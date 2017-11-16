China Information Security Technology's (CNIT) Management on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Information Security Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CNIT)

Albert Pu

Thank you operator. Thanks everyone for joining us on this call.

And now we will begin with the nine months of 2017 financial results. It is my pleasure to present results for the third quarter of 2017 after server years of transition during which CNIT reported declining revenue and significant losses. The Company had to make good production to become profitable.

As our press release this morning stated, for the nine-month ended September 30, 2017 CNIT has a net income of approximately $1.1 million or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of about $10.1 million or negative $0.35 per share for nine months ended September 30, 2016. Our revenue for the first nine months of this year was up about $12.2 million, a 97% increase from revenue off approximately $6.2 million in the first nine months of last year.

Excluding non-cash items mainly in the categories of depreciation of fixed assets, amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, provision for obsolete inventories, and provision for bad debt reserve on accounts receivable, the Company had adjusted net income for the nine months of 2017 approximately $3.9 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to an adjusted net loss of approximately $4.4 million, or negative $0.11 per share, for the comparable period a year ago.

The increase in nine-month revenue compared to the same period of last year was the result of increased sales of the Company’s cloud-based ad terminals and related software. The Company’s transition to profitability compared to the prior-year nine-month period was mainly the result of its continuing transformation from a traditional information technology provider to the government sector to a cloud-based technology solution provider to private enterprise. The result of this transformation is obvious.

During the nine months of 2017, about 95% of the Company’s revenue was derived from its cloud-based technology segment, compared to 85% of the first nine months of last year’s.

Our overall gross margin for the first nine months of this year increased to 45% from 29% for the same period of 2016. Another reason we were able to achieve profitability in the first nine months of 2017 is that we reduced administrative expenses by about $4.3 million, compared to the first nine months of last year’s. The decrease in administrative expenses was mainly attributable to a reduction of traditional information technology employee headcount and also from a decrease in bad debt provision and depreciation and a gain out of foreign exchange.

Also there was no goodwill impairment in the first nine months of 2017, compared to $1.6 million goodwill and intangible asset impairment recorded in the first nine months of 2016. In the third quarter we singed a cloud-based ad terminal contract with a total amount of approximately $10.6 million, which has built a very solid foundation for the first quarter and beyond. We are confident that we will either achieve or exceed our projection of the 2017 revenue of $17 million to $19 million. And we have also raised a forecast of adjusted net income to the range of $4.6 million to $5 million, from the previously predicted $3.2 million to $3.6 million.

For 2018, we believe our revenue will rage from $30 million to $33 million, with adjusted net income of $9 to $11 million. And for 2019 CNIT revenue could possibly be between $55 million and $60 million, with adjusted net income of $20 million to $23 million. Revenue in 2019 is expected to be divided evenly between sales of our advertising display terminal, equipments and sales of our cloud based services, and data of rich traditional yields, superior profit margin.

And with that I’d like to open the call to the questions.

Albert Pu

Thank you again. And we look forward to sharing additional news with you going forward.

