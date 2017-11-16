DIA: Is The Top Near?

Source: Kiplinger.com

Is The Top Near?



SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA), a popular ETF that mimics the performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, has been on fire this year, with a year-to-date return of over 20%. Moreover, the ETF has surged by roughly 30% over the past 52 weeks, and is up an astounding 35% since Donald Trump’s election victory last November. However, DIA and stock markets in general have begun showing signs of fatigue in recent trading days, as disappointing developments pertaining to stocks, as well as warning signs have begun to materialize.



So, is this a good time to take profits in DIA, before the stock market takes a spill. Or will the Dow Jones tracking ETF continue to surge into year’s end?



About DIA



DIA aims to provide investment returns similar to the price yield provided by the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The top five DIA holdings percentage wise include Boeing (BA) 7.7%, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) 7%, 3M Company (MMM) 6.74%, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 6.22%, and Apple Inc. (AAPL) 5.04%. The top five holdings represent approximately 33% of the entire ETF’s holdings. The fund has roughly $20 billion in net assets, provides a dividend yield of 2%, and trades over 2 million shares per day.

DIA’s Recent Price Action



The recent price action in DIA appears somewhat questionable. The ETF has rallied an immense amount over the past year, roughly 30%. However, recent movements in the ETF, coupled with a series of fundamental factors, seem to suggest that some sort of short-term top may be forming around these levels.



DIA 5-Year Chart



DIA has more than doubled over the last five years, appears to be significantly overbought, and has not had a 3% correction in over a year.

DIA had moved up a great deal in recent years, months, and weeks, in part due to the idea that corporate tax would be implemented in the near future. In fact, the ETF had moved up by approximately 10% in a two-month period when the enactment of tax cuts became more apparent from in early September. However, now that the proposed Senate GOP bill is calling for the corporate tax break to be delayed until 2019, it appears the DIA may be starting to turn.



In addition, GOP Senator Ron Johnson recently stated that he will oppose the current GOP tax bill, suggesting that the Republican Party may not be quite as unified as previously presented.



Delay in Corporate Tax Cuts



It could be argued that a significant portion of the 35% rally in DIA since President Trump’s election had been due to expectations for a massive corporate tax cut. Moving the tax rate from 35% down to 20% would be a huge development for corporate profits, and investors seized on this optimism by bidding up stocks all year long. However, now that the corporate tax breaks could be off the table until 2019 the long-awaited stock market correction may begin to play out its course.



Junk Bond Selloff



Aside from the possible delay concerning the highly anticipated corporate tax cuts other alarming developments have begun to materialize. One such example is the recent sell off in SPDR Blmbg Barclays High Yield Bd ETF (JNK), a junk bond ETF which has now declined 10 out of the past 11 sessions. A similar selloff can be observed in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bd ETF (HYG), another “high yielding bond” ETF.



JNK 18 Month Chart



The significance of this phenomenon is that typically the selloff in these trading vehicles means that high-yielding bond spreads are widening, suggesting that investors are becoming increasingly nervous about holding the investment vehicles. The underlying occurrence typically proceeds stock market turmoil and often serves as a warning mechanism of an impending correction.

Small Cap Divergence



Yet another troubling signal has been the six-week slide in the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM). Small caps usually begin to decline prior to large cap stocks, and frequently serve as a warning mechanism of an impending stock market downturn. To put things in perspective IWM has lost approximately 4% of its value over the last six weeks, while DIA has gained 4% over that same time period. The divergence is becoming too prominent to ignore and may be another indication of an imminent stock market decline.



IWM 9 Month Chart



DIA 9 Month Chart



DIA appears that it may be fuming a top here. We can clearly see a left shoulder, a head, and if we get a bit of an up tick in the upcoming days but manage to stay below the prior highs we will have a comprehensive head and shoulders pattern.



Moreover, the RSI has been signaling extreme overbought frothiness for about five weeks, as the RSI even traded as high as 90. All three indicators, the RSI, CCI and full stochastic appear to be turning negative, signaling that a possible shift towards negative momentum is upon us.



Extreme Complacency



Finally, complacency has been the stock market’s theme this year. The S&P 500’s average daily change of just 0.3% is the lowest on record since 1965. The market has closed lower by 1% or more only four times this year, the fewest for a full year since 1964, and the index has now gone over a year without a 3% correction, the longest such streak going back to at least 1995. These are remarkable complacency records, some going back more than five decades.



However, nothing lasts forever, and in recent sessions the VIX has been starting to show some significant signs of life. In fact, the VIX is up eight out of the last nine sessions, and has increased by roughly 40% since closing at an all-time low level of around nine, 10 sessions ago.



VIX 9 Month Chart



The Bottom Line: An Increasing Number of Fundamental Triggers that Suggest a Correction is Coming



The junk bond selloff, the deterioration in the Russell 2000, the recent surge in the VIX, as well as other warning signals may be precursors to a significant market downturn. The trigger event that could knock down all the dominoes may turn out to be delays in the implementation of the Republican tax cuts.



I believe it may be wise to exercise a certain degree of caution at this stage, lighten up on some of the more riskier stock positions, and apply a modest hedging strategy to protect equity gains from possible market turmoil.



Having said that, I don't believe markets will fall off a cliff today. In fact, it is likely that some kind of bounce back occurs from here, and I'm only expecting a correction to materialize in the near future if corporate tax cuts get pushed back into 2019.



Furthermore, if a correction does take place sometime soon, it is likely to be transient in nature, as the "buy the dip" mentality is extremely strong amongst market participants. I expect that after a brief 3%-7% correction DIA will resume its advance into year’s end and/or into 2018.

