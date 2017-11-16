Natura Cosmeticos' (NUACF) CEO Roberto de Lima on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Natura Cosmeticos SA (OTC:NUACF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2017 9:00 AM ET

Today with us, we have , Mr. Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mr. João Ferreira, Natura's CEO; Mr. Jose Roberto Lettiere, CFO; Mr. Robert Chatwin, VP International and CPO, Chief Transformation Officer; Mr. Marcel Goya, Director of Finance and Investor Relations; and Mr. Luiz Palhares, Investor Relations.

Mr. Roberto Marques is connected from abroad, and will be part of the presentation but not the Q&A session. Mr. João Ferreira, Jose Lettiere and Robert Chatwin will take your questions.

Mr. João Ferreira, Jose Lettiere and Robert Chatwin will take your questions.

Roberto Marques

Thank you, Paula, and good morning, or good afternoon to those of you joining us from Europe. And thank you for joining us on this call to present the third quarter results of the Natura Group. This quarter is a special one for us because we are presenting the results in a different way. For the first time, we are consolidating the results of the Body Shop, or to be precise, one month of the Body Shop results, following the closing of our acquisition back in September.

With this step, we are opening new chapter in Natura history. With the Body Shop, we are [indiscernible] step towards constituting a global multibrand, multi-channel group that brings together three distinctive companies that share a common purpose, vision and commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices.

Our strong underlying performance this quarter underscores the strength of the group we are creating. I will not going to go into details or number, as we'll do that shortly, but I would just emphasize three main financial highlights. First, we posted robust sales growth in the third quarter with each one of our three businesses contributing to it. Second, we recorded a significant improvement in profitability after excluding some nonrecurring items that will be explained to you very shortly. And thirdly, the Natura Group generated strong cash flow in the quarter, and in the first nine months of this year. As a result, our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at the end of the year is ahead of our full-year guidance.

So with the successful integration of the Body Shop underway, the Natura Group is starting off on a positive note with strong results.

I would also like to emphasize that this past quarter also saw continued advances in sustainability. This led us to be included for the first time in the FTSE4Good stock market index, which complements our inclusion for the fourth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Let's now move to Slide 4. With the creation of the new group, we are also putting in place a new governance and management structure. We actually presented this to you in September when we closed the Body Shop transaction, but I thought it would be useful to revisit that briefly today as a way also of introducing the line-up for today's call. As announced in September, I'm now occupying the position of Executive Chairman of the Board. This position is charged with supporting the Board of Directors and implementing Natura's Group global vision and strategy and supervising each one of the three brands and businesses.

Each of the three businesses has its own CEO and executive committee, ensuring full accountability and autonomy. In that regard, João Ferreira remains the CEO of the Natura business, and Michael O'Keeffe continues as the CEO of Aesop. As you know, we also announced the appointment of David Boynton as CEO of the Body Shop effective December 4. David has extensive experience in the cosmetics and retail industry, having served in various leadership roles at L'Occitane, and most recently, he was CEO of Charles Tyrwhitt, a U.K. apparel company.

When this full team, A Team, by the way, is in place, they will be presenting the performance of their respective businesses on future calls. We have also created the Group Operating Committee to oversee the Group's overall strategy and to drive the synergies and opportunities across each individual business. The GOC, as we call it now, brings together the three CEO's key-supporting functions within the Group and the newly created position of Chief Transformation Officer, which is held by Robert Chatwin, who has been overseeing the integration of the Body Shop. Robert is with us today, and will present the Body Shop and Aesop results.

Also on this call with me today are, João Ferreira who will comment on Natura's performance and our Chief Financial Officer, José Lettiere.

I will now hand over to them to talk about the Natura Group's third quarter and nine-month performance starting with Lettiere who will present the consolidated financials.

So back to you, Lettiere.

José Lettiere

Thank you very much, Roberto. I will begin on Slide 6 with our consolidated net revenue. Overall, we posted strong double-digit growth in the quarter with our size up 24.3% to BRL2.4 billion. This growth was driven by a positive contribution from all of our business with double-digit growth at both Natura and Aesop, as you will see shortly. Please note that these figures include one month of the Body Shop, which we started to consolidate in quarter three.

