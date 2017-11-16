What We Can Learn From Teva's Q3 Report

There's no other way but to write-off goodwill in this case.

Teva has to sell some of its businesses to (1) raise cash for debt repayment and (2) comply with FTC and EC regulations.

Teva acquired Allergan in 2016, for $33.4B in cash and 100.3M in common stocks.

On July 26th, 2017, I published a bearish report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA), TEVA: Walking Dead?, pointing to the burden of a huge debt company undertook to finance its acquisition of Actavis Generics.

A few days later, on August 3rd, 2017, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries published its quarterly earning report, and stock price plummeted by more than 46%. For the next earnings report, on November 2nd, 2017, TEVA reported a disappointing quarter with negatively revised expectations, and again, stock price dropped, this time for about 15%.

Among other things, the negative outlook, dividend cut, turmoil in leadership, and of course, financial costs related to the long-term debt are forces that made TEVA lose about 70% of its market cap over the last 6 months.

Some analysts revised their forecasts, exactly after both earning reports, reducing their target prices from $20s to $10s and even $7 in one case.

Comparing Teva with some other pharmaceutical companies with similar market cap shows a sad story. Teva had a higher market cap compared to all others in this peer. However, since 2016, it's on a death spiral.

The Devil Is In The Detail!

Based on what Teva disclosed in financial statements, it agreed to sell certain Actavis Generics and Teva products to get FTC and European Commission's permissions to acquire Actavis. Here's the summarized table from 2017 Q3 earning report, showing what company reported on December 31, 2016, vs. September 30, 2017.

Source: Teva 2017 Q3 earning report, p. 15

There's a big move from Identifiable intangible assets to Goodwill, and we all know what Goodwill means; residuals from all other accounts to balance the money paid for acquisition against what company really received.

Teva has to sell these businesses, but it obviously can't sell Goodwill. So, we can be rest assured that there would be another billion dollar write-off in upcoming months.

In note 7, Teva reports the overall changes in goodwill accounts, classified by each segment:

Source: Teva 2017 Q3 earning report, p. 15

$6.1B impairment on Generic drugs (which should be reported as a cost on earning statement), addition of $1.5B of goodwill to this segment and moving $905M from goodwill for Specialty segment to assets held for sale are among the most important accounting events reported by Teva. From previous paragraph, we know that this $905M will probably be written-off sooner than later, by the time Teva sells those businesses.

Another Possible Big Write-off Which Is Not Goodwill!

Probably, the most important single specialty product for Teva is Copaxone®, with approximately 20% share of total revenue. On October 3, 2017, Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) published a press release, announcing it received FDA approval for the first generic form of Copaxone®.

On page 18, 2017 Q3 earning report, there's a disclosure by Teva:

The percentage difference between estimated fair value and estimated carrying value for the specialty reporting unit is 40%, following the impact of the above mentioned events.

We don't know, for sure, what portion of assets belongs to specialty drugs. Considering the fact that about 36% of revenue is generated from specialty drugs, 40% write-off would be a significant write-off.

Covenants; Fine Prints Nobody Ever Read

Although Teva reduced its long-term debt from $32.5B on December 31, 2016, to $32B by September 30, 2017, there's still a serious concern about $6B of debts with restrictive covenants. On page 23, we read:

Teva may experience lower than required cash flows to continue to maintain compliance with its net debt to EBITDA ratio covenant within the next twelve months.

On November 6th, Fitch downgraded Teva by two grades, from BBB- to BB. Based on what Bloomberg reported, Interim CFO said this change will increase interest rate for Teva by about 0.25% on $6B of debt. $13.5B of debt has to be refinanced in the next 3 years, and it will also increase those financing costs by 1.5%.

With almost $12B in market cap, Teva debt to market cap ratio is 291%!

Deluge Of Shareholders' Lawsuits

Teva has several open cases in different courts. As a pharmaceutical company, it's not surprising to have many open cases, the problem is all about recently filed cases by shareholders who severely suffered from decline in stock value.

Source: Data from Teva 2017 Q3 earning report, p. 39-40, table prepared by the author

Beside these cases, which were reported by Teva on its recent earning report, there are several law offices out there who are working on similar cases; check these as examples:

DCF Valuation

All the negatives being said, I updated my valuation model and included two recent quarterly earning reports. The result was surprising! Even though I'm bearish on Teva, it looks like that market overreacted to bad news.

To get the current price at $12.6 per share, I had to assume that revenue will decline by 1% annually forever. With 10% discount rate, intrinsic value is $12.3.

Source: DCF model created by author

Source: DCF model created by author

