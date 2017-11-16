CME - Can Bitcoin Change The Prospects For The Exchange Giant?

In Q3 '17, Equity RPC (rate per contract) was the only product segment to see higher average pricing.

Interest rate futures are still the biggest contract at the CME, roughly 50% of total volume.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has struggled in the post 2008 world, and struggled more this year as volatility has been subdued, but recently the exchange giant came out and noted that they would be offering Bitcoin futures and options and the stock got an immediate boost.

The subdued interest rate environment following the 2007 - 2008 Financial and Mortgage Crisis and the Dodd-Frank and CCAR (Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review) implementation, not to mention the complete absence of any inflation or change to inflationary expectations, has kept Treasury volatility to a minimum.

Only in 2013, did the Treasury yield curve steepen to any degree, and the 10-year Treasury yield traded up to 3% in December, 2013, only to rally lower since that time.

So what gives with CME ?

Well, I suspect the Bitcoin offering will likely help broaden the demand for that medium of exchange, since investors can then hedge the risk of that product, and given the growing acceptance of Bitcoin, it should help drive volume at the exchange.

Q3 '17 Volume particulars:

Contract Q3 '17 vol % of total y/y gro Treasury 7.4 ml 47% +9% Equity 2.6 ml 17% 0% Forex 0.97 ml 6% +26% Energy 2.7 ml 17% +17% Commodities 1.4 ml 9% +19% Metals 0.6 ml 4% +42% Total 15.7 ml 100% +4%

Source: CME earnings release, 10-Q, Street research

RPC Trend

Quarter RPC y/y growth 9/17 $0.749 0% 6/17 $0.749 -4% 3/17 $0.731 -3% 12/16 $0.731 -7% 9/16 $0.75 -1% 6/16 $0.782 1% 3/16 $0.756 0% 12/15 $0.789 +8%

RPC - rate per contract

As readers can quickly see, RPC was trending fairly well until early '16 and then has been flat to negative since.

Treasury contract volume has averaged 13% y/y growth the last 7 quarters.

CME by the numbers:

2019 EPS est $5.75 $5.66 $5.67 $5.59 2018 EPS est $5.36 $5.32 $5.29 $5.33 2017 EPS est $4.76 $4.81 $4.88 $4.85 2019 EPS gro rt 7% 6% 7% 5% 2018 EPS gro rt 13% 11% 8% 10% 2017 EPS gro rt 5% 6% 8% 7% 2019 P.E 24x 22x 21x 23x 2018 P.E 26x 23x 22x 23x 2017 P.E 29x 26x 24x 26x 2019 rev est $4.1 $4.1 $4.2 $4.2 2018 rev est $3.9 $3.9 $3.9 $4.0 2017 rev est $3.6 $3.7 $3.7 $3.8 2019 rev est gro rt 5% 5% 5% 5% 2018 rev est gro rt 7% 6% 5% 6% 2017 rev est gro rt 1% 2% 4% 5%

Source: Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates as of 11/15/2017

CME valuation:

No question, on a p.e. or PEG (p.e. to growth) CME looks overvalued.

Looking at the p.e. ratio on the stock (assuming a price of $140 per share), the average p.e. of mid-20x's looks pricey relative to the three year expected average growth rate of 8% - 9%.

Looking at the forward EPS estimates over the next 5 quarters, Street consensus is expecting just 2% - 3% y/y growth

On a cash-flow basis, CME looks even scarier, trading at roughly 40x trailing cash-flow and free-cash-flow.

The thing is - you look at the EPS and revenue estimates table - 2018 is expected to be a pretty healthy year for CME in terms of growth. At this time last year the Financials were flying after the election and many sectors became extended on the expectations for much faster growth and tax reform and deregulation, forgetting this was a process.

The chart:

This chart details CME's run back to its 2007 high, which was $142.16 sometime in early, 2008.

Conclusion:

Currently, CME is roughly a 3% position in client accounts, and while the fundamentals look rich on the stock, the trade for clients is whether the 2007 high is taken out, or the stock is sold on a 10-year "double-top" and the proceeds reallocated to cheaper banks and other financials.

The Bitcoin contract offering is a big deal. That contract might attract some volume quickly as those long the coin want to hedge that risk in the derivatives market.

The other aspect to the volume picture is the Treasury volume at CME. Any kind of change in inflationary expectations, particularly after the 35 - 37 year bull market in Treasury yields, and the Treasury pit volume could explode.

Some think there has been a long-term "top" (or bottom) put in with the 10-year Treasury yield having traded down to 1.40% both in 2012 and then again in 2016, but the 10-year Treasury yield would need to trade through December '13's 3% to get traders or long-term investors thinking that the Treasury market is broken.

My own opinion is that the Treasury and bond markets should see below-average returns for years, however that has been an opinion for a while and it has been wrong.

Watch the $142 - $143 level on CME. That is a key level for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.