On a comparable basis at constant scope, we still recorded strong double-digit growth of 11.4% in quarter three, demonstrated the strength of our underlying business. Over nine months, our sales grow 8.9% to BRL6.1 billion.

Turning to profitability on Slide 7. You see that we post a robust increase in consolidated EBITDA of 4.8% in the quarter, reaching BRL415.4 million. This figure includes expense from the Body Shop acquisition for BRL29.1 million, but also a positive contribution of BRL11.6 million in EBITDA by the Body Shop in September and favorable nonrecurring FX for BRL59.3 million.

This are the results of, on the one hand, a positive effect of BRL133.6 million from the reversal of the provision on IPI tax following favorable jurisprudence. On the other hand, the provision of BRL38.4 million for possible contingencies related to the ICMS tax in Brazil, and nonrecurring expenses of BRL35.36 million, approximately in Brazil linked to nonoperational after write-downs in other provisions. Excluding these nonrecurring effects and the contribution of the Body Shop, comparable pro forma EBITDA stood at BRL408.6 million, up 31.3%. EBITDA margin in quarter three reached 19%, again, up 220 basis points. Excluding the one-off effect I mentioned and the Body Shop's contribution, EBITDA margin was up by 290 basis points.

Over nine months, EBITDA was up by 26.3% to over BRL1.1 billion, with margin rising by 250 basis points to 18.2%.

Moving down our P&L. Slide 8 looks at our consolidated net income, which was also affected by nonrecurring effects. On a reported basis, net income was BRL61 million. This figure reflects the costs related to the acquisition of the Body Shop for about BRL200 million and adjustments in provisions. This [indiscernible] owing this one-offs in the contribution of the Body Shop comparable net income was actually up by 139.5% to BRL166.7 million.

Over nine months, reported net income increased 4x to BRL415.4 million from about BRL95 million in the same period last year. This reflects our strong performance this year as well as some tax provision reversals and an easier comparable base.

Turning to Slide 9. You see that we posted strong cash flow generation. Over nine months, our free cash flow stood at BRL440.6 million, more than 6x above the inflow of roughly BRL67 million in the same period last year. This strong growth is a result of our improved performance and discipline in working capital requirements.

In quarter three, free cash flow was BRL79.1 million compared to BRL138.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This includes expenses linked to the acquisition of the Body Shop. If you exclude those expenses related to the Body Shop, free cash flow would have been up to BRL144.4 million in the quarter.

Our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio rose in the period to 3.5x from 1.5x in the year-ago period. This rise is, of course, limited to the acquisition of the Body Shop, which, as you know, was entirely financed by debt.

Let me highlight that this ratio is better than the 3.6x target, we had set for the full year, reflecting our strong cash generation. And as a reminder, we expect to return to a pre-transaction leverage ratio to 1.4x in 2022 through an improvement in EBITDA and cash flow as a result of the growing contribution over time of the 3 businesses.

Let me now hand over to JP to look at Natura's performance. JP?

João Ferreira

Thank you, Lettiere. I'm very, very happy to be with you in this quarter when Natura posted sales of nearly BRL2 billion, up by 10.6%, driven by double-digit growth both in Brazil and Latin America as you see on Slide 11. In Brazil, sales rose by 10.4% to close to BRL1.4 billion. We are already seeing the initial benefits of the new relationship model we have put in place earlier this year, which has increased the productivity of consultants by 15% in the quarter as you see in the box on the slide.

We are also seeing positive results from our efforts in key strategic product categories supported by continued improvement in our innovation index, which was the highest in eight quarters. Sales benefited in the quarter from the reversal of a provision of the E-PAYE tax. But even without that effect, sales were up by a robust 5.2%, the highest figure in 14 quarters. Natura is also becoming increasingly omnichannel. Our online sales are also continuing their strong growth with gains in average tickets, number of transactions and in the number of registered users. Our sales force is also very quickly becoming digital, and our mobile app is already used by several hundred thousand consultants.

