Top Merger Stocks Held By Fund Managers, Mid-Q4 2017

Four times a year, I do some of my favorite reading. It's not for everyone, but relaxing on the couch with handfuls of Form 13F filings from the hedge funds that specialize in merger arbitrage does it for me. I note the arb stocks they own, the ones they don't and if they increased or decreased their positions in the current quarter. I then compile the top 10 stocks held in these funds and share it here on Seeking Alpha.

My rules:

I only count a stock if it is at least 1% of the fund's portfolio.

I only include stocks that are still actively trading.

I only choose funds where the majority of positions are merger-related.



For the second consecutive quarter the top two stocks are present in almost every fund's portfolio. Once again Time Warner (TWX) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) were in 30 or more of the 38 funds. The two stocks have been in the news quite a bit lately. Time Warner finds itself in a battle with the Department of Justice, over their proposed merger with AT&T (T). Time Warner's stock has declined by around 15 points as rumors of the DOJ filing suit to block the merger have surfaced. Not only do 32 of the 38 funds have the stock on their sheets but nine of them have at least 10 percent in the name. I have been compiling these lists since I was able to get access to the 13-F's and I can't recall that conviction on any one arbitrage stock. Should the deal eventually crack, which I do not think will happen, the downside may be far greater than the analysts have been predicting. At least initially.

As for NXPI, a muddy deal got even muddier when Broadcom (AVGO) made a $70 offer for Qualcomm (QCOM). Qualcomm is in the midst of acquiring NXPI for $110 in cash, that is if enough NXPI shareholders tender their shares, which doesn't seem likely. It is thought that Qualcomm will raise the bid for NXPI. Activist investor, Elliot Management has been buying shares in the company. Regulatory bodies in the EU and China have yet to approve the deal which seems to be slipping into 2018. Meanwhile, Qualcomm has rejected Broadcom's offer. But Broadcom doesn't seem to be going away.

Top 10 Merger Arb Stocks held by Funds

1) Time Warner Held by 32 Funds 2) NXP Semiconductors Held by 31 Funds 3) C. R. Bard (BCR) Held by 24 Funds 4) Monsanto (NYSE:MON) Held by 18 Funds 5) Altaba (AABA) Held by 18 Funds 6) Calpine Corporation (CPN) Held by 17 Funds 7) Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) Held by 16 Funds 8) Rockwell Collins (COL) Held by 12 Funds 9) Tribune Media (TRCO) Held by 12 Funds 10) Akorn (AKRX) Held by 11 Funds

When a fund makes an arbitrage stock its top holding it signals a strong belief that the deal will ultimately close. Once again the same two at the top.

Top Positions among the 38 Funds

Time Warner Top Position in 10 Funds NXP Semiconductors Top Position in 6 Funds Altaba Top Position in 2 Funds

Oversized Holdings

Recently I have noticed that some arb funds have been supersizing some positions. As of the end of Q3, there were six positions of 36% or more in a single stock.

Altaba 48% of a Fund Time Warner 41% of a Fund Monsanto 40% of a Fund NXP Semiconductors 40% of a Fund NXP Semiconductors 37% of a Fund Monsanto 36% of a Fund



