39 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

by: Dividend Derek

Summary

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

Additionally, I have some additional metrics for each company.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.

I have a second table that has some additional metrics and yearly pricing action for the list. Lastly, I have included a table sorted by dividend yield since I know some investors need more current income.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category
Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 16 1.62 11/20/2017 0.14% Contender
Moody's Corporation (MCO) 8 1.07 11/20/2017 Challenger
Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 5.65 11/20/2017 Challenger
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 7 3.44 11/20/2017 Challenger
HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) 6 3.08 11/20/2017 Challenger
Brunswick Corporation (BC) 5 1.33 11/20/2017 15.15% Challenger
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) 5 1.86 11/20/2017 Challenger
Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Shares (NLSN) 5 3.77 11/20/2017 Challenger
Steris plc Ordinary Shares (STE) 13 1.42 11/21/2017 Contender
Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) 11 1.72 11/21/2017 Contender
The Hershey Company (HSY) 8 2.44 11/21/2017 Challenger
Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) 8 2 11/21/2017 Challenger
Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) 8 2.54 11/21/2017 357.14% Challenger
Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 8 0.75 11/21/2017 Challenger
LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) 8 4.85 11/21/2017 Challenger
Marriott International - Class A Common Stock (MAR) 8 1.08 11/21/2017 Challenger
Discover Financial Services (DFS) 7 2.14 11/21/2017 Challenger
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 7 0.64 11/21/2017 Challenger
Barnes Group, Inc. (B) 7 0.91 11/21/2017 Challenger
Pope Resources - Limited Partnership (POPE) 6 3.94 11/21/2017 Challenger
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 23 2.5 11/22/2017 Contender
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 14 1.8 11/22/2017 Contender
Evercore Inc. Class A (EVR) 11 1.64 11/22/2017 17.65% Contender
The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FINL) 10 4.87 11/22/2017 Contender
Equifax, Inc. (EFX) 8 1.42 11/22/2017 Challenger
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) 8 2.19 11/22/2017 Challenger
FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) 7 1.27 11/22/2017 Challenger
Magna International, Inc. (MGA) 7 2.08 11/22/2017 Challenger
L Brands, Inc. (LB) 6 4.87 11/22/2017 Challenger
Cabot Corporation (CBT) 6 2.12 11/22/2017 Challenger
TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switzerland Registered Shares (TEL) 6 1.72 11/22/2017 Challenger
Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) 5 0.27 11/22/2017 7.14% Challenger
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 5 1.02 11/22/2017 20.00% Challenger
Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 5 1.12 11/22/2017 Challenger
Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 33 2.01 11/24/2017 7.78% Champion
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 13 2.14 11/24/2017 5.66% Contender
Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock (WYN) 8 2.18 11/24/2017 Challenger
MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 7 0.69 11/24/2017 2.86% Challenger
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) 6 2.25 11/24/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

  • King: 50+ years
  • Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years
  • Contender: 10-24 years
  • Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

CNS pays a large fourth quarter dividend thus the large 300% increase.

