Downside Risk Increases For Equities

In the wake of the latest Congressional attempt at delivering meaningful tax reform, the stock market has been held hostage by the suspense surrounding the effort. While the major indices haven’t shed much of their gains from recent months, there are some potentially dangerous undercurrents developing that command our attention. In this commentary we’ll look at those potential pitfalls as we prepare to circumvent what could be a rocky 3-4 weeks ahead.

The big news that has captivated Wall Street of late is the tax bill. Senate Republicans announced this week that they’ve added a provision to their tax reform bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate. The individual mandate requires all Americans to have health insurance and is a major point of contention with many taxpayers and politicians alike. The insertion of this provision in the tax reform bill may delay the GOP’s tax overhaul effort.



Uncertainty surrounding tax reform has been a stumbling block for investors and has arguably contributed to the market’s neutral trend of the last three weeks. It’s possible, though, that investors may simply be using the tax reform as an excuse to book profits and trim laggards from portfolios. It’s indeed likely that the market has already discounted all possible outcomes of the reform bill and will maintain its equilibrium regardless of what the final bill might look like.

In the first three days of this week, the number of stocks making new 52-week lows on the NYSE has exceeded new highs. This is only the third time this year there has been an inversion in the new high-new low differential (the other occurrences were in early March and early August). The re-emergence of a negative new high-new low differential is a definite sign of an unhealthy internal condition for the broad market. The new highs and lows are a measure of the incremental demand for equities, and when the new lows exceed 40 for several days running it suggests increased selling pressure somewhere in the broad market. The longer the negative hi-lo differential persists, the greater the risks of a sizable downside move in the major averages in the near term.



As we’ve discussed in recent commentaries, another result of the increased 52-week lows has been a decline in the rate of change (R.O.C.) for the new highs-low lows. My favorite measure of short-term internal momentum for the NYSE broad market is shown below. It’s essentially a 4-week rate of change of the daily hi-lo differential, and it serves as my primary directional indicator for the stock market. Since it is a direct reflection of the shift in incremental demand for stocks, it tends to reflect the market’s near-term path of least resistance.

Chart created by Clif Droke

As can be seen here, the indicator continues to decline. If this decline continues it will make it increasingly easier for sellers to push the market lower. As I’ve been emphasizing lately, a reversal of this indicator is needed to confirm a return of short-term market strength. As long as the 4-week R.O.C. of the highs-lows is downward trending, I don’t recommend initiating any new equity long positions.



To date, the market’s internal weakness has been confined to a handful of industries including transports, drugs, and some segments of the retail sector. So far the important financial and tech sectors have been resisting the weakness. One very important indication of just how serious broad market selling pressure is can be found in the semiconductor stock group. Shown here is the daily graph for the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX), which is still above its rising 15-day moving average as of Nov. 15. Usually the major averages will resist internal weakness when it first develops until the SOX starts showing relative weakness. When chipmaker stocks start declining, it’s usually just a matter of time before the S&P 500 follows suit.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Once the SOX closes below its 15-day MA and breaks decisively under the 1,250 level (the nearest potential chart “support”), the internal weakness reflected in the NYSE hi-lo differential will become a greater problem, and selling pressure will likely spread to other sectors. For now, though, the selling pressure remains fairly contained.



Another important benchmark to watch in the coming days is the NYSE Securities Broker/Dealer Index (XBD). This index I consider to be even more important than the SOX in terms of being a leading indicator for the major averages including the S&P 500. When the broker/dealers are showing conspicuous weakness, it’s almost certain that the weakness will spill over into the rest of the market. The XBD chart (below) shows that the broker/dealers haven’t broken down yet, which is one reason why the Dow and S&P have resisted declining in the face of increasing internal weakness. A break below the 235 level in the XBD, however, would tell us that the bears are running and are likely to extend their control over the short-term trend.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

A final consideration is broad market volatility. The CBOE S&P 100 Volatility Index (VXO) is my favorite volatility gauge and it has been rising in recent days in reflection of investors’ lack of confidence in the short-term market trend. Notice also the ascending series of peaks and bottoms in VXO since October. The 15-day moving average has also turned up in reflection of the increase in market volatility. In order for the bulls to regain control over market’s short-term trend, VXO needs to break this ascending pattern by closing decisively under its 15-day moving average.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Currently, most of the short-term technical indicators are weakening by the day, which means that a cautious stance is in order. For conservative investors, I recommend cutting laggards loose from portfolios as well as raising stop losses on existing long positions. I also recommend holding off on initiating any new long positions until the market’s internal condition as discussed here shows notable improvement.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.