Finally, our retail presence is growing as well with 18 stores in shopping malls and a presence in 3,300 drugstores. Elsewhere in Latin America, Natura continues its steady growth with sales up by 18.9% in local currency or 11.5% in real. We continue our expansion in Latin America with a gain of 7.1% in the number of consultants and more importantly, 4.7% gains in consultants productivity. Over nine months, Natura sales are up 3.6% to BRL5.4 billion, with growth in both Brazil and Latin America of 3.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

Moving to Slide 12. Natura's EBITDA rose sharply this quarter by 53% to BRL452 million with EBITDA margin up strongly by 640 basis points to 23.1%. This reflects growth both in Brazil and in Latin America. In Brazil, EBITDA rose 62.5% to almost BRL355 million, boosted by the reversal in the E-PAYE tax provision, I have already mentioned earlier. Excluding nonrecurring effects, EBITDA was up by a very strong 35.4% and EBITDA margin reached 25.4%.

In Latin America, EBITDA grew by 29% in reals and by an even stronger 42.5% in local currencies. And EBITDA margin gained 250 basis points to reach 18.5%. In nine months, Natura's EBITDA stands at over BRL1.1 billion with a healthy margin of 20.8%.

Moving to Slide 13, I could not finish without remarking that the Natura Group is purpose-driven with a triple bottom-line approach and strong commitment to ethical and sustainable business practices. We are pleased to announce we have just been recognized as The Company of the Year by the most prestigious Brazilian sustainability Index [Foreign Language]. We are very pleased to be the first company ever to be distinguished twice. Other highlights worth mentioning include our inclusion in the FTSE4GOOD and Dow Jones Sustainability Index as previously mentioned by Roberto, our initiative to fight climate change through carbon emission offsets program and a record number of registrations in our consultants education program that offers higher and technical education to our consultants and their families.

So let me now hand over to Robert Chatwin to present the Body Shop's and Aesop's numbers.

Robert Chatwin

Many thanks, JP. Let's turn to Slide 15. The Body Shop has already made a positive initial contribution to the Natura Group. Our Q3 numbers include one month of the Body Shop results as we consolidated the company in our accounts as of September 1st. The Body Shop's revenues in September reached BRL245.5 million. On a pro forma basis, the Body Shop's Q3 sales in Pound Sterling were up 1.3%. Also in September alone, the Body Shop's contribution to Natura Group's EBITDA was BRL11.6 million. On a pro forma basis, the Body Shop's Q3 EBITDA was up 15.3% versus Q3 2016. So whether one looks at the one month that we included in our numbers or the entire quarter on a pro forma basis, the Body Shop has delivered sales and profitability growth, which bodes us well for the future.

On the following slide, we take a more detailed look what was already been accomplished in the 10 weeks since the Body Shop became part of the Natura Group. We're actually on day 70 of our 100-day plan, and I'm pleased to say that the combination is proceeding smoothly. In a short space of time, we have managed to meet the vast majority of global teams and most of the head franchisees and business partners. These meetings have strengthened our conviction that there's a great opportunity in the Body Shop. As we said in September, our overarching priority was delivering a solid Christmas, and the seasonal preparations already well underway throughout the Body Shop's organization. We're on the second week of the eight-week high season and the results to date are encouraging.

We are hard at work building a growth platform, leveraging Group's scale and competencies. As an example, teams from the Body Shop and Natura are already under the same roof in the U.S., and Mexico and Chile are soon to follow. These exchanges are laying the groundwork for future synergies.

As Roberto said in his introduction, David Boynton will be joining the Body Shop in just under three weeks as CEO, bringing his past retail and cosmetics experience and inspirational leadership. At the same time, management transitions in key positions are well underway, and the teams are fully mobilized and energized.

All Body Shop countries, whether those that are already performing well or those that need to improve their performance, have plans in place already being executed. So overall, as you see, we're off to a strong start and fully confident that the Body Shop will contribute strongly to Natura Group's growth going forward.

On Slide 18, we turn to Aesop's performance. In the quarter, we recorded sales growth of 21.9% in reals. Over nine months, sales reached BRL456 million, up BRL17.8 million and by a stronger 27.1% in Australian dollars. Aesop's growth was driven by a combination of organic growth with some same-store sales up 12% and expansion, thanks to 27 store openings in the past 12 months, bringing the total number of signature stores to 196 at the end of December with a further presence in 97 department stores, 14 more than in the comparable period last year.