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High
MCHP 89.65 60.77 95.92 35.93 48% Off Low 5% Off High
MCO 141.96 93.51 148 51.25 51% Off Low 3% Off High
MAIN 40.37 35 41.79 14.22 15% Off Low 3% Off High
VLO 81.48 60.35 82.19 17.6 33% Off Low 1% Off High
HFC 42.87 23.46 43.27 22.56 78% Off Low New High
BC 49.52 46.74 63.82 15.95 3% Off Low 22% Off High
ALK 64.43 61.1 101.43 10.33 0% Off Low 39% Off High
NLSN 36.06 34.22 45.73 25.39 3% Off Low 21% Off High
STE 87.62 64.37 93.39 52.15 35% Off Low 5% Off High
DNB 116.57 100.46 125.57 22 16% Off Low 6% Off High
HSY 107.42 95.68 116.49 31.97 12% Off Low 5% Off High
ALV 119.97 96.08 127.75 20.68 27% Off Low 4% Off High
CNS 44.07 32.73 45.5 21.19 33% Off Low 3% Off High
LFUS 198.42 144.01 212.54 28.92 35% Off Low 6% Off High
LTC 47 43.91 52.85 21.08 6% Off Low 6% Off High
MAR 122.29 76.88 124.34 33.23 56% Off Low 1% Off High
DFS 65.27 57.5 74.33 11.22 10% Off Low 12% Off High
LMAT 34.44 19.82 39.88 44.73 70% Off Low 14% Off High
B 61.74 43.25 72.87 21.74 42% Off Low 15% Off High
POPE 71 64.57 79.5 31.84 9% Off Low 12% Off High
NEE 157.35 112.63 159.25 17.68 39% Off Low New High
RHI 53.44 42.92 53.93 20.96 23% Off Low New High
EVR 82.9 63.75 85 19.79 33% Off Low New High
FINL 9.04 6.9 24.5 0 25% Off Low 64% Off High
EFX 110.21 89.59 147.02 24.93 21% Off Low 25% Off High
SMG 96.68 81.48 102.5 26.88 20% Off Low 4% Off High
FLIR 47.22 33.75 48.06 29.7 38% Off Low 2% Off High
MGA 52.99 38.92 842.96 9.39 37% Off Low 94% Off High
LB 49.26 35 75.5 14.43 38% Off Low 34% Off High
CBT 59.53 50.21 64.66 15.55 20% Off Low 5% Off High
TEL 92.77 66.14 93.83 19.73 40% Off Low New High
NVDA 209.98 84.77 218.67 52.1 145% Off Low 3% Off High
HII 235.56 170.15 253.44 17.79 39% Off Low 6% Off High
FBHS 64.06 53.15 68.82 22.32 21% Off Low 6% Off High
ATO 89.58 69.57 91 24.06 30% Off Low New High
AIZ 98.85 85.07 106.99 23.62 15% Off Low 7% Off High
WYN 106.52 71.09 110.74 19.13 48% Off Low 3% Off High
MKSI 101.8 53.51 110.6 18.24 92% Off Low 5% Off High
DNKN 57.25 49.65 60.66 25 15% Off Low 6% Off High

Note that the percent "off" columns are based on daily price action, not necessarily the current price shown. ALK for instance hit $61.10 during the day but finished at $64.43 thus it had made a new year low.


Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. New for this week per a request, I have added the historical dividend growth rates for the company.

Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield + the 5 year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule
MAIN 5.65 3.6 5.4 6.9 12.55
FINL 4.87 11.1 12.6 14.9 14.9 19.77
LB 4.87 20 26 24.6 14.9 29.47
LTC 4.85 5.8 4.8 5.4 4.3 10.25
POPE 3.94 3.7 11.9 18.5 10.2 22.44
NLSN 3.77 11 18.9
VLO 3.44 41.2 42.3 54.3 24.2 57.74
HFC 3.08 0.8 3.2 32.4 24.7 35.48
CNS 2.54 4 9.1 11.6 8 14.14
NEE 2.5 13 9.6 9.6 8.8 12.1
HSY 2.44 7.4 9.9 11.7 8.8 14.14
DNKN 2.25 13.2 16.4
SMG 2.19 5.4 8.4 12 14.5 14.19
WYN 2.18 19 19.9 27.2 29.38
DFS 2.14 7.4 16.2 42.1 44.24
AIZ 2.14 48.2 28.4 23.7 18.2 25.84
CBT 2.12 27.3 11.9 9.2 5.4 11.32
MGA 2.08 13.6 16 14.9 10.2 16.98
ATO 2.01 7.5 6.4 4.6 3.1 6.61
ALV 2 3.6 4.8 5.9 5.4 7.9
ALK 1.86 37.5 76.5
RHI 1.8 10 11.2 9.5 10.6 11.3
TEL 1.72 12.5 14.5 15.5 17.22
DNB 1.72 4.3 6.5 6 7.72
EVR 1.64 10.4 11.8 11.4 13.04
MCHP 1.62 0.5 0.6 0.8 4.9 2.42
STE 1.42 10.4 9.8 10.6 20.1 12.02
EFX 1.42 13.8 14.5 15.6 23.5 17.02
BC 1.33 17.1 83.2 65.2 0.2 66.53
FLIR 1.27 9.1 10.1 14.9 16.17
FBHS 1.12 14.3 28.7
MAR 1.08 21.1 21.6 25.1 17.7 26.18
MCO 1.07 7.4 17.5 22.2 18 23.27
HII 1.02 23.5 61.3
B 0.91 6.3 4.3 8.4 0.5 9.31
LFUS 0.75 14.8 13.9 13.4 14.15
MKSI 0.69 0.7 2 2.5 3.19
LMAT 0.64 9.4 15 23.9 24.54
NVDA 0.27 29.3 16.1


Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

About this article:

