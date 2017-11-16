Shiller Is Wrong

Robert Shiller had an interesting interview on CNBC in which he took the concept of passive investing to the woodshed, calling indexers free loaders (on other people's work) and stopping just short of calling the strategy un-American. I found the clip via Cullen Roche who also had some thoughts on the Shiller segment.

One of Cullen's major points, that I have made many times as well influenced by him, is that unless you somehow own every stock and bond in the world and then never make a change, you are making some sort of active decision. What most indexers do is use passive funds to make in an active manner even if they're not very active.

As of a couple of years ago, the total market cap of US markets was $22 trillion with $4-5 trillion in index funds (traditional funds plus ETFs). To Shiller's concern in the video, there are still plenty of market participants assessing the merits of individual stocks on an active basis.

A diversified equity portfolio might include the following:

Large cap

Small cap

Foreign developed

Emerging market

How would you weigh those four? Whatever the answer, you've made an active decision. How frequently would you rebalance? Whatever the answer, you've made an active decision. Similar situation using one total market fund and some other equally broad foreign proxy.

According to ETF.com, there are 58 ETFs focused on technology totaling about $70 billion. They all appear to be index funds or smart beta funds, but any use of these funds would clearly be part of an active strategy. Ditto any other sector funds or funds that are narrower than sectors. While someone might push back on me that there is no passive strategy that uses tech sectors funds, what would be the passive use of a Chinese internet stock ETF?

Furthermore, if you spend any time on Twitter and have a markets-oriented feed, then you will see no shortage of traders talking about entering or exiting trades made on or setups for very broad equity proxies, the kind that someone on Bogleheads™ would own as part of their "passive" strategy. This points to the idea of how blurred the line is between active and passive, pushing back on Shiller even further.

Have you ever seen Jack Bogle interviewed? Have you heard him weigh in on his thoughts about how much foreign equity exposure investors should have? Long story short, he's not a fan. That's a very active decision…from the guy who invented the index fund.

For me, the takeaway has always been the same which is that the labels don't matter. ETF, traditional mutual funds, individual issues; anyone building a portfolio is going to choose what they think are the best tools, active/passive, irrespective of the wrapper to build the portfolio they think will best help them meet their objective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice, and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk, which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does not guarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs, visit our website AdvisorShares.com. AdvisorShares is an SEC-registered RIA which advises to actively managed exchange-traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article and have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.