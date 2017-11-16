Enbridge: Weak Quarter But Still A Buy

Although quarterly results were worse than expected, Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) continues delivering steady earnings and cash-flow growth, and management has reaffirmed guidance for the rest of the year, which calls for double-digit earnings and cash flow growth. The market reacted negatively to the news, with the stock down 5-6% after quarterly results, with the stock currently yielding 5.3%. As the company's long-term potential remains strong, I believe the stock's current price offers a compelling entry point for dividend growth investors.

This article focuses on Enbridge's latest quarterly results, see here for an overview of the company.

Financial Results

Enbridge delivered steady but slowing growth, with earnings and ACFFO growing at an annualized rate of 6% and 3.5% compared to last quarter. Although results were positive, analysts were expecting higher, double-digit annualized growth.

Earnings and ACFFO per share remain below last year's, due to the issuance of shares to finance the merger with Spectra Energy.

(Source: Enbridge 3Q2017 Investor Presentation)

Results were driven by greater demand in its liquids pipelines business, as oil prices continue inching upwards, but lower prices and demand in its natural gas gathering and processing business lines, due to weaker commodity prices and warmer weather. Hurricane Harvey, and other smaller storms in the Gulf Coast, also negatively affected the company's performance during the quarter.

Although it was an overall weak quarter, financial results were reasonable, and the company has grown in line with expectations since the merger. Management have reaffirmed guidance for the rest of the year, which calls for 20%+ growth in earnings and cash-flow for the last quarter of the year. Although aggressive, seasonality in gas distribution due to the winter months will very likely be enough for this.

From looking at previous financial statements, assuming 0% growth in the next quarter, and assuming an average winter, the company would be at 95-98% of its guidance for EPS and ACFFO for the year. Due to organic growth and new projects, the company will likely perform according to management expectations, although probably at the low-end of these.

Due to this, and as management has reaffirmed guidance for the rest of the year, I don't believe the recent selloff was justified by the quarter's financial results.

Credit Ratings

Moody's announced it downgraded Enbridge Income Fund (ENF), a subsidiary of the company, last October, causing a 5-7% drop in the parent company's stock price. Moody's cited Enbridge's high leverage and execution risk for its Line 3 Replacement Project (more on that below) as the main reasons for its downgrade.

The company is probably slightly more leveraged that its ideal, with a 5.7x debt to EBITDA ratio. The high ratio means Enbridge spends a significant amount of its earnings and cash-flow to meet its capital and interest rate payments, with these two very likely exceeding ACFFO and EBITDA for some of the next few years.

(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation and 2Q2017 Report)

As the company has around CAD 10$ billion in unused credit facilities, I don't foresee any issues with their credit repayments.

Although Enbridge's leverage is definitely a weak point, I believe its key ratios will likely improve for three reasons. First, management has forecasted greater EBITDA and lower debt for the next few years, mainly due to new capital projects. Second, the company has reduced its debt levels this year, from 5.9x to 5.7x debt/EBITDA, consistent with management expectations. Third, Moody's agrees with this assessment by stating that:

Moody's expects financial metrics to improve. The completion of the L3R should lead to an improvement in the ratio of Debt/EBITDA below 5x in 2019. (Source: Moody's)

As the company is generating enough cash to meet its financial obligations, maintains healthy credit lines, and is continuously seeing improvement in key balance sheet metrics, I don't believe the recent downgrade will materially affect the company's performance in the long run. Further downgrades by other rating agencies would, however, increase loan interest rates, and reduce profits.

Project Developments

Enbridge continues to execute its CAD $31 billion CAPEX plan, with $5 billion expected for next quarter.

(Source: Enbridge 3Q2017 Investor Presentation)

The quarter was mostly uneventful, with Enbridge mostly completing projects on schedule. Looking forward, there are two pieces of news to keep in mind. First, Enbridge expects regulatory authorities to approve of its Line 3 Replacement Project, its largest project, by early 2018. Regulatory delays have plagued the pipeline, and several state authorities in Minnesota have declared their opposition to it. Second, Marathon Petroleum Corporation is analyzing whether to reverse the flow of its Capline pipeline, which currently transports oil from the Gulf Coast to the American Midwest. If the proposed reversal goes through, Canadian crude oil would be able to more easily reach the refineries and ports in the Gulf Coast, a boon to Canadian producers and hence pipeline operators.

Dividend

Enbridge currently offers a 5.3% dividend yield, quite attractive for a blue-chip company, around twice its long-run average, and the highest its been in the last decade.

The company has had double-digit dividend growth rates for several years, and management had targeted similar rates until 2024:





(Source: Enbridge Investor Presentation)

Management, however, refused to reaffirm the company's dividend policy in the last quarterly call, and stated they'll discuss the policy during Enbridge Days in December:

Well, I think, Ben, to be honest with you, just given we're right in the throes of putting together our plan which is long-term outlook, I think I'd prefer to wait till then at Enbridge Days which is not too far away to kind of get into the policy issues. (Source: Enbridge 3Q2017 Transcript)

Although Enbridge's expected growth is enough to sustain a 10-12% dividend CAGR, its likely that growth will be lower for at least 2018. Assuming yearly ACFFO just in the middle of the company's guidance, its payout ratio would be 65% of ACFFO, slightly above the company's 50-60% target. It seems likely that the company will announce a smaller dividend increase for the next year at least, to bring its payout ratio into its preferred level.

Conclusion

Enbridge had a slightly weak quarter, but nothing regarding the company's potential changed. Guidance was reaffirmed, projects are moving along schedule, its balance sheet is improving and earnings and cash-flow are growing at a steady pace. Investors looking for dividend growth stocks should consider adding this blue-chip stock into their portfolio; it's a bargain at current prices.