Slide 19 looks at Aesop's profitability in greater detail. As you see on this slide, reported EBITDA was down in the quarter to BRL15.4 million from BRL24.1 million. However, this difference is actually mainly due to one-off inventory adjustment in Q3 2016 that boosted Aesop's EBITDA in that quarter by BRL8.7 million. If you exclude that effect, Aesop's EBITDA in the quarter was stable year-on-year.

EBITDA margin was down in the quarter to 9.6%. This drop is largely explained both by the adjustment that I just mentioned and the impact of a new long-term incentive plan that was put in place for key executives with effects until 2019. If you exclude these two effects, EBITDA in the quarter would have been up in line with growth in sales.

Let me now hand over to Roberto for some concluding remarks.

Roberto Marques

Thank you, Robert. Before I conclude, I just want to also take this opportunity to thank everyone of our associates, both in Natura, Aesop and the Body Shop for this very, very strong performance within this last quarter and especially as we start really forming and creating this new group of Natura with a very, very bright future ahead of us.

Let me conclude by saying a few words about our short-term priorities business-by-business. We'll further strengthen the Natura brand in Brazil by continuing to revitalize direct selling and making further advances in our multi-channel expansion. Aesop will continue its expansion, building on its strong track record in the past years.

And, of course, the Body Shop, focused on ensuring a successful Christmas season and completing its seamless integration into the Natura Group after a very encouraging start. All this will be backed by strong financial discipline as we pursue our [indiscernible] of bringing the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio back down to 1.4x by 2022. We will continue to exercise strict control on our working capital requirement, while generating strong cash flow and focusing on improving our profitability. With this, thank you so very much for your attention.

And now, João Ferreira, José Lettiere and Robert Chatwin will take your questions. So let me turn back to Paula.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question comes from Ruben Couto, Itaú BBA.

Ruben Couto

I would like to hear more from the nonrecurring items in the quarter. Just to make it more clear, if we look only to the IPI tax, this BRL66 million provision reversal in the directional line, is there a part of this that is recurring? And why you have this IPI tax effect in deductions, but also valuing in other expenses line? What are the differences here? Can you guys give a little bit more color on that?

José Lettiere

Hi, Ruben, this is Lettiere speaking. This nonrecurring item related to the IPI tax, It's a situation where our status improved moving from a remote to a very probable gain. So under this circumstance, in our accounting principles, and an agreements with our auditors, we conducted this reversal over the provision. Part of the reversal is going to impact our ongoing business in our top line, as you can see, as we demonstrated the quarter three. The impacts regarding previous years, we posted it or we booked it in other income, okay? So part is related to previous years and from now onwards, will be a recurrent item.

Ruben Couto

So this BRL66 million is actually a recurring? You would expect something around this level in the fourth quarter as well?

José Lettiere

Yes. Approximately that level.

João Ferreira

First nine months.

José Lettiere

Yes, nine months BRL66 million. So you are right, when you do it on average, if you divide it by nine, you get an average amount.

José Lettiere

Okay. So in the fourth quarter, it should be around 1/3 of that? Around BRL20 million or something?

José Lettiere

Yes. Yes.

The next question comes from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Actually it's Andrew here. I want to know if the reason we have nonrecurring impact with the 15% productivity increase on the Natura sales rep. If yes, what would be the normalized growth from now on? And what we should expect? And I want to know if Natura is keeping with the plan of eliminating the duplicity in the sales rep CTS as the base is falling a little.

João Ferreira

JP speaking. So this productivity gain, there's no recurring effect. It reflects though a reduction in the absolute number of consultants, as you've pointed out. It's not only due to duplicity in consultants. It's also an effect that we had already predicted in pilot tests that we ran, while developing the new relationship model. So we expect that number to reduce. It should stabilize sometime in the near future. Is that fine?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. But any sense just on the sensibility when you expect to end the duplicity program?

João Ferreira

Again, I would like to say it again, it is not only duplicity. It's also to do with the qualification of our network, which caused that reductions. So it should stabilize sometime in the next month, but I cannot give you any precise answer to your question.

The next question comes from Tobias Stingelin, Crédit Suisse.

