that EGP has more leverage in the capital structure, and a relatively higher short interest:

Ticker Institution Name Short Interest Debt/ Recurring EBITDA ((x)) Total Debt/ Total Equity ((x)) Total Debt/ Gross Properties (%) Net Debt & Preferred/Enterprise Value EGP EastGroup Properties, Inc. 4.2 6.14 1.48 46.49 26.08 REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 1.4 6.00 0.53 32.81 24.56 TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation 1.6 5.61 0.46 30.39 15.16

Price Multiples and Expected Growth

Ticker Institution Name Price/ SNL AFFO Estimate (2018) SNL Projected AFFO Growth (2018) SNL Projected AFFO Growth (2019) Expected 2 YR AFFO CAGR EGP EastGroup Properties, Inc. 27.3 8.5 5.5 6.9 REXR Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. 34.6 11.3 12.3 11.8 TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation 36.6 16.2 13.6 14.9

TRNO trades at the highest forward P/AFFO multiple. Over the next two years TRNO is also expected to have the highest AFFO growth, a proxy for cash flow growth.

Conclusion

We identify TRNO, REXR, and EGP as last mile focused Industrial REITS. We used a drive time analysis to roughly estimate surrounding market demographics at a more granular level than using MSA statistics.

We prefer TRNO relative to REXR and EGP. We believe that TRNO's properties are in markets with the best combination of high population densities and high median incomes. We feel that the Amazon Hub agreement with AVB and EQR confirms the success of last mile delivery in dense urban markets that TRNO has a presence. TRNO has the smallest average building size, which we view positively as a niche market with less competition from larger Industrial REITS. TRNO operates with lower leverage, and has higher expected growth rates in cash flows relative to EGP and REXR.

