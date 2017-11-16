What To Expect From The Upcoming OPEC Meeting

We believe it will be extended, but whether or not this gets announced this month is a separate issue.

The question on the table is whether or not the cut should be extended through the end of 2018.

Welcome to the "what to expect" edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Nov. 30th -- mark that date down on your calendars (those who follow oil, of course) as that's when OPEC will have its last 2017 meeting to determine whether or not there will be a cut extension.

Here's what you should know

An extension through the end of March 2018 is a certainty.

The question on the table is whether or not OPEC should pursue an additional three-month, six-month or nine-month extension.

Russia is currently in limbo, questioning whether an extension past the March deadline makes sense.

Other OPEC members have already reiterated support for an extension through March 2018, but don't know if it's feasible to already announce an extension through the end of 2018.

Dilemma

The dilemma in the market is not so much whether or not OPEC will extend through March or not; that's largely priced in already. The question is whether or not OPEC will extend through the end of 2018 or extend at all in this meeting.

Heading into this meeting a few months ago, this was going to be just like any normal meeting. The market had already expected OPEC and non-OPEC (Russia) to extend into March 2018, so that's a non-starter. The interesting dilemma now is whether the 1.8 million b/d production cut agreement will be extended through the end of 2018.

Russia is already seeing some of its producers balk at the idea that an extension should be announced this early for the end of 2018, as reported by the Financial Times. This reporting comes despite Putin already announcing support for an extension through the end of 2018.

Clearly, the most bullish scenario (in the eyes of the market) is an announcement that the production cut will last into the end of 2018. But, as we said in this article, where we questioned if the deal was even a production cut, we think this production cut agreement will be extended through the end of 2018.

Elements to Understand Here

The consensus now expects the 2018 balance to show a slight draw, with a Q1 global inventory build (this is being refuted by our partner, Open Square Capital).

Let's for a second entertain the idea that the consensus is right here, and global inventories do build in Q1. If Saudi's goal is to push OECD storage below the five-year average, that's going to look increasingly unlikely. However, what's not often talked about is that the Q1 inventory build is impacted from crude export volumes in October, November, and December of this year. Similar to how we mistook the inventory draws in early 2017, the consensus will now miss estimates greatly on Q1 balances in 2018. Export volumes in October fell materially month over month from OPEC, and the year-over-year comparison is gigantic.

November export volumes are expected to increase month over month, but this continues to be materially lower on a year-over-year basis.

If OPEC extends into end of 2018, the 2019 non-OPEC supply fall will allow it to have an "exit plan."

What will become increasingly obvious next year is that non-OPEC supplies will continue to disappoint analyst estimates. This year has already been the case with Mexico, China, Brazil, and the U.S. disappointing on the downside. Early guidance out of Canada also shows growth to be lower than what's currently being projected by IEA and EIA. All of this leads to lower overall production from non-OPEC, which will allow OPEC to increase production -- if it can, that is.

Political incentives and economic incentives are all aligned for a production extension to year-end.

There are other political and economic incentives aligned for OPEC and non-OPEC to extend production cuts into the end of 2018. As we will reiterate once again, this is not really a production cut, but merely a pullback from record production in 2016. That said, Saudi Arabia and Russia are aligned for higher oil prices. Elections and the changing of the crown in Saudi Arabia will need oil to help stabilize their economies.

Verdict?

We see OPEC and non-OPEC extending the production cut into year-end 2018. Whether that gets announced this month is another discussion, and we plan to post an exclusive writeup on this for HFI Research subscribers this weekend.

But what you should know is that the non-OPEC supply decline expected starting in 2019 will give reassurance that OPEC, if it has the operational capacity to, can increase production into 2019 without impacting prices. And for the near term (next month), oil prices will be at the whims of OPEC once again. So you should expect a lot of low-balling to come out of these energy ministers all the way leading up to the meeting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.