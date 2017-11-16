39 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).

The first list below was created to help facilitate my own investing goals. It provides a set of upcoming dividend stock opportunities. It highlights the companies that showcase a dividend growth mindset.

Additionally, it gives investors a chance to potentially buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date. If it happens to be a dividend increase, that will be highlighted as well.

I have a second table that has some additional metrics and yearly pricing action for the list. Lastly, I have included a table sorted by dividend yield since I know some investors need more current income.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

The List

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) 16 1.62 11/20/2017 0.14% Contender Moody's Corporation (MCO) 8 1.07 11/20/2017 Challenger Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 7 5.65 11/20/2017 Challenger Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) 7 3.44 11/20/2017 Challenger HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) 6 3.08 11/20/2017 Challenger Brunswick Corporation (BC) 5 1.33 11/20/2017 15.15% Challenger Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) 5 1.86 11/20/2017 Challenger Nielsen N.V. Ordinary Shares (NLSN) 5 3.77 11/20/2017 Challenger Steris plc Ordinary Shares (STE) 13 1.42 11/21/2017 Contender Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (The) (DNB) 11 1.72 11/21/2017 Contender The Hershey Company (HSY) 8 2.44 11/21/2017 Challenger Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) 8 2 11/21/2017 Challenger Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) 8 2.54 11/21/2017 357.14% Challenger Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) 8 0.75 11/21/2017 Challenger LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) 8 4.85 11/21/2017 Challenger Marriott International - Class A Common Stock (MAR) 8 1.08 11/21/2017 Challenger Discover Financial Services (DFS) 7 2.14 11/21/2017 Challenger LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (LMAT) 7 0.64 11/21/2017 Challenger Barnes Group, Inc. (B) 7 0.91 11/21/2017 Challenger Pope Resources - Limited Partnership (POPE) 6 3.94 11/21/2017 Challenger NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) 23 2.5 11/22/2017 Contender Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) 14 1.8 11/22/2017 Contender Evercore Inc. Class A (EVR) 11 1.64 11/22/2017 17.65% Contender The Finish Line, Inc. - Class A Common Stock (FINL) 10 4.87 11/22/2017 Contender Equifax, Inc. (EFX) 8 1.42 11/22/2017 Challenger Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) 8 2.19 11/22/2017 Challenger FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) 7 1.27 11/22/2017 Challenger Magna International, Inc. (MGA) 7 2.08 11/22/2017 Challenger L Brands, Inc. (LB) 6 4.87 11/22/2017 Challenger Cabot Corporation (CBT) 6 2.12 11/22/2017 Challenger TE Connectivity Ltd. New Switzerland Registered Shares (TEL) 6 1.72 11/22/2017 Challenger Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) 5 0.27 11/22/2017 7.14% Challenger Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) 5 1.02 11/22/2017 20.00% Challenger Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (FBHS) 5 1.12 11/22/2017 Challenger Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) 33 2.01 11/24/2017 7.78% Champion Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) 13 2.14 11/24/2017 5.66% Contender Wyndham Worldwide Corp Common Stock (WYN) 8 2.18 11/24/2017 Challenger MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) 7 0.69 11/24/2017 2.86% Challenger Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) 6 2.25 11/24/2017 Challenger

Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised their dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion / Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

CNS pays a large fourth quarter dividend thus the large 300% increase.

