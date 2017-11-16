Traders Of Bonds Should Choose U.S. Treasuries, Avoid Junk Bonds

Junk bonds crashed with stocksin 2008 and the ETF has been below its 200-week simple moving average since November2014.

Treasury bonds have been outperforming junk bonds in 2017, which is a negative divergence for stocks as junk bonds correlate to stock prices.

You can trade U.S. Treasury Bonds like a stock using the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Most strategists on Wall Street have been telling investors to avoid bonds and the only place to invest for the long term is to buy stocks. Conservative strategists follow the 60 / 40 rule where 60% of assets are in stocks and 40% is in bonds.

My suggested concept is different. Each investor should carefully study their own risk appetite and establish a pool of money for each broad category, which could be more than just stocks and bonds.

Today I focus on the bond side of the investment strategy.

Let's say that you bought a U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond thirty years ago. The weekly chart below shows the 30-year bond yield going back to 1981. The green line is the 200-week simple moving average, which I consider to be the "reversion to the mean".

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

In October 1987, before the stock market "Crash of 1987" the 200-week SMA was 9.98%, which implies that the coupon rate on the 30-year bond was 10%. This makes my back-of-envelop calculation simple to understand.

Let's say you purchased $100,000 face value with a 10% coupon. This means that you earned $10,000 a year until now when the bond matured. Total interest payments accumulated would be $300,000. How you re-invested this money over the years would have been at your own discretion.

Today, and over the next thirty years this investment would not make sense. Today's coupon rate would likely be only 2.75% which would earn only $2,750 each year for a paltry gain of just $82,500 over the next thirty years.

In this environment investors should consider trading opportunities to capture the volatility in U.S. treasuries and junk bonds, just as you would for any stock ticker. The two investment choices I favor are the iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

TLT is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+-Years to 30-Years. As a stock-type investment it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

JNK is a basket of high yield corporate bonds that earn higher rates than treasuries, but beware that these spreads are widening now, making treasuries the better choice. Junk bonds track with the stock market, and recent weakness in junk bonds provides a negative divergence for stocks.

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the Treasury Bond ETF ($126.56 on Nov. 15) shows a positive uptrend connecting the low of February 2011 through the low of January 2014. The ETF is above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" of $123.37 which has been rising all year and has been a magnet since the week of Nov. 25, 2016.

The uptrend connecting the high of December 2008 through the high of July 2012 came into play at the all-time high of $143.62 set in July 2016. The trend level was $142.34.

Based upon this analysis, buy weakness to my weekly and annual value levels of $122.35 and $105.77, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly risky level of $130.26. My monthly pivot of $126.77 was tested at this month's high.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclay's High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for the junk bond ETF ($36.47 on Nov. 15) shows that the ETF has been below its 200-week simple moving average or the "reversion to the mean" since the week of Nov. 14, 2014 when the average was $40.08. Today this average is $37.63.

Note that the junk bond ETF has not recovered from its "Crash of 2008". The horizontal line is my semiannual value level of $35.45. Observe that from a high of $41.81 set in June 2014 to the low of $31.27 set during the week of Feb. 12, 2016, was a secondary crash of 25%. Strength since then has stalled shy of its "reversion to the mean", even as the stock market was setting new highs. This divergence has been a huge warning for the stock market.

Based upon this analysis, buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $35.47, and reduce holdings on strength to my quarterly and monthly pivots of $36.74 and $37.25, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.