Tobias Stingelin

I'm sorry to go back to this nonrecurring item, but we're getting so much questions. And I think it might be helpful if you can explain it. Lettiere, just to understand, when you have like your breakdown of EBITDA for Brazil specifically in the third quarter, you have like a chart where you go from BRL280 million in the third quarter of last year to BRL295 million in the third quarter of this year. And basically, you treat this as kind of comparable EBITDA. So this would be kind of the organic comparable EBITDA growth. That's fine. But when you look at your other items, basically what you call [Foreign Language] and there is no equal [indiscernible] on the same page, if [Foreign Language] is of 95.2 million, is that a combination of plus BRL133.6 million minus the BRL38 million that you booked as an expense, so this gives you the BRL95 million, right? And then you have another minus BRL36 million, which is basically nonrecurring? Does it make sense?

José Lettiere

Yes, you're totally right in your analysis. It's exactly the calculation you have made.

Tobias Stingelin

Okay. Perfect. So let me just [indiscernible] I'm puzzled now. If you go to your EBITDA growth, you will see that it was basically driven. You had recovering sales, which is good. But basically, we had also BRL76 million gain in [Foreign Language]. How do I reconcile this BRL76 million? Because if we just discuss that BRL133 million, it's out of debt. What is BTL 76 million improvement in your [Foreign Language], which basically explains all of the EBITDA growth.

José Lettiere

Tobias, the explanation is as follows, you have the IPI for this current year as I mentioned before, is the reverse of the BRL66 million. Then we have another approximately BRL10 million related to the reduction of [Foreign Language] ICMS, we reduced it -- in the São Paulo state this year, earlier this year, okay? So we have a combination of reduction in our MVA and the benefits of IPI. The combination of the two elements gives you this BRL76 million.

Tobias Stingelin

But then you just go also back to the first question from Ruben. So technically speaking, you have like per month if you are adjusting the BRL76 million nine months. Basically, you have to exclude 6x7, right? So I have to exclude like BRL44 million from the BRL76 million, which is basically related to the first six months of the year. And then the remaining between BRL66 million and BRL44 million, the other BRL20 million, they would be related just to this quarter and they are kind of recurring going forward, right?

José Lettiere

Yes. Yes. It's ongoing benefit. So we should consider in your modeling those benefits from now onwards.

The next question comes from Olivia Petronilho, Banco JP Morgan.

Olivia Petronilho

I'd like to stay on this point of the tax benefits and of the margin. When we exclude the BRL66 million from the top line, and looking in your EBITDA margin in Brazil, we see some pressure this year basically coming from both COGS as well as SG&A, right? So your G&A expenses continue to grow. And when you look at your gross profit, excluding the BRL66 million, it's also down. So we would like to understand here what is the kind of investments that you guys are doing? Of course, there's growth to volumes, but if we should expect further investments and these trends going forward? And where do you believe that we should expect this margin to stabilize?

João Ferreira

Okay, Olivia. Just to highlight that, excluding the elements of the IPI, our net revenue grew by 5.2%, okay? It's the starting point. So the [indiscernible] earnings of our EBITDA in Brazil is coming from a volume growth, better margin due to cost of goods sold improvement and also...

Olivia Petronilho

Okay. If we exclude the BRL66 million from your gross profit as well, your gross profit grew only 3.7%. So here, we have a little bit of pressure in COGS too, again. And when we look at your G&A, it also grew a lot more than the revenues. So this is just where we're trying to understand what is the pressure in this expenses [indiscernible].

João Ferreira

You need to consider that E-PAYE methodology. We have the credit then we have the debt, okay? In that part, when you do the provision reversal, you need to remove the credit apart. So this is penalizing the margin. So if you exclude that, you're going to see that our margins improved marginally, okay? And looking forward, these impacts will be impacting on an ongoing basis. So this is the calculation. From the BRL66 million, you need to deduct that about BRL9 million, which impacted our cost.

Tobias Stingelin

Okay. So just to be more specific, when we look at your G&A expenses in Brazil that grew 27% year-over-year in this quarter, should this be recurring? Or there any type of nonrecurring expenses here? Or where should we expect this to grow going forward?

