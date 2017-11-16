Sirius XM: Buy The Dip?

Sirius XM (NASDAQ: SIRI) posted a yet another set of fantastic quarterly results in the last week of October. But in a surprising turn of events, its shares have plunged by almost 9% since its results release. While some market commenters have blamed its slowing down subscriber growth as the root cause behind its share drop, others feel that its revenue beat probably wasn’t large enough - a really strange justification indeed. But upon closer investigation, it seems like neither of the bear cases holds any real merit. The latest publication of short interest data suggests that the recent correction in Sirius XM shares is nothing more than an irrational market movement that’s disguised as a buying opportunity.



Short Data

I keep a close eye on FINRA’s bi-monthly short interest data publications. A sharp increase in the metric, for any concerned company, usually indicates that market participants are betting on its stock price to collapse and are initiating short positions in its scrip. Conversely, a sharp decline in the metric generally indicates that bears are closing their short positions as they no longer see a substantial downside in its shares from the current levels. It’s basically a company specific indicator of market sentiment and occasionally provides us with leading insights about where the shares, of any concerned company, could be headed next going forth.

In the case of Sirius XM, its shares declined almost 10% between mid October and early November. Most of that decline took place after the company posted its Q3 results on October 25, even though the company created new records in various reporting metrics, and yet its shares haven’t recovered to pre-result levels. Interestingly, this price action sort of contradicts the short interest data publication for the concerned period. Fact of the matter is that short interest in the company actually dropped by almost 2% during the last cycle.

Its short interest has declined by around 9.71 million shares during October alone and it’s worth noting that the settlement date of the last short interest publication was 31 October. This means that the data available to us includes any, and all, impact arising from the company’s Q3 results that were released on October 26. At the end of the last reporting cycle, Sirius had around 15% of its entire floating stock shorted compared to the 18.6% high it created earlier this year.

Granted that an almost 2% drop in its short interest over the last cycle may not sound like much at the first glance. But if we look at the broader picture, this reporting cycle marks a yet another drop in its short interest. The chart attached above illustrates that its short interest figure has been trending downwards for the past several reporting cycles now, shedding almost 43.4 million short positions, or shrinking by a little over 16%, over the past three months. I don’t think this decline would have occurred if there was a credible bear case for Sirius.

Looking further at the naked short selling in Sirius provides us with some additional insights. Let’s take a look at the chart attached below. It seems like naked shorting in the company subsided after the company posted its Q3 earnings results and the metric hasn’t really picked up ever since. This extends till mid November.

What lies ahead

The very fact that short interest and naked short interest in the company have plunged over their recent respective reporting cycles leads me to believe that there isn’t really a credible bear case thesis that justifies the recent drop in Sirius XM’s stock. Price action and short interest movements are contradicting each other.

In spite of the company posting blowout quarterly results, there are broadly four speculative theories that advocate its bear case scenario. They are:

Sirius’ valuation metrics have inflated substantially to reach unsustainable, overbought, levels; and/or It’s self-pay subscriber growth is slowing down; and/or Revenue beat wasn’t large enough to justify its pricey valuations; and/or Intensifying competition and slowing down car sales

Let’s talk about its valuation. Granted that Sirius XM is currently trading at the higher range of its valuation metrics, regardless of which metric we look at. They seem to be high if we only glance over them. But fact of the matter is that Sirius XM has traded at far higher valuations in the past and that has never stopped its shares from rallying further.

The chart attached below sheds light on this issue. Perhaps its pricey valuation metrics aren’t pricey enough to ring alarm bells. Regardless of which metric we look at, Sirius XM isn’t trading at record-high valuations. It’s currently being valued somewhere in between the historical high and low figures of its respective valuation metrics. It’s worth noting that all of these metrics are forward looking in nature. That is, they factor in growth forecasts. The fact that Sirius XM’s valuation metrics are still quite far away from their historic highs leads me to suggest that we aren’t in the overvalued zone yet and that its shares could continue to appreciate further.

This brings me to the second bullet regarding a slowdown in its self-pay subscriber growth. The chart attached below indicates that this is indeed the case. Its self-pay subscriber growth during the third quarter, calculated on a year-on-year basis, equates to around 5.7%. While that may still be considered as a healthy growth rate, it’s true that the metric isn’t as high as it used to be in the company’s past reporting quarters. So, technically speaking, a slowdown in its subscriber growth actually took place. No denying there.

However, I do not see why this should cause any weakness in its stock prices. Fact of the matter is that Sirius XM is on track to achieve its FY17 guidance of adding net 1.4 million self-pay subscribers. Its net subscriber growth for the first three quarters of this fiscal year aggregates to 1.04 million already, which brings its average to 0.345 million net subscriber adds per quarter. This means that in order to achieve its guidance, the company only needs to achieve 0.36 million net subscribers. This isn’t far off from its quarterly average for FY17.

Also, we’ve known about the company’s guidance of adding 1.4 million net subscribers for several months now. We knew that a slowdown in its subscriber growth would take place this year. This isn’t new news. This isn’t something that changed all of a sudden in the last week of October, after the company posted its Q3 results, that would eventually entail weakness in its shares.

Now let me address the remaining bullets collectively. If the market was doubting the growth potential of Sirius XM, we would’ve seen its forward-looking valuation multiples surge (due to lower forecasts and high stock price). But as we’ve already discussed in the article, its valuation multiples haven’t yet reached their historical high levels which means there’s still ample room for stock appreciation before alarm bells go off.

Secondly, if market participants firmly believed that Sirius XM stock would collapse due to inherent fundamental problems (that could be growth slowdown, intensifying competition, loss of market share, dismal revenue growth or anything else) then why wasn’t there a rapid buildup of short interest after its Q3 results? After all, its two aforementioned short interest metrics have plunged during their recent reporting cycles. So why aren’t there large positions building up against its stock if the bear case was so real?

"The market reaction to much of the positive news was somewhat surprising..." -- Fellow SA author, Crunching Numbers, in his recent article.

Your Takeaway

The fact that there hasn’t been a buildup of short positions against Sirius XM stock, and that its shares seem to be consolidating instead of heading south, leads me to believe that probably there isn’t a credible bear case to begin with. I suspect the recent drop in its share price was irrational market behavior at best, which occurred merely because some investors reduced their long positions. I opine that Sirius XM remains a buy opportunity and that the recent weakness in its shares only makes it more attractive to buy.