Additional Metrics

Per a request, here are some additional metrics related to these companies. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High MCHP 89.65 60.77 95.92 35.93 48% Off Low 5% Off High MCO 141.96 93.51 148 51.25 51% Off Low 3% Off High MAIN 40.37 35 41.79 14.22 15% Off Low 3% Off High VLO 81.48 60.35 82.19 17.6 33% Off Low 1% Off High HFC 42.87 23.46 43.27 22.56 78% Off Low New High BC 49.52 46.74 63.82 15.95 3% Off Low 22% Off High ALK 64.43 61.1 101.43 10.33 0% Off Low 39% Off High NLSN 36.06 34.22 45.73 25.39 3% Off Low 21% Off High STE 87.62 64.37 93.39 52.15 35% Off Low 5% Off High DNB 116.57 100.46 125.57 22 16% Off Low 6% Off High HSY 107.42 95.68 116.49 31.97 12% Off Low 5% Off High ALV 119.97 96.08 127.75 20.68 27% Off Low 4% Off High CNS 44.07 32.73 45.5 21.19 33% Off Low 3% Off High LFUS 198.42 144.01 212.54 28.92 35% Off Low 6% Off High LTC 47 43.91 52.85 21.08 6% Off Low 6% Off High MAR 122.29 76.88 124.34 33.23 56% Off Low 1% Off High DFS 65.27 57.5 74.33 11.22 10% Off Low 12% Off High LMAT 34.44 19.82 39.88 44.73 70% Off Low 14% Off High B 61.74 43.25 72.87 21.74 42% Off Low 15% Off High POPE 71 64.57 79.5 31.84 9% Off Low 12% Off High NEE 157.35 112.63 159.25 17.68 39% Off Low New High RHI 53.44 42.92 53.93 20.96 23% Off Low New High EVR 82.9 63.75 85 19.79 33% Off Low New High FINL 9.04 6.9 24.5 0 25% Off Low 64% Off High EFX 110.21 89.59 147.02 24.93 21% Off Low 25% Off High SMG 96.68 81.48 102.5 26.88 20% Off Low 4% Off High FLIR 47.22 33.75 48.06 29.7 38% Off Low 2% Off High MGA 52.99 38.92 842.96 9.39 37% Off Low 94% Off High LB 49.26 35 75.5 14.43 38% Off Low 34% Off High CBT 59.53 50.21 64.66 15.55 20% Off Low 5% Off High TEL 92.77 66.14 93.83 19.73 40% Off Low New High NVDA 209.98 84.77 218.67 52.1 145% Off Low 3% Off High HII 235.56 170.15 253.44 17.79 39% Off Low 6% Off High FBHS 64.06 53.15 68.82 22.32 21% Off Low 6% Off High ATO 89.58 69.57 91 24.06 30% Off Low New High AIZ 98.85 85.07 106.99 23.62 15% Off Low 7% Off High WYN 106.52 71.09 110.74 19.13 48% Off Low 3% Off High MKSI 101.8 53.51 110.6 18.24 92% Off Low 5% Off High DNKN 57.25 49.65 60.66 25 15% Off Low 6% Off High

Note that the percent "off" columns are based on daily price action, not necessarily the current price shown. ALK for instance hit $61.10 during the day but finished at $64.43 thus it had made a new year low.



Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. New for this week per a request, I have added the historical dividend growth rates for the company.

Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield + the 5 year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule MAIN 5.65 3.6 5.4 6.9 12.55 FINL 4.87 11.1 12.6 14.9 14.9 19.77 LB 4.87 20 26 24.6 14.9 29.47 LTC 4.85 5.8 4.8 5.4 4.3 10.25 POPE 3.94 3.7 11.9 18.5 10.2 22.44 NLSN 3.77 11 18.9 VLO 3.44 41.2 42.3 54.3 24.2 57.74 HFC 3.08 0.8 3.2 32.4 24.7 35.48 CNS 2.54 4 9.1 11.6 8 14.14 NEE 2.5 13 9.6 9.6 8.8 12.1 HSY 2.44 7.4 9.9 11.7 8.8 14.14 DNKN 2.25 13.2 16.4 SMG 2.19 5.4 8.4 12 14.5 14.19 WYN 2.18 19 19.9 27.2 29.38 DFS 2.14 7.4 16.2 42.1 44.24 AIZ 2.14 48.2 28.4 23.7 18.2 25.84 CBT 2.12 27.3 11.9 9.2 5.4 11.32 MGA 2.08 13.6 16 14.9 10.2 16.98 ATO 2.01 7.5 6.4 4.6 3.1 6.61 ALV 2 3.6 4.8 5.9 5.4 7.9 ALK 1.86 37.5 76.5 RHI 1.8 10 11.2 9.5 10.6 11.3 TEL 1.72 12.5 14.5 15.5 17.22 DNB 1.72 4.3 6.5 6 7.72 EVR 1.64 10.4 11.8 11.4 13.04 MCHP 1.62 0.5 0.6 0.8 4.9 2.42 STE 1.42 10.4 9.8 10.6 20.1 12.02 EFX 1.42 13.8 14.5 15.6 23.5 17.02 BC 1.33 17.1 83.2 65.2 0.2 66.53 FLIR 1.27 9.1 10.1 14.9 16.17 FBHS 1.12 14.3 28.7 MAR 1.08 21.1 21.6 25.1 17.7 26.18 MCO 1.07 7.4 17.5 22.2 18 23.27 HII 1.02 23.5 61.3 B 0.91 6.3 4.3 8.4 0.5 9.31 LFUS 0.75 14.8 13.9 13.4 14.15 MKSI 0.69 0.7 2 2.5 3.19 LMAT 0.64 9.4 15 23.9 24.54 NVDA 0.27 29.3 16.1



Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. Enjoy and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.