João Ferreira

As you know, we have implemented a zero-base budget, about some months ago, more than one year, actually. So the control of our expenses has been very, very strong. We can see some time difference between one quarter and another quarter, but our cost and expenses is one of our key strategies to continue investing in our brands in our channels. So I would not highlight any major difference in our SG&A at this moment and looking forward for the same.

The next question comes from Franco Abelardo, Morgan Stanley.

Franco Abelardo

Start to go back, but on the question about IPI impact on the results. How much was the negative impact to COGS, to the cost of goods? Just for us to have an idea what was the neutral margin improvement or decline in the quarter. That's the first question. Related to margins as well in Brazil, the administrative expenses, they grew 27% year-over-year and total SG&A grew 6.3% in the country, so both above the sales growth and above the 5% growth of SG&A in the second quarter. So I'd like you to have more color on what's driving these increase in G&A specifically. Is there anything [indiscernible] for the quarter? Or something that we should expect for the next quarter? And my final question is about the top line growth in Brazil. You have a tougher comparison based on the fourth quarter. So despite that, do you expect to keep accelerating growth in Brazil now in the fourth quarter? Those are the questions.

José Lettiere

I take the first part of your question, and JP will take the remaining point. So you have the BRL9 million impacting our costs, okay, due to the IPI reversal, which impacts our margin, which is growing marginally when you do compare quarter with quarter--

Franco Abelardo

Is this BRL9 million the nine months or just for the third quarter? Just to make sure I understand.

José Lettiere

For the third quarter, okay. Regarding the expenses, you see a difference on G&A is basically due to the timing expenses. So it's a timing issue. As I mentioned, all the elements of our expenses are well controlled. And you should not expect that they will grow in the coming months. So it's well controlled according to our zero-budget base, okay?

Franco Abelardo

Okay. So what this means that you are going to have a decline in G&A in the fourth quarter as it was just anticipated, is that right?

José Lettiere

It's under control in line with our year-to-date figures. You can see that in the coming two years and the last 12 months, specifically, we are reducing the SG&A in comparison to our net revenue growth. So we are getting some leverage due to the control and the reduction in our SG&A. So the year-to-date figure is a good figure to demonstrate how we are controlling the SG&A.

Franco Abelardo

But the year-to-date, specifically on the G&A, the administrative, P&D and IT, you grew 11.7 percentage to date versus revenue growth of 2%. So that's my question. Should we continue to see SG&A growing so much faster than the sales?

José Lettiere

No. It's not the case, Franco. This should be diluted, of course, and there's another element that you should consider. When you add the total SG&A, you have to consider that we had some write-offs on that package as well, which is impacting that figure. So you should not expect SG&A going up.

Franco Abelardo

Okay. And then related to the last question, the top line growth?

João Ferreira

Franco, JP speaking. Well, we are very confident on our Christmas activities. And despite any proper comparison from last year, I think, well, let's see. Let's see how it goes, but so far, we are confident on the activities we have built throughout the last year in strengthening the brands, in strengthening our relationship with our consultants, in our innovation yet to come and the way we're managing gifts. So all the elements are well established for us to run a very competitive quarter, but, well, we can only talk about that next year.

The next question comes from Gustavo Oliveira, UBS.

Gustavo Oliveira

Still one question on the margin. One thing that's a bit counterintuitive for me is that your selling expenses actually did not increase in the quarter year-on-year. It was actually -- that number was increasing if you take it in the first half of the year. That number was growing quite ahead of sales. And that's understandable because of all the change that you are making in your new sales model and also investments in your new channels. Should we see an increase in selling expenses in the fourth quarter and in the following quarters, at least in the short term, while you are still completing the transition to the new sales model? And you're also rolling on new stores, you're adding new channels and drugstores. I would expect that line to go up. Or if not, I mean, obviously, because it may be because you didn't do that in this quarter, you've seen an acceleration or a large decline in your consultant base, 9%, actually in line with what you're heading to have in the rest of the year.

But you continue to see a sharp decline in your consultant base. How should we think about this trend lines going forward? Is selling expenses, the consultant base, [indiscernible] and all the channels that you are investing in and rolling out in the next few quarters?

