39 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

Introduction
The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).
The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.
Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.
I have a second table that has some additional metrics and yearly pricing action for the list. Lastly, I have included a table sorted by dividend yield since I know some investors need more current income.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.
The List
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Microchip Technology Incorporated
|(MCHP)
|16
|1.62
|11/20/2017
|0.14%
|Contender
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|8
|1.07
|11/20/2017
|Challenger
|Main Street Capital Corporation
|(MAIN)
|7
|5.65
|11/20/2017
|Challenger
|Valero Energy Corporation
|(VLO)
|7
|3.44
|11/20/2017
|Challenger
|HollyFrontier Corporation
|(HFC)
|6
|3.08
|11/20/2017
|Challenger
|Brunswick Corporation
|(BC)
|5
|1.33
|11/20/2017
|15.15%
|Challenger
|Alaska Air Group, Inc.
|(ALK)
|5
|1.86
|11/20/2017
|Challenger
|Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Shares
|(NLSN)
|5
|3.77
|11/20/2017
|Challenger
|Steris plc Ordinary Shares
|(STE)
|13
|1.42
|11/21/2017
|Contender
|Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The)
|(DNB)
|11
|1.72
|11/21/2017
|Contender
|The Hershey Company
|(HSY)
|8
|2.44
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|Autoliv, Inc.
|(ALV)
|8
|2
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|Cohen & Steers Inc
|(CNS)
|8
|2.54
|11/21/2017
|357.14%
|Challenger
|Littelfuse, Inc.
|(LFUS)
|8
|0.75
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|LTC Properties, Inc.
|(LTC)
|8
|4.85
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|Marriott International - Class A Common Stock
|(MAR)
|8
|1.08
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|Discover Financial Services
|(DFS)
|7
|2.14
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
|(LMAT)
|7
|0.64
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|Barnes Group, Inc.
|(B)
|7
|0.91
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|Pope Resources - Limited Partnership
|(POPE)
|6
|3.94
|11/21/2017
|Challenger
|NextEra Energy, Inc.
|(NEE)
|23
|2.5
|11/22/2017
|Contender
|Robert Half International Inc.
|(RHI)
|14
|1.8
|11/22/2017
|Contender
|Evercore Inc. Class A
|(EVR)
|11
|1.64
|11/22/2017
|17.65%
|Contender
|The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(FINL)
|10
|4.87
|11/22/2017
|Contender
|Equifax, Inc.
|(EFX)
|8
|1.42
|11/22/2017
|Challenger
|Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)
|(SMG)
|8
|2.19
|11/22/2017
|Challenger
|FLIR Systems, Inc.
|(FLIR)
|7
|1.27
|11/22/2017
|Challenger
|Magna International, Inc.
|(MGA)
|7
|2.08
|11/22/2017
|Challenger
|L Brands, Inc.
|(LB)
|6
|4.87
|11/22/2017
|Challenger
|Cabot Corporation
|(CBT)
|6
|2.12
|11/22/2017
|Challenger
|TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switzerland Registered Shares
|(TEL)
|6
|1.72
|11/22/2017
|Challenger
|Nvidia Corporation
|(NVDA)
|5
|0.27
|11/22/2017
|7.14%
|Challenger
|Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.
|(HII)
|5
|1.02
|11/22/2017
|20.00%
|Challenger
|Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.
|(FBHS)
|5
|1.12
|11/22/2017
|Challenger
|Atmos Energy Corporation
|(ATO)
|33
|2.01
|11/24/2017
|7.78%
|Champion
|Assurant, Inc.
|(AIZ)
|13
|2.14
|11/24/2017
|5.66%
|Contender
|Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock
|(WYN)
|8
|2.18
|11/24/2017
|Challenger
|MKS Instruments, Inc.
|(MKSI)
|7
|0.69
|11/24/2017
|2.86%
|Challenger
|Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
|(DNKN)
|6
|2.25
|11/24/2017
|Challenger
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.
Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
CNS pays a large fourth quarter dividend thus the large 300% increase.
