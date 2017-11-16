Ensco: Worst-Case Valuation

The best way to value Ensco (ESV), and the offshore oil drillers more generally, is to value them on the basis of their assets. These companies are obviously not earning any money right now, and when they do earn money, their earnings are very cyclical in nature, thus making earnings based analyses (like DCF's) that make projections of regular earnings into the future inapplicable. So, in this article, I will look at Ensco's value on the basis of the hard assets that it owns.

As Warren Buffett admonishes, in investing there should really only be two rules: (1) Don't lose money; (2) don't forget rule number one. In this spirit, my main focus will be on what I imagine to be the most plausible worst-case scenario. (Thus, for those of you who wish to comment, the most obvious way to attack my argument is to show how what I imagine to be the worst case is actually not the worst-case, and that, in fact, there is something else which is plausibly worse. I greatly look forward to reading your ideas.) My thesis will be that Ensco's shares are undervalued even relative to this worst-case scenario. As a result, an investment in Ensco at current levels should cohere to Buffett's investing rules laid out above, meaning a loss (over a longer-term holding period, of course) should be highly unlikely and the upside should take of itself. What I say here for Ensco should, in large part, be applicable (with the appropriate tweaks) to the others of the big-five offshore oil drillers as well - i.e., Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), and Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE). Furthermore, what I say here takes more of the feel of a back-of-the-envelope calculation, as opposed to hyper-precise spreadsheet modeling. Again, following Buffett, the idea is to be approximately right, rather than precisely wrong.

Looking at the offshore oil drilling industry in terms of fundamental economic notions of supply and demand, the current prolonged downturn in the offshore oil drilling industry is the result of too much supply and not enough demand. The excess supply, of course, comes from the fact that there are just too many rigs in the offshore oil drilling industry. The lack of demand is largely the result of depressed oil prices relative to highs of 3-5 years ago. My focus will not be on the demand side, but rather on the supply side, as I believe a thesis which hinges solely on rising oil prices is not the sort of thesis you should want to put money on, given the notorious difficulty in forecasting the price of oil. The one thing I would say on the demand side before leaving it altogether though is that there seems to be a floor resulting from the structural fact that roughly 30% of the world's oil supply comes from offshore wells. This means that you cannot construct a plausible worst-case scenario wherein you assume a sustained oil price crash relative to current levels and just turn the offshore oil spigot off (due to further depressed demand) without creating an oil supply shortfall which would in turn raise the price of oil and thus make offshore with its higher break-evens more attractive.

So, turning to the supply side of the equation, as I said at the beginning, valuing offshore oil drillers on the basis of the value of the assets seems to be the way that makes the most sense. As all value investors learn when starting out, the price/book value metric is a good initial way to delve into this sort of valuation process. The thing is that with the offshore oil drillers, they are trading at obscenely low price/book valuations (e.g., 0.2, 0.3, etc.). While on the one hand, this suggests that this might be a good pond in which to fish, on the other hand, it leads one to ask the question of what such a superficial valuation might be missing. Specifically, given current market conditions and given the transaction terms for rig sales one is seeing, the suggestion that stated book values of the rigs of offshore drillers in any way tracks their actual values would seem to be an implausible suggestion indeed. So, in my worst-case-scenario valuation, I will approach the issue of asset valuation from a slightly different angle.

For the remainder of the discussion, I will make reference to this data from IHS Markit regarding rig-type utilization and day-rates. Based on IHS Markit's data, one can see that Jackup and Drillship utilization are at roughly 60%; semi-submersible utilization is at about 40%. If the sickness that currently plagues the offshore industry were to be cured fully from changes on the supply side (obviously it is highly implausible that this would actually occur, but this sort of thinking-in-extremes or stress-testing is at the heart of the argument here), this will have to occur as the result of an eradication of rigs. For the purposes of this argument, I think it's helpful to assume that Ensco's fleet is more or less average relative to the rest of the industry in terms of the quality of its rigs (it might arguably be better than average, thus making this a conservative assumption; in any case, it's certainly not materially worse than average). As such, a worst-case scenario for offshore oil drillers to me (and perhaps this is worse than could actually be expected, given current utilization rates) would seem to be something like the need for drillers industry-wide to scrap and write-down their assets by roughly 50%. Let's assume such a scenario would play out in the form of drillers selling their rigs for scrap value, and for the purposes of the argument, here I'll just disregard the monetary inflow a company like Ensco would receive from such sales. According to Ensco's latest fleet status report (which reflects its recent acquisition of Atwood Oceanics), Ensco's fleet breaks down as follows:

Source: Created by the author, based on Fleet Status Report

Now, in this scenario of the industry having to write-down rigs and sell them for scrap by a factor of 50%, given that Ensco's fleet is assumed to be roughly average, that would leave Ensco with the following sort of fleet breakdown:

Source: Created by the author, based on Fleet Status Report

In such a scenario, Ensco and the other drillers' rig supply would have been rationalized. Given current utilization rates, it would be implausible in the least to say a rig supply issue could still persist under such a scenario. If anything, such a scenario would bring about a condition of undersupply.

Now, turning to the question of asset valuation in this worst-case scenario, the value of an asset, of course, is solely based on the cash it can generate (and, importantly, not equivalent to things like the historical purchase price which is recorded on the balance sheet). Instead of going in the route of a DCF to value these assets, I will follow a more static approach echoing the Earnings Power Value that Professor Bruce Greenwald advocates in his book Value Investing: from Graham to Buffett and Beyond. So, as we just saw, in this worst-case scenario, Ensco would have something like 6 drillships, 8 semisubs, and 19 jack-ups. Because this worst-case scenario assumes we would have full utilization with the supply problem having been eradicated, we can safely assume a return to something like previous peak utilization day-rates. Per the IHS Markit data from above, conservative day-rate assumptions would be something like the following:

Source: Created by the author, based on IHS Markit data

Again, though, to be conservative, let's assume 90% asset utilization (even though it doesn't quite make sense to suppose something like Ensco using 90% of its six drillships, nor does it need to be assumed Ensco would have only 90% utilization in this sort of scenario which, again, instead, would probably result in undersupply, and thus, presumably, 100% utilization). In this scenario and with the previous day-rates, we would have the following annual revenue figures:

Source: Created by the author, based on IHS Markit data as well as ESV Fleet Status Report

While in past periods of peak utilization, Ensco has consistently earned net margins in the 30%-45% range, let's keep the conservative assumptions going and assume a mere 15% margin. Such a margin on the above revenue number would result in $413,910,000 of net income. With shares outstanding at 436,520,000 post Atwood merger, that results in EPS of $0.95. In previous periods, of peak utilization, P/E's in the teens have been common, but again, to stay conservative, with a P/E of 8, that EPS results in a value per share of $7.59. Put another way, in this worst-case scenario valuation with conservative (perhaps overly conservative) assumptions throughout, there is 37.5% upside from current price levels of $5.52/share at the time of this writing. What's more, if one abstracts away from a worst-case to a base-case or even best-case scenario, results of a 3-5x return easily become plausible.

But what about their debt? Wouldn't the above sort of scenario play out over the course of several years, during which time Ensco could run into issues with its debt? Yes, this is perhaps the biggest threat to an investment in Ensco. On this question, management constantly pushes variants of the following sort of chart which was taken from the company's latest investor presentation:

Source: Ensco Investor Presentation

But even so, you might still be skeptical of management and point out, for instance, that they could run into issues accessing that credit facility in certain eventualities due to specific debt covenants. Nevertheless, the current cash position plus any proceeds from asset sales for scrap value that might occur in the sort of scenario of 50% write-down we're discussing here would seem to create a plausible buffer to the debt payments that will be coming due over the next 4-5 years. So while I definitely think the debt situation would be one an investor would want to keep an eye on over the course of their holding period, I don't believe there's currently sufficient evidence to believe it rules out an investment.

So, if there's still this kind of upside in this sort of worst-case scenario as we've discussed, and if the biggest issue the investment presents (i.e., Ensco's debt) doesn't seem to be nullifying, it's hard to imagine an investment in Ensco over a suitably long holding period resulting in a loss. Such an investment would seem to be a rare instance of the sort of investment of which it could convincingly be said that it should not violate Buffet's first rule. And as a result, the upside (i.e., the non-worst-case scenarios) should take care of itself.