João Ferreira

Gustavo, JP. As I mentioned before, we had already predicted a reduction in the absolute number of consultants in Brazil as a consequence of the changes we made. It is a sharp reduction, as you point out, but it should stabilize sometime in the near future, okay? So you shouldn't expect huge drops in a couple of years from now, not to give you any detailed guidance, okay? So we should start seeing a lower rate of reduction until it stabilize, okay? And as regards to the cost of sales, there was, indeed, an initial investment, especially in Q2, right? But this should not increase in the months to come, in the quarters to come.

Gustavo Oliveira

So you think you're going to maintain selling expenses flat? Or it should grow more in line with sales?

João Ferreira

Well, I cannot give you that guidance at all, I cannot go any further than I already did, to tell you that I don't know expect that line to increase structurally.

José Lettiere

And what I can add to that, Gustavo, is that our sell expenses is also part of our zero-budget base, so it's also a part of our strategy.

Gustavo Oliveira

Okay. So the other question I have is with respect to your productivity calculation for consultants. You're actually dividing your total gross revenues by your average number of consultants. But part of your revenues now is no longer driven by the consultants, right? You have sales through drugstores. You have sales online without the consultants. You have in your own stores. What would be the productivity of your consultant, excluding the sales of all these other channels where the consultant does not participate? I imagine it still going up, but I would just like to understand by how much [indiscernible]

Roberto de Lima

It's still going up and it's double digits from what I can tell you now.

Next question comes from Melissa Byun, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch.

Kim Byun

First, I apologize. I want to go back to the IPI credits. Given that the benefit is noncash as you've been provisioning in the payment to tax. Will this change your behavior? I mean do you expect to retain this benefit? Or do you anticipate reinvesting part of it or all of it? And then on the Body Shop, Robert, can you provide some more color on trends by channel and region, and specifically, in markets that you've identified as trouble.

Robert Chatwin

This is Rob Chatwin speaking. So the question you asked was a little bit more about geographic coverage and channel coverage, is that correct?

Kim Byun

Yes.

Robert Chatwin

Okay. So we've only had consolidated results for one month, and that's not a very good benchmark to be able to give you information on where our channels performing better or not. But across the board, we have a number of channels, one our company-owned market. So the teams there are people who are employed by the Body Shop and have own stores, and there are number of market that have some franchisees. The other one is the head franchisees who, on average, have a 10-year of 20 to 30 years with the company. And then, the very much, the new channel, which is digital. So we see positive performances across all channels and geographically, right? There are some places around the world that have had difficult macroeconomic conditions like in the Middle East with the collapse of oil prices, and so on.

So that also reflects the results in those countries. So independent of the business model, it's more geographic, but we do have plans in place like I mentioned, which vary in nature, depending on the mix of the channels for each of the countries. So early signs for Christmas in the markets where Christmas is more relevant, we have a very good start and a good feel. And with David coming on board in early December, we will carry on executing the country plans. So I can't go into more detail at this point, but hopefully, that helps you with your question.

João Ferreira

Melissa, coming back to your tax doubts with IPI, this is, of course, bring us more competitiveness regarding the way we are going to manage our P&L. And of course, we take the decision regarding if you are going to do the reinvestment for the totality of the benefits we are getting now, or if you are going to make it the flow to the bottom line. But you're right, this is an opportunity. Sure.

Kim Byun

And to a follow up, do you have a sense of whether your main competitors are also recognizing this benefit now? Of if they've changed their accounting? Or do you on the likelihood of your--

João Ferreira

Melissa, I cannot comment on our competitors. And considering the Brazilian competitors, we are not a public company. So I cannot comment on that, for both reasons.

Kim Byun

I understand. If you think that this will bring you more in line with competition in terms of your competitiveness? Or if this is an advantage?

João Ferreira

Yes, resonation is really an improvement in our competitiveness, sure.

This concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would like to invite João Ferreira to proceed with his closing statement. Please go ahead, sir.

João Ferreira

Well, once again, I'd like to thank you, for your attention, your questions, which always push us to improve our business and our communication, and would like to reinforce our happiness with the underlying quality of the business and with its results and our confidence on our plans going forward. Thank you, very much for joining us today. Bye-bye.