Additional Metrics
Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|MCHP
|89.65
|60.77
|95.92
|35.93
|48% Off Low
|5% Off High
|MCO
|141.96
|93.51
|148
|51.25
|51% Off Low
|3% Off High
|MAIN
|40.37
|35
|41.79
|14.22
|15% Off Low
|3% Off High
|VLO
|81.48
|60.35
|82.19
|17.6
|33% Off Low
|1% Off High
|HFC
|42.87
|23.46
|43.27
|22.56
|78% Off Low
|New High
|BC
|49.52
|46.74
|63.82
|15.95
|3% Off Low
|22% Off High
|ALK
|64.43
|61.1
|101.43
|10.33
|0% Off Low
|39% Off High
|NLSN
|36.06
|34.22
|45.73
|25.39
|3% Off Low
|21% Off High
|STE
|87.62
|64.37
|93.39
|52.15
|35% Off Low
|5% Off High
|DNB
|116.57
|100.46
|125.57
|22
|16% Off Low
|6% Off High
|HSY
|107.42
|95.68
|116.49
|31.97
|12% Off Low
|5% Off High
|ALV
|119.97
|96.08
|127.75
|20.68
|27% Off Low
|4% Off High
|CNS
|44.07
|32.73
|45.5
|21.19
|33% Off Low
|3% Off High
|LFUS
|198.42
|144.01
|212.54
|28.92
|35% Off Low
|6% Off High
|LTC
|47
|43.91
|52.85
|21.08
|6% Off Low
|6% Off High
|MAR
|122.29
|76.88
|124.34
|33.23
|56% Off Low
|1% Off High
|DFS
|65.27
|57.5
|74.33
|11.22
|10% Off Low
|12% Off High
|LMAT
|34.44
|19.82
|39.88
|44.73
|70% Off Low
|14% Off High
|B
|61.74
|43.25
|72.87
|21.74
|42% Off Low
|15% Off High
|POPE
|71
|64.57
|79.5
|31.84
|9% Off Low
|12% Off High
|NEE
|157.35
|112.63
|159.25
|17.68
|39% Off Low
|New High
|RHI
|53.44
|42.92
|53.93
|20.96
|23% Off Low
|New High
|EVR
|82.9
|63.75
|85
|19.79
|33% Off Low
|New High
|FINL
|9.04
|6.9
|24.5
|0
|25% Off Low
|64% Off High
|EFX
|110.21
|89.59
|147.02
|24.93
|21% Off Low
|25% Off High
|SMG
|96.68
|81.48
|102.5
|26.88
|20% Off Low
|4% Off High
|FLIR
|47.22
|33.75
|48.06
|29.7
|38% Off Low
|2% Off High
|MGA
|52.99
|38.92
|842.96
|9.39
|37% Off Low
|94% Off High
|LB
|49.26
|35
|75.5
|14.43
|38% Off Low
|34% Off High
|CBT
|59.53
|50.21
|64.66
|15.55
|20% Off Low
|5% Off High
|TEL
|92.77
|66.14
|93.83
|19.73
|40% Off Low
|New High
|NVDA
|209.98
|84.77
|218.67
|52.1
|145% Off Low
|3% Off High
|HII
|235.56
|170.15
|253.44
|17.79
|39% Off Low
|6% Off High
|FBHS
|64.06
|53.15
|68.82
|22.32
|21% Off Low
|6% Off High
|ATO
|89.58
|69.57
|91
|24.06
|30% Off Low
|New High
|AIZ
|98.85
|85.07
|106.99
|23.62
|15% Off Low
|7% Off High
|WYN
|106.52
|71.09
|110.74
|19.13
|48% Off Low
|3% Off High
|MKSI
|101.8
|53.51
|110.6
|18.24
|92% Off Low
|5% Off High
|DNKN
|57.25
|49.65
|60.66
|25
|15% Off Low
|6% Off High
Note that the percent "off" columns are based on daily price action, not necessarily the current price shown. ALK for instance hit $61.10 during the day but finished at $64.43 thus it had made a new year low.
Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)
I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. New for this week per a request, I have added the historical dividend growth rates for the company.
Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield + the 5 year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Current Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|MAIN
|5.65
|3.6
|5.4
|6.9
|12.55
|FINL
|4.87
|11.1
|12.6
|14.9
|14.9
|19.77
|LB
|4.87
|20
|26
|24.6
|14.9
|29.47
|LTC
|4.85
|5.8
|4.8
|5.4
|4.3
|10.25
|POPE
|3.94
|3.7
|11.9
|18.5
|10.2
|22.44
|NLSN
|3.77
|11
|18.9
|VLO
|3.44
|41.2
|42.3
|54.3
|24.2
|57.74
|HFC
|3.08
|0.8
|3.2
|32.4
|24.7
|35.48
|CNS
|2.54
|4
|9.1
|11.6
|8
|14.14
|NEE
|2.5
|13
|9.6
|9.6
|8.8
|12.1
|HSY
|2.44
|7.4
|9.9
|11.7
|8.8
|14.14
|DNKN
|2.25
|13.2
|16.4
|SMG
|2.19
|5.4
|8.4
|12
|14.5
|14.19
|WYN
|2.18
|19
|19.9
|27.2
|29.38
|DFS
|2.14
|7.4
|16.2
|42.1
|44.24
|AIZ
|2.14
|48.2
|28.4
|23.7
|18.2
|25.84
|CBT
|2.12
|27.3
|11.9
|9.2
|5.4
|11.32
|MGA
|2.08
|13.6
|16
|14.9
|10.2
|16.98
|ATO
|2.01
|7.5
|6.4
|4.6
|3.1
|6.61
|ALV
|2
|3.6
|4.8
|5.9
|5.4
|7.9
|ALK
|1.86
|37.5
|76.5
|RHI
|1.8
|10
|11.2
|9.5
|10.6
|11.3
|TEL
|1.72
|12.5
|14.5
|15.5
|17.22
|DNB
|1.72
|4.3
|6.5
|6
|7.72
|EVR
|1.64
|10.4
|11.8
|11.4
|13.04
|MCHP
|1.62
|0.5
|0.6
|0.8
|4.9
|2.42
|STE
|1.42
|10.4
|9.8
|10.6
|20.1
|12.02
|EFX
|1.42
|13.8
|14.5
|15.6
|23.5
|17.02
|BC
|1.33
|17.1
|83.2
|65.2
|0.2
|66.53
|FLIR
|1.27
|9.1
|10.1
|14.9
|16.17
|FBHS
|1.12
|14.3
|28.7
|MAR
|1.08
|21.1
|21.6
|25.1
|17.7
|26.18
|MCO
|1.07
|7.4
|17.5
|22.2
|18
|23.27
|HII
|1.02
|23.5
|61.3
|B
|0.91
|6.3
|4.3
|8.4
|0.5
|9.31
|LFUS
|0.75
|14.8
|13.9
|13.4
|14.15
|MKSI
|0.69
|0.7
|2
|2.5
|3.19
|LMAT
|0.64
|9.4
|15
|23.9
|24.54
|NVDA
|0.27
|29.3
|16.1
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.